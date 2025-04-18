Black Butler season 5 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Black Butler season 5 has generated a massive buzz in the anime community following its excellent debut on April 5, 2025. The ongoing season marks the return of Ciel Phantomhive and Sebastian Michaelis, as they take on an unsettling mission in Germany. With an interesting plot and new characters, the fifth installment has instantly grabbed fans' attention.
As a result, many viewers might want to know about the show's complete release schedule. Those fans would be thrilled to know that Black Butler season 5 has been slated for a 13-episode run spanning a single cour, as per the anime's official website. Follow along with this article to know everything about the fantasy anime's full release schedule.
How many episodes will Black Butler season 5 have?
According to the anime's DVD & Blu-ray and home media details shared on the official site, Black Butler season 5 will air a total of 13 episodes. In other words, the series is set for a single cour run in the ongoing Spring 2025 anime season. The fifth installment premiered on April 5, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and various other Japanese channels.
The complete release schedule for Black Butler season 5, as per the Japanese Standard Time (JST), Pacific Standard Time (PST), British Standard Time (BST), and Indian Standard Time (IST), is given below:
Although the above table lists the full release schedule for the series, readers must note that the dates and times mentioned can be changed depending on the official staff or studio's decisions. Yet, the staff hasn't reported any delay as of this writing.
Where to watch Black Butler season 5?
Anime enthusiasts in Japan can catch the episodes of this television anime series on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, BS11, Tochigi TV, and later on AT-X and MBS syndications. Moreover, interested viewers from the nation can stream the episodes on U-NEXT, DMM TV, d Anime Store, and other platforms.
Furthermore, fans from North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, Southeast Asia, CIS, the Middle East, and India can stream the episodes of Black Butler season 5 on Crunchyroll every week. In addition, the series will be available on Muse Asia and Bilibili Global in selected countries.
What to expect from Black Butler season 5?
Based on Yana Toboso's dark fantasy manga series, the anime adapts the Emerald Witch Arc. The fifth installment focuses on Ciel Phantomhive and Sebastian Michaelis as they head to Germany to investigate a series of eerie deaths at the Queen's request.
After an initial investigation, Ciel and Sebastian discover that those mysterious deaths are due to the Witch's Curse. Moreover, every victim had ventured into a place called the Werewolf Forest. Eventually, Ciel and others went to the forest and found a village where only women lived.
Moreover, they met the village's liege lord, Sieglinde Sullivan. As such, the series will show Ciel and his party unraveling the secret behind the Witch's Curse and the Werewolf Forest's lore.
Black Butler season 5 episodes archive
- Episode 1: His Butler, Doing Fieldwork (Review)
- Episode 2: His Butler, Sounding the Alarm
- Episode 3: TBR
- Episode 4: TBR
- Episode 5: TBR
- Episode 6: TBR
- Episode 7: TBR
- Episode 8: TBR
- Episode 9: TBR
- Episode 10: TBR
- Episode 11: TBR
- Episode 12: TBR
- Episode 13: TBR
Also read:
- To Be Hero X complete release schedule
- Fire Force season 3 complete release schedule
- Wind Breaker season 2 complete release schedule