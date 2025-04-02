The Beginning After the End episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Beginning After the End episode 2 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST. The episode will air on Fuji Television, Kansai Television, AT-X, and some other Japanese TV channels. International fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll.

The previous installment saw the reincarnation of King Grey inside Arthur Leywin. Afterwards, He slowly learned about his new world and accepted the love from his parents. However, when he awakened his magic core, a blast happened. While this blast left his parents injured, Arthur realized that his two parents were his true benefactors.

The Beginning After the End episode 2 (Saikyou no Ousama, Nidome no Jinsei wa Nani wo Suru?

episode 2) release date and time for all regions

The Beginning After the End episode 2 will be released on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 11:30 PM (according to Japanese Standard Time). However, the release date and timings will vary according to different geographical regions of the world. Some of these release dates and times are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Wednesday April 9, 2025 7:30 am Eastern Time Wednesday April 9, 2025 10:30 am British Summer Time Wednesday April 9, 2025 3:30 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday April 9, 2025 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday April 9, 2025 8:00 pm Philippine Time Wednesday April 9, 2025 10:30 pm Japanese Standard Time Wednesday April 9, 2025 11:30 pm Australian Central Time Thursday April 10, 2025 1:00 am

The Beginning After the End episode 2: Where to Watch

According to local airing timings in Japan, The Beginning After the End episode 2 will air on the TV channels AT-X, Fuji Television, Tokai Television, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, Fukushima Television, Ishikawa Television, and Kansai Television.

The episode will be available for streaming on local Japanese streaming sites like d Anime store and U-Next, a day after the TV airing (April 9, 2025). For international fans, The Beginning After the End episode 2 is only available for streaming on Crunchyroll as part of its Spring 2025 anime lineup.

The Beginning After the End premiere recap

King Grey as seen in the anime (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The Beginning After the End episode 1, The Rebirth of the King, commenced with a focus on King Grey and his reincarnation as Arthur Leywin. After realizing he was inside a new body, King Grey failed to understand why he couldn't control his body (as he was a baby). However, with the love given by his parents, Grey soon realized himself as Arthur Leywin.

As time passed, Arthur started researching his new world. Through a book inside his mother's library, the protagonist learned that he lived inside one of the kingdoms of the Dicathen continent. Later, whenever Arthur tried to go out of his way to learn something, his parents picked him up and pampered him. Arthur failed to understand their love because, as King Grey, he was rejected.

Arthur Leywin as seen in the anime (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Time passed, and Arthur now reached an age where he could walk. So, he witnessed his father's magic abilities and also visited the local market with his mother. During this time, Arrhur learned the gist of how magic worked in this new world and started working on awakening his magic core. While he did so, his parents always avoided leaving him alone.

However, one day, after urging his mother to leave him alone with a book, Arthur awakened his magic core and blew half of the house away. His parent, injured, arrived to look at their child, only to witness him flying midair. As his parents hugged him, Arthur became adamant that he would protect his parents for the rest of his life.

What to expect from The Beginning After the End episode 2?

The eerie entity as seen in the episode's climax (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The Beginning After the End episode 2 title is yet to be revealed. As hinted by the climax of the previous installment, the episode might shed light on the eerie being who was smiling at the bottom of an unknown place.

Moreover, The Beginning After the End episode 2 might also focus on King Grey, who has now accepted his new life as Arthur Leywin. With him already able to use magic, what might Arthur's parents do to make sure their child gets the attention he deserves?

