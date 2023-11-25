Every major Jujutsu Kaisen villain, ranked based on importance

Jujutsu Kaisen villains have all made a major impact on the anime world since the manga premiered in 2018. The likes of Sukuna, Kenjaku, Mahito, and others have become as synonymous with shonen villainy as Frieza, Madara Uchiha, Aizen, and the Pirate Emperors have.

But not all villains are created equal. For every main villain like Sukuna or Kenjaku, there's a one-arc showstopper villain like Toji Fushiguro that audiences remember more than the main villains. While they're all important on one level or another, some manage to gain main villain status from one simple act like managing to outsmart Gojo or killing thousands of people during a pitched battle.

Disclaimer: The following article contains massive Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers for the ongoing series, manga and anime included. It is subjective to the author's opinions. Content warnings for canon typical violence.

All the major Jujutsu Kaisen villains, ranked by narrative importance

15) Haruta Shigemo

Of all of Jujutsu Kaisen villains, Haruta Shigemo is best considered an over-glorified minion rather than anything truly important. The narrative treats him as such, making him either a distraction in the Kyoto Goodwill event or running interference when he slaughters the assistant managers in the Shibuya Incident.

It's the latter act that thrusts Shigemo into the spotlight after he fled quickly during the Kyoto Goodwill event. The Shibuya Incident is where Shigemo kills and severely wounds several assistant managers like Ichiji and Akari. He also gives Nobara a hard fight before Nanami comes in, beats him mercilessly, and leaves him for dead.

Shigemo was a coward who preyed upon people he considered weaker than him, or those that were already wounded like Megumi. While he does end up severing the lines of communication between the jujutsu sorcerers, depriving them of organization, he's ultimately used as one-half of the summoning ritual for Mahoraga and unceremoniously killed in the aftermath of Mahoraga vs. Sukuna.

14) Dagon

Dagon has the least character development of all the major Disaster Curses and only one fight to his name during the Shibuya Incident. A case could be made for Shigemo being more important. That would be wrong for several major reasons, starting with Dagon's Domain Expansion.

Dagon's Domain Expansion, Horizon of the Captivating Skandha, is where many of the Jujutsu Kaisen villains primarily hid during Jujutsu Kaisen's first season and it is quite a threat when brought out due to the infinite amount of deadly invisible fish. This Special Grade Disaster curse would've killed Nanami, Maki, and Naobito if Megumi hadn't used his Domain to cancel Dagon's out.

The fight with Dagon costs Naobito his left arm and damages everyone severely. It makes them vulnerable to Jogo's surprise attacks, Naobito especially, since the narrative says he would've been faster than Jogo if he still had his left arm. This puts the heroes at a severe disadvantage while showing off that even Dagon was powerful.

13) Hanami

The third of the Disaster Curses, Hanami spawned out of humanity's fears and negativities towards forests. Being the muscle of Kenjaku's faction, this villain supplanted Gakuganji as the primary villain of the Kyoto Goodwill arc, as their plans needed a distraction, and Hanami, Shigemo, and Juzo were it.

While Shigemo and Juzo got beaten relatively quickly, Hanami was tougher. It took two schools worth of students combining forces to damage the special grade curse. However, Hanami fled as soon as Gojo entered the fray.

Hanami was brutally vaporized by Gojo during the Shibuya Incident. The special-grade curse's death allowed Dagon some motivation to assume his true form and take the fight against Maki, Naobito, and Nanami seriously. Hanami was the most durable of the group, as mangaka Gege Akutami stated that Jogo would've died if he had been in Hanami's place against Todo and Yuji.

12) Yoshinobu Gakuganji & jujutsu higher ups

The principal of Kyoto High and part of the traditionalist faction of Jujutsu society, Yoshinobu Gakuganji is, as of the Itadori Extermination arc, an antagonist and the representative chosen to kill Yaga following the Shibuya Incident. He does this without question or complaint, seeing it as just.

He's the arc villain of the Kyoto Goodwill arc, representing the disdain that the jujutsu council has for Yuji Itadori and Satoru Gojo. Gakuganji may oppose Sukuna and Kenjaku, but he is not Yuji or Gojo's friend by any means, having schemed to get Yuji killed during the Kyoto Goodwill arc, using Kyoto's students to do so.

The fact that he agrees with the council's decision to cut Yuji off from any kind of aid also highlights another important theme: Conservativism will not save society and just lead to more problems.

The older generations making it hard on the young are ever-present in the case of this Jujutsu Kaisen villain and the conservative higher-ups.

11) Yorozu

One of the eccentric participants in the Culling Game was the ancient sorcerer Yorozu. She was considered one of the strongest sorcerers of the Heian era, the golden age of jujutsu. She also had a very one-sided, yandere-style crush on Sukuna that was never reciprocated, since Sukuna only cared about himself.

As for Yorozu's importance to Jujutsu Kaisen, she was revealed to have been incarnated in Tsumiki Fushiguro in chapter 211 of the manga. The heroes' plans to rescue Tsumiki from The Culling Game went off the rails as Sukuna used the split-second distraction Yorozu caused to possess Megumi.

