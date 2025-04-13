To Be Hero X episode 2: Moon's actual fate is revealed as the God Eye is born

To Be Hero X episode 2, titled Moon, was released on Sunday, April 13, 2025. The episode revealed the Moon's fate, who had seemingly died in the previous installment. In addition, the episode revealed Moon and Nice's relationship dynamics and how it was built on fans' expectations.

Moreover, To Be Hero X episode 2 saw the birth of a new villain, as Enlighter accepted the Spotlight Organization's call to try out the power of Fear. Undoubtedly, the episode treated fans with exciting animation and an enriched narrative experience.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from To Be Hero X episode 2.

To Be Hero X episode 2: The truth about Moon and Nice's relationship is revealed

Enlighter, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

To Be Hero X episode 2 begins with Enlighter furiously drinking while watching the news report on the True Love Recipe program's incident. He's disgusted that Nice and Moon's Trust Value has exponentially increased. Enlighter smashes the TV as his anger reaches the extreme point.

After that, To Be Hero X episode 2 describes Moon's journey to becoming a hero. According to the episode, Moon was once a freedom-loving travel blogger. With time, she gained many followers who hoped she would show them all kinds of places around the world.

That's how Moon acquired the power of Teleportation and became a "Hero." Then one day, she had a chance encounter with Nice, who saved her from a villainous figure. Nice and Moon's interaction was an immediate hit among the public, and they became an ideal couple in their hearts. As a result, they started dating with their fans' blessings.

Nice and Moon's first meeting (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Following this, the narrative shifts to Lin Ling waking up from a nightmare. Suddenly, he recalls Moon's corpse lying on the other side. He looks for Moon, but doesn't find her on the bed. Instead, she is seen running on a treadmill on the other side. Lin Ling cannot fathom how a person, whom he saw dead the other night, can suddenly be revived.

He wonders whether it was a dream. Strangely, he discards such thoughts and introduces himself to Moon. Yet, as he does that, Moon tells him to go away. The narrative for To Be Hero X episode 2 then shows a conversation between Moon and Nice, where the former tells him to stop the act since she knows that he's not "Nice."

Eventually, she learns from Lin Ling that the original Nice has leapt to his death. As soon as Lin Ling reveals the truth, Moon calls Miss. J and asks why she'd torture her further. However, Miss. J tells her that there will be no negotiations since she has signed a contract. She further reminds them that "Nice" isn't just a person, but the company's "Brand."

Miss. J in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

That's why the company will ensure "Nice" exists forever. Meanwhile, Moon doesn't want to play-act as Nice's girlfriend anymore. According to To Be Hero X episode 2, Nice and Moon's relationship is a facade created to cater to the fans' wishes. Since fans want to see them together, the duo has to act as lovers.

Miss J. reveals that the audience now wants to see them married. When Moon objects, Miss. J says it won't be anything different from what she does now - a complete fake act. At the same time, she emphasizes that they have both signed contracts. Therefore, they are under the legal obligation to follow the company's orders.

However, Moon refuses to be such a hero and wants to terminate the contract. On the other hand, Nice says that if Moon gets exposed, that would be detrimental to Nice's image. Miss J. then proposes to give the duo some time before they can decide what they truly want. She also locks all the facilities to make sure they cannot leave the room.

Nice and Moon (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

To Be Hero X episode 2 then shows Moon and Nice spending one long month together. During this time, they begin to understand each other slightly better. Moon discovers Lin Ling's actual name and reveals that her powers have become limited due to the fans' expectations.

Apparently, Moon can only teleport to where Nice is. That's why she cannot use her ability to escape the locked room. Later, she recognizes that Lin Ling is becoming slightly obsessed with being perfect like the original nice. In addition, she learns about Lin Ling's previous profession as an employee at an advertising agency.

She finally realizes how the boy could answer Enlighter's questions correctly at the True Love Recipe program. Interestingly, Miss J. observes the duo through the CCTV camera. She is confident that having them confined in a room will eventually force them to accept the fake marriage proposal. Miss. J's plan is a success as Nice asks Moon whether she would like to continue their fake act a bit longer.

To Be Hero X episode 2: A new villain is born

Nice proposes to Moon (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

The narrative for To Be Hero X episode 2 transitions to a scene at a park, where Nice officially asks Moon for marriage in front of the media and fans. Just as Moon says yes to his proposal, Nice's nemesis, Wreck, arrives at the event. He lunges at Nice with murderous intent.

To Be Hero X episode 2 reveals that Wreck is one of the setups of Nice's brand company. Apparently, Lin Ling (Nice) came up with a plan to ensure that Moon would be free from the limelight as a hero. He wanted Miss J. to introduce a figure who would seemingly eliminate Moon in front of fans. This way, the girl wouldn't have to continue with her fake play-act.

Nice vs. Wreck in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

However, instead of following the script, Wreck goes after Nice. Eventually, he learns about the original Nice's death. According to To Be Hero X episode 2, Wreck and Nice used to be best buddies. While they acted as a villain and a hero on screen, they had an amiable relationship behind the lens.

Wreck was worried when Nice stopped responding to his texts. So, after learning the truth about Nice's suicide from the fake Nice, Wreck's rage skyrockets. He unleashes a wide range of abilities at Nice, who anticipates his attacks and follows up with incredible moves of his own. Eventually, Nice defeats Wreck, who falls to the ground.

Wreck, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

On the other side, Moon applies the fake blood that Miss. J had given her to make it seem as if she were dead. Nice and Moon's wonderful acting moves the public, including Miss. J. Free from her constraints, Moon embarks on a new path. Yet, before she goes, she enjoys a heartwarming moment with Lin Ling, who is bound to continue his role as Nice.

To Be Hero X episode 2 reveals that Nice intends to participate in the Hero Tournament. Elsewhere, Enlighter analyzes Nice's interview and finds out that his heartbeat had increased after seeing the Boss. Suddenly, he gets an idea.

Enlighter turns into the God Eye (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Enlighter traces Lin Ling's picture with Nice and finds an uncanny resemblance. He wonders whether Nice is actually Lin Ling. Just then, a mysterious voice calls out to him. A moving gadget talks to Enlighter about the instability of fans' beliefs. It then reminds Enlighter that there's one thing the public cannot lie to themselves: Fear.

He asks him whether he wants to try the power that Fear brings. Enlighter realizes that the Spotlight Organization has reached out to him. To Be Hero X episode 2 ends with Enlighter putting on a new gadget on his eyes to begin a new life as the God Eye.

Conclusion

To be Hero X episode 2 has turned the massive cliffhanger from the previous installment into an illusion. While Moon appeared to be dead in the previous episode, the latest installment strangely revealed her alive.

Interestingly, the episode didn't reveal what caused that massive shift in reality. Yet, beyond this suspension of disbelief, the narrative for To Be Hero X episode 2 saw some heartwarming moments between Nice and Moon. At the same time, the episode teased the birth of a new nemesis for Nice.

