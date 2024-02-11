10 best anime to watch if you like Record of Ragnarok

The Record of Ragnarok has quickly become one of the most popular anime series in recent years. With its intense action sequences pitting gods against humans, creative character designs, and high-stakes battles, it's easy to see why. If you're a fan looking for a similar series to enjoy, this list features 10 of the best anime, like Record of Ragnarok, that are worth watching.

From series featuring mythological gods facing off against humans to no-holds-barred fighting tournaments, these anime offer thrilling fights and captivating plots sure to appeal to Record of Ragnarok fans. Read on for the top recommendations and why you should add them to your watchlist!

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 10 anime recommendations for fans of Record of Ragnarok

1. Fate Series

Fate Series (Image via Ufotable)

The Fate franchise features similar mythological and legendary characters as those seen in Record of Ragnarok. Various historical and mythological figures battle for the wish-granting Holy Grail in intense and creative fights. Series like Fate/Zero showcase heroes summoned to fight for their masters, leading to epic clashes between the likes of King Arthur and Alexander the Great.

With exciting servant battles, an engaging story, and rich mythology roots, the Fate series beautifully blends history and fiction in a thrilling setting, much like the Record of Ragnarok. Fans of the battles between gods and men will surely enjoy seeing legends fight for glory in the Holy Grail War.

2. Baki

Baki (Image via TMS Entertainment)

For those who enjoy Record of Ragnarok primarily for the intense tournament-style fights, the action series Baki is a perfect choice. After intense training and preparation in underground arenas, Baki Hanma enters the no-holds-barred fighting tournament centered around brutal hand-to-hand combat.

With strikingly animated fights featuring visceral blows and injuries, Baki captures the gritty feel of battles as combatants beat each other senselessly. The stakes are always high, with fights that draw you to the edge of your seat. If you want thrilling battles decided purely by strength and skill like those in Record of Ragnarok, don’t miss Baki.

3. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Bones)

This beloved series features epic battles between uniquely powered alchemists that capture some of the creativity seen in Record of Ragnarok’s godly abilities. The complex magic system leads to intense fights where strategy is just as vital as strength, similar to the calculated godly techniques used in the manga’s battles.

Additionally, the series poses deep philosophical questions on morality and science versus faith, echoing debates on humanity's place among the gods. With suspenseful fights and thought-provoking themes, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood will greatly appeal to fans of such narratives.

4. Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via MAPPA)

This immensely popular dark fantasy series depicts humanity's fight against towering, mindless Titans seeking to devour them to extinction. Protagonist Eren Yeager and the Survey Corps utilize vertical maneuvering gear, allowing flight between buildings, to battle the massive lumbering Titans, creating intense action set pieces.

Much like Record of Ragnarok explores the mythology behind its godly characters, Attack on Titan's lore, revealing Titan's origins and powers, captivates viewers with engrossing details about the threats humanity faces. With the existence of mankind at stake in every battle, the stakes remain consistently high throughout Attack on Titan’s epic saga.

5. Kengan Ashura

Kengan Ashura (Image via Larx Entertainment)

This underground martial arts tournament series captures the tense atmosphere of Record of Ragnarok’s arena battles, with business moguls betting on fighters. The high-quality animation lends well to impactful strikes during the fast-paced, back-and-forth brawls between uniquely designed fighters.

With competitors featuring special techniques and outlandish strength and boasting similarities to the overpowered gods of Record of Ragnarok, fans are sure to be amazed by the hard-hitting spectacle of each thrilling match. If you can't get enough of battle tournament action where only the strongest prevail, Kengan Ashura delivers the same excitement.

6. God of High School

God of High School (Image via MAPPA)

This anime combines mythological elements seen in gods battling mankind alongside high school students with divine physical abilities competing in fighting tournaments with global ramifications.

The superpowered combatants pull off gravity-defying feats in fast-paced and frenetically animated brawls, capturing some of the outrageous godly feats of strength in the Record of Ragnarok. With charismatic fighters that each feature unique fighting styles, every match is wholly unpredictable and exciting.

Coupled with a sprinkling of lore based on Korean myths and legends, The God of High School wonderfully blends supernatural battles with a reaching narrative certain to appeal to fans.

7. Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Set in a dark fantasy world brimming with demonic threats, this immensely popular series features spectacular fights between superhuman demon slayers and hordes of bizarre, imaginative demon designs.

Protagonist Tanjiro Kamado battles to save his sister from demonic possession with enhanced physical abilities, capturing the overwhelming might of gods in the Record of Ragnarok.

Each fight is uniquely choreographed with movie-quality animation that vividly conveys impactful sword blows slicing through demonic flesh. With mysterious demon backgrounds adding engrossing lore, Demon Slayer is a riveting and emotional viewing experience.

8. Hunter x Hunter

Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

In a world of extraordinary humans wielding unique supernatural abilities called Nen powers, the compelling battles and excellently developed power system of Hunter x Hunter mirror aspects that make Record of Ragnarok’s clashes so intriguing.

During the action-packed Heavens Arena fighting tournament or the succession contest of Chimera Ant King Meruem, each fight cleverly showcases Nen's abilities, countering and evolving against opponents. Strategic battles played out like intense chess matches utilize the potential of defined power sets, much like observing godly techniques.

9. Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen is an action-packed series that delves into the world of jujutsu sorcerers who battle against malevolent curses born from human negative emotions. Yuji Itadori finds himself thrust into this hidden world after ingesting a curse object, which turns him into a host for the powerful and malevolent curse of Ryomen Sukuna.

Unique cursed abilities and hand-to-hand combat choreography with sorcerers wielding otherworldly physical skills mirror the abilities personified deities in Record of Ragnarok possess. Packed with enthralling lore and exceptionally animated clashes between mystical beings, Jujutsu Kaisen captures the ingenuity of clashes between supernatural entities.

10. Parasyte

Parasyte (Image via Madhouse)

Body horror fans will love this psychological action thriller series, which features humanity battling alien parasites that inhabit and morph human hosts. The protagonist, Shinichi Izumi, fused with the alien Migi, creates freakish body horror transformations to battle other increasingly terrifying parasitic beasts threatening humanity’s extinction.

This man versus invader premise echoes the Record of Ragnarok’s fights between gods and humans, with the alien parasitical species boasting similar overwhelming power differentials compared to humans. Their predatory motility and ability to creatively morph biology also reflect some of the surprising god abilities displayed.

Conclusion

Beyond intense action and adventurous plots, all these series offer creative worlds filled with unique characters and abilities, leading to immensely fun clashes viewers love to watch unfold with unpredictable outcomes, just like Record of Ragnarok’s arena.

Whether you enjoy mythology-inspired narratives, battle tournaments testing the extremes of human potential, or simple, well-executed fight choreography between extraordinarily powered beings, these anime all capture aspects that make the battles of Record of Ragnarok so entertainingly binge-able.

So charge up your watchlists to take your pick from these hard-hitting, supernatural, strategically thrilling suggested series guaranteed to hit the spot.