Yorozu fights Sukuna, starting off by proposing in chapter 217. The fight lasts well over two chapters until chapter 219, with Sukuna victorious. Yorozu's relevance to the story is Sukuna getting total control of Megumi's body by killing his sister by proxy. That, and she gives Sukuna a real fight and test drive of Megumi's abilities.

10) Ogi and Jinichi Zen'in

The Zen'in clan has a checkered history and is vastly important to Jujutsu Kaisen's narrative. The clan themselves are one of the three big sorcerer families that govern Jujutsu society. Their membership also consists of some of the most archaic viewpoints and attitudes imaginable, as seen when Ogi made Maki and Mai's lives hell growing up, despite being their father.

Following the Shibuya Incident, Naobito Zen'in died as a result of wounds inflicted by Jogo. After the announcement that Megumi would be declared head of the clan, Ogi, Jinichi, and Naoya decided to deny Megumi this by killing him to preserve their power, money, and influence and likewise do away with Maki and Mai.

Ogi always despised his daughters for being deemed failures and ultimately tried to kill Mai and Maki by wounding them and throwing them into a Cursed Spirit pit. He's quickly killed by Maki when Mai sacrifices herself to save her sister. Jinichi acted purely out of self-preservation, not bothering to help the struggling Naoya as he died fighting Maki.

9) The Death Paintings

Choso, Eso, and Kechizu are all important Jujutsu Kaisen villains for the Death Painting Arc and beyond. Eso and Kechizu both meet their ends at the hands of Yuji and Nobara, pushing the up-and-coming jujutsu sorcerers to their limits. Choso gets a lot more to do in the Shibuya Incident and beyond.

There was an obvious bond between the three, as they were just cursed paintings and had been dormant for 150 years, before Mahito incarnated them. The narrative importance placed upon them is that they were family, as seen when Choso got mind-blasted to see Yuji as one of his brothers and the bond between them growing close.

They were also the first times Yuji and Nobara both used Black Flash. Choso especially would go to new heights after seeing Yuji as his brother, though not before handing Yuji a hard loss in the Shibuya Incident with an amazing fight between them. He also poisoned Uraume and fought Kenjaku on even terms.

8) Naoya Zen'in

Naoya Zen'in was given more attention than Ogi and Jinichi in Jujutsu Kaisen's narrative, especially in the Itadori Extermination, Perfect Preparation, and Culling Game arcs. He's a particularly nasty example of privilege and entitlement combined with misogyny, wrapped into one human being. This is evident in the following cases:

He bullied Maki ever since they were kids, adding to the cruelty that the clan put upon her. He had very s*xist comments to make about women, including wanting them dead if they didn't serve men. He also believed that they should be "obedient." He was happy when Naobito died, only thinking of his own wealth and prestige.

All of that is to say that he represents the archaic viewpoints of the more conservative clans perfectly, trying to keep what he believes he deserves by killing Yuji and Megumi. His attempt to kill Yuji didn't go well, as he got intercepted by Choso. Choso defeated Naoya and Yuta had to save him from death by blood poisoning.

His subsequent appearances in the Perfect Preparation and Culling Game arcs were likewise humbling affairs. His insults to Maki, despite having the upper hand early on in the fight, led to him being mortally wounded and then killed by Maki's mother. Naoya's return in the Culling Game arc as a cursed spirit was a twist, desiring vengeance against Maki. However, it was in vain, since Maki killed him.

7) Uraume

Sukuna's right hand and secret confidant throughout Jujutsu Kaisen was a complete enigma when they first showed up. Uraume has had quite a lot revealed since then, raising more questions than answers. What is known is this: Uraume is over 1,000 years old and is the only person Sukuna calls a confidant and friend.

Uraume played Kenjaku and ditched him when the opportunity presented itself. Without them, the majority of Jujutsu Kaisen villains' plans would've had more difficulty going off as smoothly as they did. They do the background work to ensure the villains' plans succeed.

Without Uraume, Kenjaku would've had to fight hard to escape the Shibuya Incident instead of doing it with relative ease. Likewise, Sukuna arguably would've gotten a lot more damage done to him by the angry Yuji and Megumi fighting back in the Culling Game.

6) Jogo

The second of the Disaster Curses, Jogo has the second-most screen time and fight time next to Mahito. Jogo was already shown to be a problem early on when his temper flared and his fire powers caused an entire restaurant full of humans to spontaneously combust.

That said, he got beaten badly by Gojo after jumping the gun on intercepting him and would've been killed if not for Hanami saving his life. He mainly served as one of the proponents of the "Seal Gojo" plan and was one to suggest they summon Sukuna. Unfortunately, this ended up backfiring since Sukuna wanted nothing to do with their plans.

After mortally wounding Naobito and Nanami, resulting in Naobito's death and Nanami being so burned he got killed by Mahito, Jogo met his end at Sukuna's hands during the Shibuya Incident. This marked one of Kenjaku's last allies dead and resulted in further devastation in Shibuya.

