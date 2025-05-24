Black Butler season 5 episode 8: Sieglinde Sullivan's shocking past is revealed, as Ciel and Sebastian initiate their operation

Black Butler season 5 episode 8, titled His Butler, Furious, was released on Saturday, May 24, 2025. The episode revealed Sieglinde Sullivan's origins and the secret behind the Emerald Witch project. The revelations shattered Sieglinde's false perception of a world she believed was real.

Additionally, Black Butler season 5 episode 8 featured intense action scenes, where Sebastian Michaelis showcased his powers. Furthermore, the episode revealed Wolfram Geizer and others' actual faces and intentions. Undoubtedly, Cloverworks has done a fascinating job of portraying the crucial moments from Yana Toboso's manga in vivid animation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Black Butler season 5 episode 8.

Black Butler season 5 episode 8: Sieglinde Sullivan learns about her past

Sieglinde Sullivan, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, Black Butler season 5 episode 8 begins with Wolfram frantically waking up after he receives an emergency signal. He rushes to Sigelinde's room, only to find her missing. Meanwhile, Sigelinde Sullivan bursts into tears, realizing that she has made a weapon of destruction.

However, the Village Crone says she shouldn't be ashamed about changing history. At this moment, Black Butler season 5 episode 8 reveals shocking facts about Sieglinde Sullivan's actual history. The village crone reveals that Sieglinde is her biological daughter.

The village crone and the scientist, as seen in the past (Image via CloverWorks)

Thirteen years ago, she was involved in a military project concerning the production of mustard gas. Eventually, a genius scientist found the means to synthesize the gas. The village crone was romantically involved with the scientist and conceived Sigelinde. Then one day, a tragic accident occurred at the factory, where the scientist lost his life.

The village crone barely survived the accident and was left with scars. Sometime later, she gave birth to Sieglinde. According to Black Butler season 5 episode 8, Sieglinde Sullivan was a genius from childhood. She could easily decipher complex formulae, including the synthesis of mustard gas.

Sieglinde's past in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

As a result, the village crone contacted the Government to set up a new top-secret project called the Emerald Witch Education Project. She wanted to "train" the genius Sieglinde to develop the ultimate chemical biohazard. With the authorities' help, she set up an environment where the girl could fully focus on research.

Furthermore, the people involved in the project fabricated false narratives to provide Sieglinde with the motivation. In addition, they isolated the girl from the outside world and other things, like ethics and common sense, that could potentially harm her genius mindset. She was bereft of the common human needs, such as entertainment and pleasure.

Instead, Sieglinde was imprisoned in a fake world. The village of Wolfsschlucht was nothing but a stage, where the girl was to enact her role. Black Butler season 5 episode 8 reveals that the village crone and others involved in the secret project gave Sielinde the role of the Emerald Witch and the mission of protecting the villagers from the Werewolves. In other words, the werewolves were nothing but normal humans, wearing a costume.

Black Butler season 5 episode 8: Sieglinde's choice, Sebastian's wrath

Ciel, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

After hearing the truth about her life, Sieglinde Sullivan becomes disillusioned. She screams frantically, as she can't believe how she lived her entire life within the fabrics of falsehood. Wolfram Geizer arrives at the scene and dashes to her. However, Sieglinde yells at him for deceiving her. Meanwhile, Ciel Phantomhive is disgusted by the village crone's actions.

He can't believe how a mother can ruin their own child's feet and threaten them to develop a weapon of mass destruction. Ciel comments in Black Butler season 5 episode 8 that children aren't the tools of their parents. As he says this, Ciel shoots upwards and pulls Sieglinde along. Sebastian accompanies the duo as they intend to run away.

Wolfram and Hilde (Image via CloverWorks)

Wolfram attempts to stop them from escaping, but he fails. The narrative for Black Butler season 5 episode 8 then shows Ciel and Sieglinde clambering into an elevator. However, Ciel realizes they must do something about the remaining werewolves, so he orders Sebastian to take care of them.

Meanwhile, Wolfram Geizer encounters Hilde while searching for Sieglinde. He explains that the girl has been kidnapped, and she has found out the truth. At this moment, Black Butler season 5 episode 8 reveals Wolfram Geizer's actual identity. Hilde addresses him as Lieutenant Wolfram Geizer and reminds him that he must dispose of Sieglinde.

Ciel Phantomhive orders Sieglinde to make her choice (Image via CloverWorks)

Meanwhile, the Phantomhive servants, who have been observing the village from a distance, see a bright light flashing in the sky. They recognize it as a sign from Ciel Phantomhive to begin their operation. Elsewhere, Ciel asks Sieglinde to decide whether she still wants to go and see the outside world or remain cloistered, while pointing a gun at her forehead.

However, Sieglinde doesn't know what to say since everything she believed in has shattered into pieces. Therefore, he's not in a position to make any correct judgment. At this moment, Ciel convinces her that since she was able to develop the ultimate poison, she could also create a magical elixir to save the world.

Ciel Phantomhive's words renew Sieglinde with hope, as she eventually decides to venture into the outside world. Meanwhile, Sebastian Michaelis faces off against a group of men wearing werewolf costumes. Some of them release mustard gas to suppress the demon butler, but they do nothing to him.

The village crone and Sebastian (Image via CloverWorks)

After eliminating them, Sebastian finds the village crone, who desperately tries to preserve the SuLIN samples and necessary documents. Fear seeps into the Village Crone's body as Sebastian exhales the poisonous mustard gas, the very thing she desired to make. After disposing of the Village Crone, Sebastian recalls Ciel ordering him to erase the formulae related to SuLIN.

He also instructed the demon butler that he could employ any method for that. Black Butler season 5 episode 8 then shows Sebastian Michaelis burning down the entire place. Meanwhile, the Phantomhive servants meet Ciel and Sieglinde in the Werewolves' forest. Ciel orders them to split into two groups and retreat.

Hilde, Wolfram, and others (Image via CloverWorks)

On the other hand, a pandemonium follows as the B4 Factory is engulfed in fire. People gathered at ground level are shattered. One of them informs Hilde that the mustard gas samples have been stolen. Addressing Hilde as Major Hilde Dickhaut, Wolfram Geizer says their sole priority should be capturing Sieglinde.

Meanwhile, Anne, aka the First Commando Squad Captain, Anne Drewanz, and the Second Commando Squad Captain, Grete Hilbard, say they are prepared for action. Anne further reveals that they have located the direction from which the flare was seen.

Furthermore, they intend to engage new experimental weapons. Black Butler season 5 episode 8 ends with Hilde changing into her military uniform and declaring that they must kill Sieglinde if she leaves the Werewolves' forest.

Conclusion

Black Butler season 5 episode 8 has finally unravelled the secrets of the Emerald Witch Arc. The episode not only revealed Sieglinde Sullivan's shocking past but also uncovered the true faces of Wolfram Geizer, the Village Crone, and other "villagers." Marked with fluid animation, the episode has done justice to Yana Toboso's manga.

