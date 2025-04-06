To Be Hero X episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Be Hero X episode 2 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 9:30 am JST on Fuji TV and other networks in Japan, as per the donghua's official website. In addition, the episode will be streamed on Bilibili Global and Crunchyroll for international fans, with English subtitles.

The previous episode focused on the hero society, where anyone could be a hero as long as people trusted them. The narrative focused on Lin Ling, a young boy at an advertising agency, who found himself in a precarious situation after his favorite hero, Nice, jumped to his death out of nowhere.

Since his face resembled Nice's, he was forced to disguise himself as the Hero. The episode saw Lin Ling's new life as Nice which brought intriguing troubles for him. Considering how the latest episode ended on a cliffhanger, fans cannot wait to see what happens next in To Be Hero X episode 2.

To Be Hero X episode 2 release date and time

Nice and Lin Ling, as seen in the donghua (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

According to the series' official website and the full release schedule, To Be Hero X episode 2 will be released in Japan on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 9:30 am JST. However, due to the time zone differences, many fans can watch the episode earlier on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

Here are the release dates and timings for To Be Hero X episode 2, as per their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, April 12, 2025 5:30 PM Central Standard Time Saturday, April 12, 2025 7:30 PM Eastern Standard Time Saturday, April 12, 2025 8:30 PM Brazil Standard Time Saturday, April 12, 2025 9:30 PM British Summer Time Sunday, April 13, 2025 1:30 AM Central European Time Sunday, April 13, 2025 2:30 Am Indian Standard Time Sunday, April 13, 2025 6:00 AM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, April 13, 2025 8:30 AM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, April 13, 2025 10 AM

Where to watch To Be Hero X episode 2?

Lin Ling, as seen in the series (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can watch the television broadcast of To Be Hero X episode 2 on Fuji TV and other channels across the nation. Moreover, the Spring 2025 anime will be available on Netflix, Amazon Prime, d Anime Store, U-Next, ABEMA, Hulu, and other digital services in Japan.

Moreover, anime lovers from North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS can watch To Be Hero X episode 2 on Crunchyroll. The episode will also be streaming on Bilibili Global.

To Be Hero X episode 1 recap

The episode begins with Lin Ling, a young employee at an advertising company, demonstrating a promotional clip to his boss. It's a short video, showcasing the exploits of the hero, Nice, with a detailed explanation on the concept of hero and how everyone can become one if they have people's trust.

The boss dislikes the project as it includes phrases such as "anyone can become a hero," while it should chiefly highlight their client, Nice. The next moment, he receives a call from Miss. J, Nice's manager, who mentions how their agency has already received the promo the other night.

The boss lashes out at Lin Ling and fires him on the spot. The young boy listlessly spends his time on the roof and thinks about his future. He realizes how difficult it is to become a hero. At this moment, his favorite hero, Nice, emerges from an advertisement board and jumps off the roof.

Nice and Moon, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

The sight shocks Lin Ling, who doesn't know what to do. Meanwhile, Miss J. and others rush to the scene and take the boy to a discreet place, where they ask him whether Nice said something to him before he jumped off. Lin Ling said the hero said nothing except that he did his signature hand gesture.

After canceling a few upcoming shows, Miss J. realizes that Lin Ling looks somewhat like Nice. As such, she transforms Lin Ling into Nice. She also fakes the boy's death to ensure nobody would suspect anything. Lin Ling is unsure whether he can pull it off.

However, Miss J. explains that people's trust in Nice will endow him with strength. Gradually, Lin Ling loses his own identity and becomes Nice. His physical attributes and powers also change. One day, he goes to a program with Nice's girlfriend, Moon, where he tackles the host's direct questions. The host, Enlighter, seemed to guess about Nice's original identity.

Lin Ling as Nice, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Therefore, he wanted to expose him. However, Lin Ling aka Nice, perfectly answered his questions, which forced him to summon the ad agency's boss. The veteran man used Fear Amplifier to absorb people's Fear and transform it into his powers. However, Nice channeled his strength and convincingly defeated the man.

After that, Lin Ling aka Nice realizes that he has truly transformed into his favorite hero. Miss J. then takes the boy to Hero Tower, his new home. As Lin Ling/Nice enters his room, he finds Moon, the girlfriend of the original Nice, lying on the bed. However, on closer inspection, Lin Ling discovers that Moon has mysteriously died.

What to expect in To Be Hero X episode 2?

Nice and Miss. J in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Considering how the episode ended on a cliffhanger, To Be Hero X episode 2 may explore Moon's death. Since it has happened at Nice's suite, the officials will likely try to apprehend him. There's a strong possibility that someone is trying to frame Nice, who is slowly collecting people's Trust Value and becoming popular.

Thus, someone may harbor deep animosity toward Nice, which is why they killed his girlfriend. At any rate, To Be Hero X will likely show Lin Ling informing Miss J. about the situation, who will try to come up with a plan to safeguard the boy.

