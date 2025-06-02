To Be Hero X episode 9 review: Lucky Cyan’s story unfolds with top-tier narrative tension and ominous undertones

To Be Hero X episode 9 delivers another excellent entry in Lucky Cyan’s journey with stellar storytelling and exceptional 2D animation. Aired on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 9:30 AM JST, the episode follows Cyan’s escape from the orphanage, her separation from Luo, the loss and regain of her Trust Value, and her transformation into a hero following a two-year timeskip.

Back at the orphanage, Luo is joyous about her success until the Dean whispers something chilling, leaving him shaken. The episode ends on a suspenseful cliffhanger, with Cyan performing her debut concert as an eerie mist envelops the orphanage, seemingly zombifying everyone. The Dean now appears to be possessed by evil, with eyes turned black with red pupils.

Visually, episode 9 is a standout with fluid, high-quality 2D animation and richly detailed sequences. The production remains top-tier, blending emotional weight, intense action, and cinematic drama. Along with an impressive music composition and skillful direction, the episode delivers a captivating experience from start to finish.

To Be Hero X episode 9 review: Flawless direction drives Cyan’s growth and dark twist

To Be Hero X episode 9: A brief synopsis and narrative review

Cyan and Luo in the flashback (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Under Li Haoling’s direction, To Be Hero X episode 9 continues the series’ streak of narrative and audiovisual brilliance. With the collaborative efforts of Bilibili, Aniplex, and BeDream, the episode shows cinematic storytelling, expressive 2D animation, stunning music, and stellar voice performances, now turning its focus to Cyan’s emergence as a new hero: Lucky Cyan.

Titled "Loss and Gain," the episode opens with a flashback of Luo receiving a new guitar and celebrating with Cyan. It’s revealed that the Dean was once a hero who failed to maintain his status, leading him to raise orphans like Cyan in hopes of reclaiming that lost glory. They then overhear some staff speculating that he’s nurturing Cyan to sustain his hero lifestyle.

Back in the present, the Dean gets in the way of Cyan and Luo’s escape from the orphanage. He uses his invisible tentacles to capture Cyan. Luo buys Cyan time to flee, attacking the Dean with his guitar.

The Dean in To Be Hero X episode 9 (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Just then, a truck crashes through the gate, hitting both the Dean and Luo, though the Dean saves them using his power. Cyan escapes to the city but breaks down in tears, fearing for Luo. She sings My Color, Luo’s composition, to cheer herself up. When a passerby tosses her a coin, she gets the idea of street performing to earn a living, since her Trust Value has plummeted, draining her "good luck."

As people recognize her as the Sacred Maiden and the rumor spreads that her voice brings fortune, Cyan’s popularity explodes, making her go viral. Liu Zheng identifies her and informs a blond-haired man that she’s the sole survivor of a plane crash.

The blond-haired man decides to sign her as a hero. Meanwhile, Cyan, overwhelmed by the growing number of devotees of the Sacred Maiden, runs away. In an alley, she meets Ken from DOS, who offers to make her a hero. Cyan agrees on the condition that they’ll help her find Luo.

Cyan makes her escape (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

To Be Hero X episode 9 then jumps ahead two years. Luo, still at the orphanage, hears about Cyan’s rise to stardom and heroism via radio, now known as Lucky Cyan. Just then, the Dean arrives to deliver the same news, but whispers something the broadcast left out, leaving Luo visibly horrified.

Meanwhile, Cyan sets the stage ablaze (figuratively) at her debut concert, singing My Color in tribute to Luo. However, dark events unfold at the orphanage at the same time.

An ominous mist envelops the grounds, turning those within into possessed, zombie-like beings. The episode ends with an eerie final shot of the Dean, now seemingly turned evil, his eyes black with glowing red pupils.

Under Kōdai Kakimoto’s direction and Yuniko Ayana’s scripts, To Be Hero X episode 9 masterfully portrays Lucky Cyan’s rise, blending emotion, action, and suspense. The narrative begins with intensity as Cyan and Luo confront the Dean to make their escape. Cyan’s eventual separation from Luo sets the stage for her emotional journey and transformation into the hero "Lucky Cyan."

The Dean in the closing scene (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

As she gains fame, the narrative doesn’t lose momentum. The reveal of the injured Luo, the Dean’s unsettling whisper to him, and the chilling final scenes where the Dean appears possessed and the orphanage falls under a seemingly zombifying mist, escalate the tension and suspense dramatically.

These developments not only raise the intensity but hint at a looming darkness that threatens both Cyan and Luo.

Each plot thread is handled with thoughtful pacing and depth, creating an intriguing blend of character growth and rising suspense. With that, To Be Hero X episode 9 stands out for its well-executed drama and sets the tone for an ominous and thrilling continuation.

To Be Hero X episode 9: An overall production criticism

The collaborative brilliance of Pb Animation Co. Ltd., LAN Studio, and Paper Plane Animation Studio shines once again in To Be Hero X episode 9, delivering a visually and emotionally powerful installment. While the story remains engaging, it’s the episode’s consistently high production quality that truly sets it apart.

Moving away from its signature 2D-3D hybrid style, the series embraces full 2D animation from here on, yet loses none of its visual impact. The result is a breathtaking display of fluid motion, artistic detail, and expressive direction that enhances the episode’s emotional and cinematic power.

Cyan promises to come back for Luo (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Every frame is meticulously crafted, from the intense action during Cyan and Luo’s clash with the Dean to the beautifully animated musical moments that bring emotional depth and visual charm. The eerie closing sequence is particularly striking, capturing the sinister tone with haunting atmosphere and visual cues that hint at dark developments to come.

Voice performances continue to impress, filled with depth and finesse. Meanwhile, the musical composition, crafted by talents like Hiroyuki Sawano, KOHTA YAMAMOTO, and more, elevates every scene.

Final thoughts

Cyan in To Be Hero X episode 9 (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Altogether, To Be Hero X episode 9 offers a refined, cinematic experience that reaffirms the series’ status once again as a visual and narrative standout of Spring 2025. Cyan’s journey to becoming a hero, marked by hardship, perseverance, and a painful separation from Luo, adds an uplifting, hopeful tone.

However, the shift that comes soon after gives way to a chilling and ominous turn, hinting at darker developments on the horizon. As the narrative tension heightens and the intensity continues to rise, episode 9 perfectly sets the foundation for the intense and thrilling developments ahead.