5) Suguru Geto

Suguru Geto's time as a villain may have been short, lasting through the events of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, but they nonetheless saw a tremendous impact on the jujutsu world. Aside from completely demolishing and taking over the Star Cult that cheered on Riko's death, Geto gathered an assortment of allies for his cause and was a problem for jujutsu society at large.

Though his impact on the story may seem small, his life and death both have huge impacts on Gojo. His death caused Kenjaku to easily possess him and led to Nanako and Mimiko thinking summoning Sukuna was a good idea, and also cost Jujutsu society a number of people and a rising star.

While his villainous rampage and genocidal ideals are stopped by the Kyoto students, alongside other people like Nanami, Mei Mei, and Yuta making his debut, Geto's turn to villainy ushered in a shift in the status quo and caused Gojo to further his desires for changes in the system.

4) Mahito

Mahito serves as the primary antagonist of the Vs. Mahito arc early in Jujutsu Kaisen. As the primary actor of the Disaster Curses, he's the most prolific Jujutsu Kaisen villain as he's the biggest thorn in Yuji Itadori's side. His series of murders leads Nanami and Yuji to fight him, especially after thwarting his plans to turn everyone in Junpei's school into curses.

While he does manipulate and kill Junpei, his plan of killing Yuji is brought down thanks to Sukuna and Nanami. Mahito lasted a long time, from the Vs. Mahito arc to the Shibuya Incident and all the while made killing Yuji his priority. He was also instrumental in stealing the three Death Paintings.

This comes back to bite him later on, especially killing Nanami and Mechamaru. Both of these actions get paid back 10 fold when Aoi Todo and Yuji both beat him down in the Shibuya Incident. He deserved all that and more, especially after mortally wounding Nobara, as he dies pathetically begging Kenjaku for help.

3) Toji Fushiguro

The Jujutsu Kaisen villain who started Gojo and Geto down their respective paths, Toji Fushiguro is an absolute beast in combat and a key part of Jujutsu Kaisen's narrative. He not only managed to beat both Gojo and Geto, but also killed Riko Amanai and denied Tengen his Star Plasma Vessal and therefore stability in this world.

Because of Toji, Gojo became even more powerful by discovering Hollow: Purple and how to reverse Curse Techniques. Likewise, Geto became disillusioned with the world and his place in it and vowed to kill all non-jujutsu users. Tengen was destabilized and barely holding themselves together thanks to Toji.

Even as far forward as the Shibuya Incident arc, Toji being revived spelled further disaster for the villains. He killed Ogami, then Dagon, and would probably have killed Megumi had he not recognized him as his son. His prowess against jujutsu energy users was so great - having moved beyond cursed energy - that he was immune to Domain Expansions.

2) Ryomen Sukuna

Ryomen Sukuna is Jujutsu Kaisen's debut villain, and second only to Kenjaku in importance. The villain that was split into pieces because he couldn't be killed has had quite the time during the series. Aside from being the first proper villain introduced, and having everyone after his fingers, Sukuna has quite the rap sheet on him.

He blew away a grade 1 curse that gave Megumi and Yuji trouble from the minute Yuji ate one of his fingers, and always kept trying to break out of Yuji. He was considered the Devil, whereas Gojo was God. His antics in the Shibuya Incident arc blew the lid off the jujutsu society's veil of secrecy and led to the deaths of four villains as well as thousands of people.

The Culling Game is where he makes his move, possessing Megumi, killing Megumi's sister, and going on to kill Satoru Gojo and Hajime Kashimo. Although the strongest of them all, and potentially the final Jujutsu Kaisen villain, he hasn't had time to scheme or plan or have anything succeed long term, unlike Kenjaku.

1) Kenjaku

Although Sukuna might be more powerful than Kenjaku, the narrative places more importance on the body-snatching sorcerer than it does on Sukuna. As far as Jujutsu Kaisen villains go, Kenjaku tops the list in narrative importance owing to his long-game schemes altering the story.

For all of Sukuna's power, he never played the long game regarding Gojo or anything else that didn't involve his own desire to escape Yuji. Kenjaku, on the other hand, has had more grandiose plans that came to fruition. The entire 'seal Gojo' plan was set up as far back as the Kyoto Goodwill event, the Shibuya Incident broke the status quo, and The Culling Game saw Kenjaku get away with Tengen.

Kenjaku manipulated Yuji's development, created Choso and the other Death Paintings, and has been using Geto's body and others for his own schemes. He was the only winner in the Shibuya Incident, flooding Japan with millions of curses and capturing Gojo.

Final Thoughts

As far as Jujutsu Kaisen villains go, there are plenty that deserve narrative recognition. With most of them being dead as of the current time in the manga, that being chapter 242, the final confrontations with Sukuna and Kenjaku are still ongoing.

None of the Jujutsu Kaisen villains profiled here were pushovers by any means, and the narrative treats them with the seriousness they deserve. Whether it's Sukuna and his overwhelming power, or Kenjaku's plans, all of these Jujutsu Kaisen villains deserve their due respect.

