The Beginning After the End anime does the biggest disservice to fans with episode 1 (and it's saddening)

The Beginning After the End anime episode 1 was released on April 2, 2025. The anime came in with big expectations from the fans, with some even expecting it to be on par with the recent Solo Leveling anime adaptation. While the anime's studio (Studio A-Cat) wasn't as popular as Solo Leveling (A-1 Pictures), the hopes were high. Sadly, everything went wrong.

Firstly, the premiere just looked like a cheap copy of Mushoku Tensei, minus the 'Ecchi' part. Moreover, when compared to the famous Solo Leveling anime, Studio A-Cat's anime adaptation looked like the biggest disservice to the anime fandom. The fandom also took to the internet and shared their disappointment without holding back anything.

Disclaimer: This article expresses the opinions of the author.

The Beginning After the End anime premiere doesn't hit the spot in any way

The Beginning After the End anime premiere featured the reincarnation of the strongest King Grey as an infant named Arthur Leywin. As the episode went by, Grey adapted to his new body and learned about how his new world worked. The episode ended with Arthur awakening his magic core and realizing that there were people in this world who loved him.

The episode featured low-quality animation, especially centered around motion pictures. One prime example of this was Arthur's father moving his leg, which wasn't sublime. Secondly, as established on the internet a few hours after the episode's release, the premiere of The Beginning After the End anime looked awfully reminiscent of Mushoku Tensei.

Yes, both of them share the same genre and start. However, the resemblance was uncanny, leading most to claim that Studio A-Cat might have copied Studio Bind's anime adaptation. Lastly, the premiere failed to meet the high expectations as the fans were expecting it to be on the same level as A-1 Pictures' Solo Leveling. In reality, Studio A-Cat's anime adaptation was just a big disappointment.

Reaction from the fandom

The fans were furious, more specifically for the fact that Studio A-Cat took over the animation project. According to them, the manhwa should have waited for a better offer from a bigger or more popular animation studio. Moreover, one fandom considered the animation a disservice to the source material (the manhwa) and even wanted the anime adaptation to end.

On the other hand, one fan tried to look at the positives by focusing on Arthur's development, where he realized the importance of his family. However, the fans couldn't hold themselves back as they complained about the episode's animation quality. Lastly, one fan clarified that, keeping the comparison with Solo Leveling aside, the Beginning After the End's premiere was below par in general.

'This is what happens when they chosr a-cat as the anime studio. Should have waited for a better studio to offer to animate their series.' a fan said.

'Bro..... they are killing this manhwa' another one claimed.

'I liked some things, like how they focused on Arthur realizing what parental love is, and also the parts about his life as Grey, but overall the animation felt kinda amateurish to me, unfortunately' another fan said.

'Its not that Solo Leveling or any manhwa anime adaptation set the standard, but this shit is straight up bad' another one said.

Final thoughts

The Beginning After the End anime episode 2 might debut the CGI animation with the debut of the smiling monster. However, as seen from his still shots, that might ignite another war on the internet, as the anime adaptation is already doing pretty badly. So, for now, it is advised to hope for the best for this anime adaptation.

