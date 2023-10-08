Kengan Ashura season 2 part 2 release window and everything we know so far

Kengan Ashura season 2 part 2 has become the talk of the town as fans eagerly anticipate the release of the beloved action-packed martial arts anime. While the anime successfully captured the essence of the manga with its captivating 3D CG animation, some fans expressed concern about its pacing and the rushed storyline.

Despite these criticisms, Kengan Ashura garnered a dedicated following, particularly among fans who appreciate its plot and fascinating characters. As a result, Kengan Ashura season 2 part 2 has become one of the most highly anticipated installments in the series.

As the second cour of season 2 has already been green-lit for a 2024 release, fans are relieved and can't wait to see what comes next for Ohma.

Kengan Ashura season 2 part 2 likely to pick up from volume 8 of the original manga series

Kengan Ashura season 2 part 2 was confirmed to be under production soon after the release of the first part. Although no exact release date has been confirmed as of this writing, fans can expect the second cour to arrive sometime in the Winter of 2024.

Given that the anime has been loyal to the original source material, Kengan Ashura season 2 part 2 will likely kick off from volume 8 of Yabako Sandrovich's original manga series, leaving six volumes to be covered in the second cour. This also means that the original anime will eventually be nearing its end, with the 27th volume being the last.

As revealed by Kobayashi Sho, the official editor of Kengan Ashura and Kengan Omega on Twitter, the anime will not end before completely adapting the original manga series.

Kengan Ashura season 2 part 2 will likely kick off from volume 8 of the manga (Image via Twitter/sho_MangaOne)

As the editor confirmed, the second part will expectedly cover the remaining chapters of the original manga series and will be the last installment of the original work by the author. However, fans shouldn't be disappointed as the sequel manga, which has subsequently garnered overwhelming popularity, might receive an anime adaptation of its own.

Kengan Ashura season 2 part 2 cast

All the cast members will be reprising their roles in the second cour of season 2. Here's the list of all the characters and their voice actors:

Ohma Tokita voiced by Tatsuhisa Suzuki

Agito Kanō voiced by Akio Ōtsuka

Hajime Hanafusa voiced by Akira Ishida

Yoshinari Karo voiced by Atsushi Ono

Adam Dudley voiced by Chado Horii

Ren Nikaidō voiced by Chiharu Sawashiro

Kazuo Yamashita voiced by Chō

Setsuna Kiryū voiced by Daisuke Namikawa

Rei Mikazuchi voiced by Daisuke Ono

About Kengan Ashura

Yabako Sandrovich's Kengan Ashura was serialized on Shogakukan's Ura Sunday website in April 2012 and ended its run in August 2018, with chapters compiled into 27 tankobon volumes. The manga eventually received an original net animation by Larx Studios, with Seiji Kishi helming the series. The popular streaming giant Netflix licensed the anime for a global release.

The anime follows Ohma Tokita, nicknamed "The Ashura," a battle-adept combatant who mostly chooses to fight those who are stronger than him. Eventually, he is hired by the Nogi group and often gets thrown into fights facilitated by the Kengan Association. His journey is now filled with nothing but battles, where he meets competitors who give him the fight he always wanted.

Stay tuned for more Kengan Ashura season 2 part 2 news and updates as 2023 progresses.

