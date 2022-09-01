Netflix announces Kengan Ashura Season 2 release window alongside key visual

Kengan Ashura Season 2’s release window has been announced via the official Twitter account of Netflix’s hit battle seinen series. While no full specific release date has been offered at the time of writing, the series has its sequel season slated for a 2023 release.

Also offered alongside the announcement was a key visual for Kengan Ashura Season 2, featuring protagonists Yamashito Kazuo and Tokita Ohma. Netflix is going to distribute the series worldwide via its streaming platform.

Kengan Ashura Season 2 is on its way, allegedly set to conclude original story

Anime Trending @AniTrendz "Kengan Ashura" Season 2 - Official Anime Teaser Visual!



The anime is coming worldwide 2023 on Netflix. "Kengan Ashura" Season 2 - Official Anime Teaser Visual!The anime is coming worldwide 2023 on Netflix. https://t.co/6qQIa3QDvS

After four long years, fans will finally see Kengan Ashura Season 2 come to Netflix’s anime library sometime in 2023. Even without a release date, fans can expect the show to drop mid-next year at the latest. A trailer can also be anticipated during the announcement of the specific release date.

The original manga series was written by Yabako Sandrovich and illustrated by Daromeon. It was serialized on the Manga ONE app until its conclusion in August 2018. However, a sequel series called Kengan Omega was launched as a new arc for the franchise less than half a year later, also via the same app. This suggests that Season 2 could end the original story and pave the way for a potential adaptation.

The series follows the Kengan competitions in the underworld fighting scene of Japan, which are essentially gladiator matches stretching back as far as the Edo period. The winner takes all in these tournament-style, hand-to-hand combat events, with businesses and merchants wagering everything they have on these fights. These battles are also used as a means of resolving disputes between parties.

Netflix Anime @NetflixAnime Kengan Ashura Season 2 is in the works! Get warmed up by watching Season 1, now streaming on Netflix!

¡¡La temporada 2 de Kengan Ashura está en proceso!! ¡Vean (de nuevo?) la temporada 1 para ir abriendo boca! ;) Kengan Ashura Season 2 is in the works! Get warmed up by watching Season 1, now streaming on Netflix! 🥊¡¡La temporada 2 de Kengan Ashura está en proceso!! ¡Vean (de nuevo?) la temporada 1 para ir abriendo boca! ;) https://t.co/vbmysQmxhH

Protagonist Ohma Tokita, nicknamed Ashura, enters a match representing Nogi Group after being recruited by Kazuo Yamashita. As Tokita continues fighting and climbing the tournament’s ladder, intrigue swirls and secrets are exposed around Tokita, the fight, and various other competitors and participants.

The series is easily one of Netflix’s more successful original anime properties, having been something of an overnight success with both Season 1 releases. As a result, the announcement of Kengan Ashura Season 2 being in production back in March, 2022, came as almost no surprise to many fans and analysts.

This is especially impressive considering the adaptation’s choice to use a 3D-CGI style of animation rather than a more traditional, 2D approach. Fans are typically incredibly averse to 3D-CGI anime even when they're presented well, emphasizing just how high a quality the series’ animation is within this stylistic approach.

