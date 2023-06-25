The Beginning After the End manhwa creator's surprise exit from season 6 stuns fandom

Fuyuki23, the illustrator of The Beginning After the End webcomic and co-author for Psycho Love Contract webtoon, has recently disclosed a rather distressing news. The Indonesian creator has announced on his Instagram account that he and Kisai Entertainment have left The Beginning After the End.
The series follows King Grey, reborn as Arthur Leywin, as he seeks redemption in the magical continent of Dicathen.
With the knowledge of his past life, Arthur navigates new experiences, aided by a dragon's sacrifice, an elf princess, and the Elven Kingdom. As war looms, Arthur must rise as a leader and discover the reason for his reincarnation.
Fans voice their concern after the departure of The Beginning After the End artist
Why did the artist quit the project?
In a message shared on Instagram, artist Fuyuki23, whose real name is Duta Permana, announced that he and his production house, Kisai Entertainment, have made the unexpected decision to withdraw from the production of The Beginning After the End season 6 chapter 1.
For six years, Fuyuki23 and Kisai Entertainment collaborated closely with TurtleMe, the creator of The Beginning After the End, and the platform Tapas Entertainment to develop the visuals for the series.
However, this partnership has abruptly ended due to a sudden change in the payment structure imposed by the platform. Fuyuki23 and his team felt that the new arrangement was totally unfair.
Fuyuki23 expressed that he cherished the opportunity to bring the story to life visually and expressed his deep gratitude towards TurtleMe for giving him the opportunity to work on the series.
He also extended his thanks to the readers who have backed his art and asked them to continue supporting TurtleMe as the series is his baby.
Fuyuki23, as per his own admission, will continue reading the series with interest to see how the story unfolds.
Fuyuki23 also shared his excitement for the future, revealing that he will continue working with his production company, Kisai Entertainment. Although the specifics were not detailed, Fuyuki23 expressed his desire to create an epic adventure fantasy.
While the timeline for this new project remains uncertain, he sincerely hopes for the continued support from his audience.
How did the fandom react?
Fans of The Beginning After the End have taken to Twitter to voice their concern and disappointment. It is an understandable reaction as the artist has played a significant role in this series.
With him gone, there is a possibility that the series might lose its appeal. Without further ado, here are some of the ways that fans have reacted to the news of Fuyuki23's departure:
The departure of Fuyuki23 and Kisai Entertainment from The Beginning After the End is undoubtedly a loss for the series and its fans.
However, Fuyuki23 has maintained a positive outlook on the situation and has encouraged continued support for the series.