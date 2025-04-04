To Be Hero X complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

To Be Hero X has garnered widespread buzz in the anime community as one of the highly anticipated titles from the Spring 2025 anime lineup. Directed by Li Haoling, the donghua (Chinese animation) exhibits a unique premise and features an interesting interplay of 2D and 3D animation. As a result, many fans may want to know about the show's release schedule.

Based on the credible leaks, To Be Hero X will run for 24 episodes, spanning consecutive cours. Unless an episode gets delayed, the titular series will follow the expected release schedule. Follow along with this article to know everything about this donghua's release schedule.

How many episodes will To Be Hero X have?

X, as seen in the donghua(Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation)

As of this article's writing, To Be Hero X is expected to have a total of 24 episodes. Although the donghua's official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle haven't shared the title's Blu-Ray and DVD listings, which is how this information is usually revealed, the recent leaks suggests the series will run for consecutive cours and air 24 episodes from April 6, 2025, to September 14, 2025.

The first episode is scheduled to be released on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 9:30 am JST on Fuji TV and other pertinent syndications in Japan. As a result, many international viewers can watch the episodes of this series earlier on Saturday.

The current complete release schedule for To Be Hero X, as per the Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), British Summer Time (BST), and Indian Standard Time (IST), is given below:

Episodes Date Release Timings (PDT/EDT/BST/IST) 1 April 6, 2025 5:30 PM (April 5)/8:30 PM (April 5)/12:30 AM/6 AM 2 April 13, 2025 5:30 PM (April 12)/8:30 PM (April 12)/12:30 AM/6 AM 3 April 20, 2025 5:30 PM (April 19)/8:30 PM (April 19)/12:30 AM/6 AM 4 April 27, 2025 5:30 PM (April 26)/8:30 PM (April 26)/12:30 AM/6 AM 5 May 4, 2025 5:30 PM (May 3)/8:30 PM (May 3)/12:30 AM/6 AM 6 May 11, 2025 5:30 PM (May 10)/8:30 PM (May 10)/12:30 AM/6 AM 7 May 18, 2025 5:30 PM (May 17)/8:30 PM (May 17)/12:30 AM/6 AM 8 May 25, 2025 5:30 PM (May 24)/8:30 PM (May 24)/12:30 AM/6 AM 9 June 1, 2025 5:30 PM (March 31)/8:30 PM (March 31)/12:30 AM/6 AM 10 June 8, 2025 5:30 PM (June 7)/8:30 PM (June 7)/12:30 AM/6 AM 11 June 15, 2025 5:30 PM (June 14)/8:30 PM (June 14)/12:30 AM/6 AM 12 June 22, 2025 5:30 PM (June 21)/8:30 PM (June 21)/12:30 AM/6 AM 13 June 29, 2025 5:30 PM (June 28)/8:30 PM (June 28)/12:30 AM/6 AM 14 July 6, 2025 5:30 PM (July 5)/8:30 PM (July 5)/12:30 AM/6 AM 15 July 13, 2025 5:30 PM (July 12)/8:30 PM (July 12)/12:30 AM/6 AM 16 July 20, 2025 5:30 PM (July 19)/8:30 PM (July 19)/12:30 AM/6 AM 17 July 27, 2025 5:30 PM (July 26)/8:30 PM (July 26)/12:30 AM/6 AM 18 August 3, 2025 5:30 PM (August 2)/8:30 PM (August 2)/12:30 AM/6 AM 19 August 10, 2025 5:30 PM (August 9)/8:30 PM (August 9)/12:30 AM/6 AM 20 August 17, 2025 5:30 PM (August 16)/8:30 PM (August 16)/12:30 AM/6 AM 21 August 24, 2025 5:30 PM (August 23)/8:30 PM (August 23/12:30 AM/6 AM 22 August 31, 2025 5:30 PM (August 30)/8:30 PM (August 30)/12:30 AM/6 AM 23 September 7, 2025 5:30 PM (September 6)/8:30 PM (September 6)/12:30 AM/6 AM 24 September 14, 2025 5:30 PM (September 13)/8:30 PM (September 13)/12:30 AM/6 AM

While the above table reveals the predicted full release schedule, it can change depending on any delays the series announces in the future. As of this writing, the official staff hasn't reported an episode being delayed.

Where to watch To Be Hero X?

Nice, as seen in the donghua (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation)

The highly anticipated donghua from the Spring 2025 line-up will be broadcast on Fuji TV and other syndications in Japan. In addition, the series will be available on several streaming platforms in Japan, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ABEMA, d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Hulu, Lemino, Bandai Channel, and others.

On the other hand, To Be Hero X will be available with English subtitles in North America, South America, Central America, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, CIS, and Oceania, on Crunchyroll.

What to expect from To Be Hero X?

A key visual for the series (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation)

To Be Hero X is an original net animation (ONA) created by Li Haoling, that takes place in the same universe as the director's other two works, To Be Hero (2016) and To Be Heroine (2018). The narrative explores a hero society, where a hero's strength is determined by the public trust. In other words, people's faith grants the heroes supernatural powers.

In this world, anyone can become a superhero, as long as they can accumulate Trust Value from the general public. Interestingly, this Trust Value is measured as numerical data displayed on a hero's wrist. This data is constantly monitored as it influences a hero's ranking. Moreover, every two years, a tournament is held among the heroes, which determines the "top heroes."

The narrative centers on X, who holds the highest Trust Value as the "Ultimate Hero." The series will showcase the power dynamics among the heroes in a society that constantly evolves with time.

To Be Hero X episode archive

Episode 1: Nice

