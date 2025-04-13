Studio A-Cat under fire as The Beginning After the End anime fans sign petition to cancel the series

The Beginning After the End anime has been the talk of the town since its premiere, for all the wrong reasons anyone could think of. Studio A-Cat not only ruined everything with mediocre animation but also couldn't connect the different plot points through a smooth narrative. Looking at the anime adaptation's current situation, fans decided to take things into their own hands.

In the past few days, anime fans started a petition to cancel Studio A-Cat's recent anime adaptation, hoping for a re-adaptation by a better animation studio. The fandom offered their support as the petition reached a significant number in a single day. However, an interview with the source material's author might make these fans look ignorant.

The Beginning After the End: Fans start a petition to cancel anime, amidst the recent interview from the source's author

The Beginning After The End is a popular Korean manhwa series written by TurtleMe and illustrated by Fuyuki23. The anime series was announced on October 19, 2024, and was announced to be animated by Studio A-Cat, an animation studio without any significant experience in animating big series.

All in all, the anime adaptation started airing on April 2, 2025, with its first episode. Despite Studio A-Cat's reputation being 'not convincing,' the fandom was hopeful that their favorite manhwa series might get a worthy adaptation. The Beginning After The End episode 1 was an installment with no flair, and the fandom feared that the future might not be as bright as they imagined.

Sadly, The Beginning After The End episode 2 took everything down with a mediocre anime adaptation. The installment was titled a 'PowerPoint adaptation,' with the internet comparing it with other below-par anime series like Blue Lock season 2 and Record of Ragnarok. Amidst all this distress, the manhwa's fans took matters into their own hands.

On April 2, 2025, a petition was created on the website change.org to cancel the current ongoing anime adaptation of Studio A-Cat, hoping for a readaptation from a whole new panel of staff members and a new animation studio.

The creator of this petition stated the above-mentioned problems of the anime adaptation, alongside mentioning that, it being one of the best power-fantasy series, the anime deserved better treatment. As of this article's publication, the petition has reached more than 6000 signatures from fans, and their number keeps increasing at a rapid rate.

However, the main question in all this might be: Could this petition help with anything? In the past few days, the author of The Beginning After The End manhwa, Brandon Lee (also known as TurtleMe), explained why his magnum opus landed in the hands of the current studio.

TurtleMe was given a choice to choose an animation studio from a set of multiple studios for his manhwa's anime adaptation. Before he could choose one, Studio A-Cat's representatives revealed that they had been following his manhwa for quite some time.

This was the prime reason why TurtleMe's anime adaptation landed in the hands of Studio A-Cat. During the interview, TurtleMe also didn't showcase any bad feelings for the anime adaptation as he was happy with the final result.

Final thoughts

The petition might only be a way for the fandom to showcase their anger, as there has been no case in the history of the anime industry where the fans led to the cancellation of an anime series. Yes, there are flaws, but as long as the source's author is happy with his manhwa's anime adaptation, fans shouldn't go out of their way to look ignorant purposely.

