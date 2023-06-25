The Beginning After the End manhwa creator's surprise exit from season 6 stuns fandom

Fuyuki23, the illustrator of The Beginning After the End webcomic and co-author for Psycho Love Contract webtoon, has recently disclosed a rather distressing news. The Indonesian creator has announced on his Instagram account that he and Kisai Entertainment have left The Beginning After the End.

The series follows King Grey, reborn as Arthur Leywin, as he seeks redemption in the magical continent of Dicathen.

With the knowledge of his past life, Arthur navigates new experiences, aided by a dragon's sacrifice, an elf princess, and the Elven Kingdom. As war looms, Arthur must rise as a leader and discover the reason for his reincarnation.

Fans voice their concern after the departure of The Beginning After the End artist

Why did the artist quit the project?

Arthur Lewyn as seen in the series (Image via Tapas Entertainment/TurtleMe/Fuyuki23)

In a message shared on Instagram, artist Fuyuki23, whose real name is Duta Permana, announced that he and his production house, Kisai Entertainment, have made the unexpected decision to withdraw from the production of The Beginning After the End season 6 chapter 1.

For six years, Fuyuki23 and Kisai Entertainment collaborated closely with TurtleMe, the creator of The Beginning After the End, and the platform Tapas Entertainment to develop the visuals for the series.

However, this partnership has abruptly ended due to a sudden change in the payment structure imposed by the platform. Fuyuki23 and his team felt that the new arrangement was totally unfair.

Tessia Eralith as seen in the series (Image via Tapas Entertainment/TurtleMe/Fuyuki23)

Fuyuki23 expressed that he cherished the opportunity to bring the story to life visually and expressed his deep gratitude towards TurtleMe for giving him the opportunity to work on the series.

He also extended his thanks to the readers who have backed his art and asked them to continue supporting TurtleMe as the series is his baby.

Fuyuki23, as per his own admission, will continue reading the series with interest to see how the story unfolds.

Fuyuki23 also shared his excitement for the future, revealing that he will continue working with his production company, Kisai Entertainment. Although the specifics were not detailed, Fuyuki23 expressed his desire to create an epic adventure fantasy.

While the timeline for this new project remains uncertain, he sincerely hopes for the continued support from his audience.

How did the fandom react?

Art by Fuyuki23 (Image via Tapas Entertainment)

Daily TBATE @DailyTBATE He drew a few pages to say goodbye to TBATE and Arthur. He drew a few pages to say goodbye to TBATE and Arthur. https://t.co/C2sBBIDPkh

Fans of The Beginning After the End have taken to Twitter to voice their concern and disappointment. It is an understandable reaction as the artist has played a significant role in this series.

With him gone, there is a possibility that the series might lose its appeal. Without further ado, here are some of the ways that fans have reacted to the news of Fuyuki23's departure:

Hachura ✨️ → 🇹🇭 FSQ + FurGET 2023 @HachuraChura



Not only he is an awesome artist, but he also loves the series really close to his heart and I can see it very clearly when I work with him. Daily TBATE @DailyTBATE Fuyuki is no longer the artist for Season 6 of TBATE. Fuyuki is no longer the artist for Season 6 of TBATE. https://t.co/HzlKvQAvnN As someone who closely work with Fuyuki23 and contributed to TBATE in the past for around 2 years, this feels bitter; dirt bitter.Not only he is an awesome artist, but he also loves the series really close to his heart and I can see it very clearly when I work with him. twitter.com/DailyTBATE/sta… As someone who closely work with Fuyuki23 and contributed to TBATE in the past for around 2 years, this feels bitter; dirt bitter.Not only he is an awesome artist, but he also loves the series really close to his heart and I can see it very clearly when I work with him. twitter.com/DailyTBATE/sta…

PH Nika @Nika_no_Gami



It breaks my heart to see this.

The sad part is, this is nothing new in the Manhwa industries.

Many artists are not paid according to the work they do, and some even are asked to draw to let not even use their art.

#TBATE twitter.com/Nika_no_Gami/s… PH Nika @Nika_no_Gami

#TBATE twitter.com/Nika_no_Gami/s… Some illustrations containing his Final message to the series by Fuyuki23 ( @fuyuki231 ). Some illustrations containing his Final message to the series by Fuyuki23 (@fuyuki231).#TBATE twitter.com/Nika_no_Gami/s… https://t.co/r3JDTxEIlQ The Last Goodbye by Fuyuki23 ( @fuyuki231 ).It breaks my heart to see this.The sad part is, this is nothing new in the Manhwa industries.Many artists are not paid according to the work they do, and some even are asked to draw to let not even use their art. The Last Goodbye by Fuyuki23 (@fuyuki231).It breaks my heart to see this.The sad part is, this is nothing new in the Manhwa industries.Many artists are not paid according to the work they do, and some even are asked to draw to let not even use their art.#TBATE twitter.com/Nika_no_Gami/s… https://t.co/666p7PBJQb

SV5 Enjoyer @shiv_t3ds Man wake up to read that fuyuki23 is no longer going to be the artist for TBATE. Their art was so amazing Man wake up to read that fuyuki23 is no longer going to be the artist for TBATE. Their art was so amazing 😭

Orid Hasan @daninner052 @MangaMoguraRE

I mean it's totally sad to hear. But his art was so refreshing. @yenpress Why thoughI mean it's totally sad to hear. But his art was so refreshing. @MangaMoguraRE @yenpress Why though I mean it's totally sad to hear. But his art was so refreshing.

Vilen @Vilentretenmer1 @MangaMoguraRE @yenpress Shame and there is still a lot to adapt from novel @MangaMoguraRE @yenpress Shame and there is still a lot to adapt from novel

Vũ Bảo Long @LongVu3142 @iiTachiyomi Welp look like it's all going down hill from here for that series @iiTachiyomi Welp look like it's all going down hill from here for that series

why? @KaiserC0812 @iiTachiyomi In the next episode, TBATE will arts will now start to look like the tower of god and it is time to say good bye @iiTachiyomi In the next episode, TBATE will arts will now start to look like the tower of god and it is time to say good bye

The departure of Fuyuki23 and Kisai Entertainment from The Beginning After the End is undoubtedly a loss for the series and its fans.

However, Fuyuki23 has maintained a positive outlook on the situation and has encouraged continued support for the series.

Poll : 0 votes