"Hopefully that's the plan" - Former WWE writer makes a bold prediction about Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke about Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens possibly turning on each other.

Zayn and KO united forces to take on The Usos at WrestleMania 39. In the main event of Night 1, the two friends took down Jimmy & Jey and ended their historic reign. Fans were eagerly waiting for the moment as the two Canadian stars were involved in a heated rivalry with The Bloodline leading up to the Show of Shows.

On the Wrestling with Freddie podcast this week, the former WWE writer mentioned that it is only a matter of time before Sami and KO turn on each other once again. He detailed that they are amazing singles stars and are destined to keep fighting as long as they stay in the business.

"Sami and Kevin can tell their story until they eventually break up again. You can't ever keep Sami and Kevin together for that long. It's just that they're both too good to not go at each other. No matter how many times they fight, I'll watch it. So hopefully that's the plan." [From 15:23 - 15:38]

Sami Zayn rushed to help Kevin Owens this week on RAW

A travel delay for Sami Zayn on Monday night meant that Kevin Owens was all on his own during his singles encounter against Solo Sikoa.

The two stars engaged in a brutal fight for supremacy, but things got out of hand as The Usos started interfering in the matchup. KO hit a Pop-up Powerbomb on Solo and was ready to hit the Stunner when a sudden distraction allowed Sikoa to plant him with the Samoan Spike for the win. After the match, The Bloodline initiated a three-on-one assault.

However, Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle rushed to the arena to even the odds and send the Bloodline packing.

Do you think Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will eventually break up and go their separate ways? Sound off in the comments section below.

