The Beginning After the End anime's "slideshow" animation has fans convinced it's worse than Blue Lock season 2

The Beginning After the End episode 2 was released on April 9, 2025. This might be the last episode in terms of hoping for a level-up animation as it featured mediocre animation with one of the worst CGI animations. The episode was a letdown, and the fandom couldn't help but admit that the anime adaptation might be even worse than its predecessor of bad animation.

Blue Lock season 2 might be the first anime adaptation that comes to mind, given the sequel series' recent airing. It was disappointing, considering how fans backed it with a similar hype as Studio A-Cat's anime adaptation. However, after the airing of The Beginning After the End, the fandom declared this anime as the new representation of an anime adaptation done wrong.

The Beginning After The End episode features mediocre animation

The Beginning After the End episode 2 featured the Leywin Family travelling towards the main city, hoping to find a capable teacher for Arthur. While they were travelling, Arthur enjoyed a heated battle with one of Reynolds' friends. However, while everyone was crossing a bridge, they were raided by a bunch of bandits.

Amidst this frenzy, Reynolds revealed to Arthur that he would become a big brother in the future, as Alice was pregnant with another child. So, Arthur rushed to safety with his mother.

Sadly, a bandit attacked both of them, and Arthur purposely took the blow and fell down the valley. While the episode was okay in the narrative department, it was the opposite in the animation department.

A CGI shot as seen in the anime (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The animation could hardly pass as a PowerPoint presentation because the movement of the characters and the fighting sequences looked just like a slideshow.

Moreover, the movement of characters and animals was supported through CGI that might be the worst one the animation studio could ever opt for.

All of these allegations reminded fandom of Blue Lock season 2, the anime sequel notorious for its below-par animation. However, studio 8bit's animation adaptation could be better than Studio A-Cat's because of how much injustice the latter studio did to its source material.

Reactions from the fans

The fandom took this chance to compare The Beginning After the End to every other anime they taunted for having 'bad animation,' and claimed that nothing was worse than Studio A-Cat's anime adaptation.

This included anime series that looked like PowerPoint presentations, for instance, Blue Lock season 2 and The Record of Ragnarok.

On the other hand, some fans took their anger out on The Beginning After the End's animation studio, calling it a corporation that robbed fans of the joy of having a hyped Manhwa adaptation.

Lastly, one fan couldn't define his disappointment in words, so he told everyone to read a few chapters of TurtleMe's manhwa. This would give them a true picture of how bad the Manhwa adaptation is.

'This animation is somehow worse than Blue Lock' a fan said

'And I thought record of ragnarok was bad' another one said

'Please don't support these animation quality and just read a couple of chapter from the webtoon, you will understand the level of butchery they did to this PEAK' another one claimed

'F*ck that lazy a*s money hungry studio for poorly adapting such a good manwha' another fan said

Final thoughts

The Beginning After the End season 1 might not be the perfect time to compare it to big anime series like Solo Leveling because the story would be like Mushoku Tensei for at least 1-2 seasons' worth of episodes. The true story, for which the manhwa is known, would start after that.

However, looking at the anime's condition, it would be hard for it to continue after season 1, given the allegations fandom keeps putting on it due to the series' poor animation.

Fortunately, it isn't a new thing for an anime series to change studios after a season, so the fans could hope for a new and better studio after season 1.

