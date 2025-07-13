To Be Hero X episode 15: Ghostblade's backstory and his ties to Wang Nuonuo are revealed

To Be Hero X episode 15, titled Affective Disorder, was released on Sunday, July 13, 2025. The episode marked the beginning of the Ghostblade arc, focusing on Wang Yi's journey of becoming an assassin and eventually, as a hero. Furthermore, the episode drew his connections to Wang Nuonuo, one of the important characters from the Loli Arc.

To Be Hero X episode 15 explored the dark side of society, highlighting how Hero Agencies were indifferent to keeping assassins as heroes. Additionally, the episode revealed how the Trust Values affected a person's values, physical traits, and conditions.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the To Be Hero X episode 15.

To Be Hero X episode 15: Ghostblade's journey as a Hero & Assassin

Sheng and Ghostblade (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

To Be Hero X episode 15 opens with a scene in the woods, where Ghostblade cold-heartedly assassinates Little Johnny's father, Sheng. In his final moments, Sheng begs the assassin to let "him" (he probably refers to his son) go. After extinguishing Sheng's life, Ghostblade enjoys his usual brief moment of silence.

According to To Be Hero X episode 15, Ghostblade, also known as Wang Yi, treasures solitude because ever since he was young and lived with a large family, it was the only luxury he couldn't have. The constant voices in his house plagued his senses, and he grew more distant from his family.

Coming from a family of butchers, Wang Yi always thought they could have done better. He felt a proper butcher should be like an assassin, who should be precise and talk less. That's when he swore to become the "coolest assassin." To Be Hero X episode 15 shows a brutal scene, where Wang Yi proceeds to butcher a pig.

Wang Yi in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

The pig's eyes well up, as it knows its imminent fate. Eventually, in Year 19, a programme called FOMO appeared, where anyone could present themselves on the platform, striving to become a Hero. Wang Yi's finesse as a butcher and his eerie silence captivated the crowd, earning him fame from unexpected sources.

Wang Yi's Trust Value steadily increased, with the general public viewing him as a "Silent Killer." Afterward, in To Be Hero X episode 15, he received an offer from Mr. Shand to join MG as a hero. As readers may know, Mr. Shand used to be the CEO at MG before the incident with his son, Chao, in the E-Soul Arc.

Wang Yi becomes Ghostblade (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Meanwhile, Wang Yi left his home and chose his hero name, Ghostblade, because it sounded cool to him. To Be Hero X episode 15 also reveals Ghostblade's ideals and convictions. According to the episode, Ghostblade has never looked up any information on his targets because he felt they were indeed the ones in the wrong.

With this ideology, Ghostblade hopes Sheng won't curse him, since it wasn't he who wanted him killed. As the assassin hero is about to leave following his 175th kill, Big Johnney appears behind him in its berserk form.

To Be Hero X episode 15: Ghostblade's story as a hero begins

Zhang Lan, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Following the opening credits, the narrative for To Be Hero X episode 15 shows Wang Yi at a restaurant with a woman named Zhang Lan. According to the episode, Wang Yi was a hostage Ghostblade rescued behind the Bagel Alley after he became a hero. Ghostblade was enamoured by the calmness Zhang Lan displayed, even though she was held at a knife's edge.

Eventually, they became acquaintances, and then lovers. Finally, they tied the knot and vowed to be together for life. Wang Yi found a different aspect of life with Zhang, who barely spoke. Then one day, Zhang Lan discovered that she was pregnant. Motherhood changed Zhang's perception of life, as she dropped her phone and embraced more responsibilities.

To Be Hero X episode 15 further reveals that Wang Nuonuo is Wang Yi and Zhang Lan's daughter. After explaining Ghostblade's relationship ties, the narrative switches to a restaurant, where Zhang Lan asks Wang Yi if he can put aside his obsessions and focus more on his family.

Wang Yi's family (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Zhang Lan always thought of living an independent life. However, Wang Nuonuo's arrival changed her perception, and she longed for a "complete family." Yet, it was difficult for Wang Yi, who could not even show his emotions. Furthermore, people's faith in him has robbed him of his ability to speak. He has truly become an "assassin," designed to kill.

Yet, he still isn't able to shake off his fatherly affection for Wang Nuonuo, despite the strained relationship with his wife. Thus, he becomes Nuonuo's "stalker," constantly keeping an eye on her and protecting her from harm. One night, Nuonuo senses someone following her, and it is none other than Ghostblade. She reached the farthest end of the alley and saw Loli.

Meanwhile, Ghostblade, whom fans mistakenly believed to be Nuonuo's stalker in the Loli Arc, becomes perplexed by Loli's appearance. He doesn't know what to make of the situation and leaves. While running away, he recalls Zhang telling him that he doesn't know anything about their daughter.

Wang Yi and Zhang Lan (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

She once asked him if he ever cared to understand what his daughter liked or disliked. Zhang thought it was fine since he was already dead to Nuonuo. Recalling those words, Wang Yi desperately wants to shout, but he can't. Nevertheless, he continues watching over Nuonuo.

To Be Hero X episode 15 revisits the moments from Loli Arc, except this time from Ghostblade's point of view. The hero discovers that his daughter's hobbies and thoughts have considerably changed. He feels it's due to Loli's "bad influence." Eventually, the episode shows the moment when Mr. Rock sends Ghostblade to the Glimmer Lab.

Ghostblade and Mr. Rock (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

After arriving at the lab, he sees Nuonuo, Loli, and Loli's father, Professor Luo. Something goes inside Ghostblade's mind, which the episode doesn't reveal. He maintains an eerie silence as he hears Professor Luo telling his daughter that it's dangerous to be a hero. Following this, the narrative for To Be Hero X episode 15 shows Luo walking out of the Commission's office.

He plans to go to the shipwreck site with his trusted core staff and the ones who experienced the attack last night. Interestingly, Ghostblade volunteers to go. Rock feels it's fine to bring him along since he can keep secrets. To Be Hero X episode 15 ends with Ghostblade ready to go to the shipwreck site with Luo and others.

Conclusion

One of the major highlights of To Be Hero X episode 15 was the fundamental idea that heroes could be assassins. Ghostblade's identity as a cold assassin reflected the dark side of the Hero Agencies that were willing to dispose of people in secrecy. At the same time, the episode explored Ghostblade's familial ties, including his connections to his daughter, Wang Nuonuo.

