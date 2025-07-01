To Be Hero X episode 13 review: Loli’s tale confronts societal biases with exceptional storytelling

Premiered on June 29, 2025, To Be Hero X episode 13 delivers yet another captivating installment, kicking off Hero Loli’s arc with impressive storytelling and execution. The episode takes a deeper look at societal prejudice, particularly the struggles women often face, as seen through Loli’s character, who is judged for being cute, which hinders her from becoming a strong, independent female hero.

While her backstory hasn’t revealed a tragic past so far, the series’ choice to tackle complex themes like this through a seemingly lighthearted yet empowering hero narrative adds a unique note to the show. With its continued high production values, combining strong narrative direction, cinematic visuals, and fluid animation, episode 13 stands out as another compelling and thoughtfully crafted installment.

To Be Hero X episode 13 review: A masterful narrative direction addresses stereotypes and prejudice

To Be Hero X episode 13: A brief synopsis and narrative review

A young Loli playing as the defender of justice (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Under the skilled direction of Li Haoling, To Be Hero X episode 13 delivers a visually stunning and narratively rich entry that introduces a new hero arc while thoughtfully tackling themes like prejudice, societal norms, and personal identity.

Titled "Tough Girl," the episode opens in Year 39 with a toned, athletic girl, later revealed to be Loli, training intensely while onlookers admire her strength. However, when her cap falls off, revealing her long pink hair and cute face, the admiration quickly shifts to superficial awe. Her Trust Value drops, her muscles shrink into a more "adorable" form, and her frustration grows.

To Be Hero X episode 13 jumps to a flashback in Year 28, where a young Loli is inspired by Queen’s speech to become a hero. But her dreams are met with condescension; even her mother only sees her as "cute" rather than taking her heroic aspirations seriously.

Loli in To Be Hero X episode 13 (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Back in the present, now 16, Loli is still fighting the same perception battle. Tired of being seen as cute rather than strong and capable, she contemplates cutting her hair but ultimately decides to embrace her appearance while rejecting others’ expectations.

Another flashback at age 13 shows her playing the persona of "Hero Loli," using modified weapons from her father’s basement lab to save her friend Da Xiong from a bully named Tiger. However, Tiger ends up having a crush on her, again reducing her heroic actions to just being "cute."

In the present, determined to change her approach, Loli takes inspiration from DJ Shindig’s hero persona and designs a full battle suit to conceal her face. Her first outing in the suit has her confronting a stalker, but when her mask breaks and her face is revealed, the man awkwardly flees. The rescued girl remarks that she didn’t expect someone so "cute," which deeply disappoints Loli.

Loli faces the stalker (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Back home, her father scolds her for taking risks but also encourages her to continue her journey professionally at the Glimmer Laboratory, where Da Xiong also works.

During the lab tour, Loli reconnects with Wong Nuonuo, the girl she saved, who also works at the lab. Wong shares her own experience with prejudice based on her looks and credits Loli’s father for giving her a chance to prove herself.

Later, while chatting over drinks, the two notice Wong's stalker is still lurking. Loli mocks him to scare him off, and he retreats. The bond between Loli and Wong grows. As they return to the lab, Wong cheerfully encourages her to keep proving her worth and breaking stereotypes. Suddenly, she gets a call from an unknown caller.

Loli's father allows her to join the Glimmer Lab (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

At the same time, DJ Shindig invades the Glimmer Lab, announcing he's about to throw a "party," just as an explosion rocks the facility, closing To Be Hero X episode 13 on a cliffhanger note.

Under the direction of Kōdai Kakimoto and the writing of Yuniko Ayana, To Be Hero X episode 13 offers a compelling and well-crafted entry that kicks off Loli’s arc with thoughtful storytelling and careful worldbuilding.

While her narrative leans more toward a personal struggle than a tragic backstory, it effectively tackles serious societal themes through a lighthearted lens, particularly the challenges women face due to societal perceptions about appearance, gender roles, and identity.

Loli meets Wong Nuonuo (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

The blend of emotion and drama in To Be Hero X episode 13 is accentuated by a subtle tension, with lingering threads such as Wong Nuonuo’s stalker, the stalker’s odd behavior around Loli, and the looming presence of DJ Shindig foreshadowing that what starts off as a seemingly lighthearted story could quickly evolve into something darker and more intense.

Overall, this installment introduces a refreshing tone shift from the heavier, more intense arcs of previous heroes, bringing a sense of charm and relatability while still handling weighty issues with nuance.

It maintains a careful balance of emotion, action, suspense, and thematic depth, all wrapped in tight pacing and strong narrative structure, making it a thoroughly engaging watch.

To Be Hero X episode 13: An overall production criticism

To Be Hero X episode 13 maintains the series’ signature cinematic excellence, once again excelling under Li Haoling’s direction with its masterful blend of stunning 2D animation, rich storytelling, and emotional resonance.

The animation continues to impress with fluid motion, detailed artworks, and well-executed direction that enhances both the emotional moments and the brief but dynamic action sequence between Loli and the stalker. Each frame is carefully crafted to deliver a visually rich and cinematic experience.

Loli and Wong mock the creep (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Voice acting remains stellar, delivering the emotional nuances of the story with impact. Meanwhile, the soundtrack, composed by Hiroyuki Sawano, KOHTA YAMAMOTO, and other acclaimed artists, beautifully accentuates the dramatic tone of the episode.

The expert audio direction ensures every scene hits with the intended emotional and narrative weight, making for a truly immersive and memorable viewing experience.

Final thoughts

Continuing its streak of excellence, To Be Hero X episode 13 shines with its striking visual design, compelling plot progression, emotional depth, and underlying tension, all seamlessly woven into a captivating narrative alongside a top-tier production.

As the Spring 2025 season gives way to its second phase in Summer 2025, the series sustains its strong momentum, introducing the fifth hero with a fresh tonal shift that adds a unique flavor to the overarching storyline.

