Black Butler season 5 episode 9: Finnian’s group helps Seiglinde escape while Diedrich’s unexpected appearance saves Ciel Phantomhive 

Premiered on Saturday, May 31, 2025, Black Butler season 5 episode 9 features Ciel disguising himself as Seiglinde to mislead Wolfram’s forces, while Finnian, Meyrin, and Tanaka assist the real Seiglinde in escaping the Werewolves’ Forest. The episode builds tension with a clash between Wolfram and Baldroy, culminating in Wolfram discovering Ciel’s deception.

Ad

Just as Wolfram prepares to shoot Ciel, Diedrich, Vincent Phantomhive’s trusted friend, makes a sudden and well-timed entrance, saving him. A flashback between Diedrich and Vincent hints at an unrevealed detail concerning Ciel’s family.

Black Butler season 5 episode 9 begins with Wolfram vs. Badroy, as the hunt for Seiglinde begins

Baldroy and Snake run with Seiglinde in Black Butler season 5 episode 9 (Image via CloverWorks)

Black Butler season 5 episode 9, titled "His Butler, Crossing Paths," begins with a short recap of Seiglinde’s first meeting with Ciel’s group and how her time with them opened her eyes to the outside world. The episode revisits the key events leading up to the present, including the revelations about the werewolves’ identities and the mustard gas.

Ad

Trending

Picking up where the previous episode left off, Ciel takes Seiglinde’s hand to lead her out of the forest, while Sebastian follows his orders to destroy the village and the experiment grounds.

Wolfram sets out in pursuit of Seiglinde with troops and trained dogs. As the path splits, Wolfram’s unit continues tracking Seiglinde, while Hildegard leads her unit along another route.

Baldroy vs. Wolfram unfolds (Image via CloverWorks)

Meanwhile, Baldroy and Snake are seen escorting Seiglinde through the woods, with Snake warning that their enemies are closing in. When Wolfram’s group catches up, Snake commands his snakes to attack. As bullets fly, Baldroy fires back, telling Snake to keep going with Seiglinde while he stays behind to cover them.

Ad

Baldroy uses a grenade disguised as a jam can, creating a loud explosion to slow their pursuers. As Hildegard explains Wolfram’s elite combat skills to her unit, he uses the explosion’s smoke as cover to launch a surprise attack on Baldroy.

Though Baldroy manages to spot and shoot at him, Wolfram’s bullet grazes his arm. Both seasoned warriors engage in a fight. Wolfram closes the distance with a gun and dagger, delivers a kick to Baldroy’s face, and continues his pursuit of Seiglinde, leaving Baldroy momentarily incapacitated.

Ad

Black Butler season 5 episode 9: Finnian, Meyrin, and Tanaka help Seiglinde escape

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Black Butler season 5 episode 9, Wolfram’s soldiers open fire on Baldroy, preventing him from catching up to Wolfram. Baldroy alerts Snake, but Wolfram swiftly catches up to him and attacks. Snake falls, dropping Seiglinde in the process.

As Wolfram picks her up, a shocking twist reveals it’s actually Ciel dressed in Seiglinde’s clothes. Taking advantage of Wolfram’s surprise, Ciel points a gun at him. A gunshot rings out, and the scene cuts to the real Seiglinde being carried by Finnian and Tanaka as pursuers fire upon them.

Ad

Ciel's deception is exposed (Image via CloverWorks)

Black Butler season 5 episode 9 then shifts to a flashback of Ciel strategizing with his group on how to get Seiglinde out of the forest, entrusting Finnian with her safety. Finnian recalls the moment when Ciel gave him his name, prompting another flashback to when Ciel named him after his blond hair and a character named Finn from an old tale.

Ad

Back in the present, Finnian reflects on how his encounter with Ciel transformed him from a weapon into a normal gardener, but he remains ready to use his superhuman strength whenever needed for Ciel. He uses his power to outrun the pursuers, leaps off a cliff, and lands safely in a shallow river below, much to the soldiers’ disbelief.

Finnian takes charge to help Seiglinde's escape (Image via CloverWorks)

As one soldier takes aim, Meyrin opens fire on the attackers, forcing them to retreat. During the skirmish, Meyrin spots movement near Finnian’s group. It’s revealed to be Hildegard, who had taken a different route to catch up to them.

Ad

Hildegard fires at Finnian, but Tanaka slices the bullet in two with his katana. He then tells Finnian to keep moving while he holds off Hildegard.

Black Butler season 5 episode 9 concludes with Diedrich’s sudden and timely arrival, saving Ciel

Diedrich saves Ciel (Image via CloverWorks)

In the closing moments of Black Butler season 5 episode 9, Sebastian finishes destroying the magic circle and the mustard gas formula and prepares to leave when a loud rumble draws his attention.

Ad

The scene cuts to Ciel shooting Wolfram, who narrowly dodges the bullet and turns on Ciel, choking him and aiming to shoot. He regrets that they ever came to this place.

Vincent mentions "the two" to a young Ciel (Image via CloverWorks)

Just as Wolfram’s gun fires, a figure appears and deflects the shot with a knife, questioning the presence of a "daughter." Ciel seems to recognize the mysterious savior. A flashback then shows Vincent Phantomhive speaking to Diedrich, calling him a kind man and entrusting him with protecting "the two" if anything were to happen to him.

Ad

In the present, it’s revealed that Diedrich is the one who intervened, stepping in to protect Ciel and confronting Wolfram, ending the episode on a suspenseful cliffhanger.

Black Butler season 5 episode 9 episode 9: A brief review and final thoughts

Vincent with a young Ciel in the flashback (Image via CloverWorks)

CloverWorks continues to impress with its top-tier production in Black Butler season 5 episode 9, delivering a thoroughly intriguing installment filled with suspense, action, and plot twists.

Ad

The storytelling is rich, seamlessly weaving tension and suspense, with Diedrich’s dramatic entrance adding a perfect surprise. Vincent’s reference to "the two" serves as a masterful foreshadowing, deepening the intrigue surrounding Ciel’s family.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Visually, the episode shines with stunning animation, fluid action sequences, and consistently polished art direction. The voice actors give standout performances, while the music direction perfectly complements the atmosphere, enhancing both tension and emotion.

Altogether, this episode marks another standout entry in the Spring 2025 sequel of the beloved series, offering a brilliant blend of narrative complexity and visual excellence.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More