Black Butler season 5 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Black Butler season 5 has generated a massive buzz in the anime community following its excellent debut on April 5, 2025. The ongoing season marks the return of Ciel Phantomhive and Sebastian Michaelis, as they take on an unsettling mission in Germany. With an interesting plot and new characters, the fifth installment has instantly grabbed fans' attention.

Ad

As a result, many viewers might want to know about the show's complete release schedule. Those fans would be thrilled to know that Black Butler season 5 has been slated for a 13-episode run spanning a single cour, as per the anime's official website. Follow along with this article to know everything about the fantasy anime's full release schedule.

How many episodes will Black Butler season 5 have?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to the anime's DVD & Blu-ray and home media details shared on the official site, Black Butler season 5 will air a total of 13 episodes. In other words, the series is set for a single cour run in the ongoing Spring 2025 anime season. The fifth installment premiered on April 5, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and various other Japanese channels.

The complete release schedule for Black Butler season 5, as per the Japanese Standard Time (JST), Pacific Standard Time (PST), British Standard Time (BST), and Indian Standard Time (IST), is given below:

Ad

Episodes Dates Release Timings (JST/PST/BST/IST) 1 (Released) April 5, 2025 11:30 PM/9 AM/5 PM/9:30 PM 2 (Released) April 12, 2025 11:30 PM/9 AM/5 PM/9:30 PM 3 April 19, 2025 11:30 PM/9 AM/5 PM/9:30 PM 4 April 26, 2025 11:30 PM/9 AM/5 PM/9:30 PM 5 May 3, 2025 11:30 PM/9 AM/5 PM/9:30 PM 6 May 10, 2025 11:30 PM/9 AM/5 PM/9:30 PM 7 May 17, 2025 11:30 PM/9 AM/5 PM/9:30 PM 8 May 24, 2025 11:30 PM/9 AM/5 PM/9:30 PM 9 May 31, 2025 11:30 PM/9 AM/5 PM/9:30 PM 10 June 7, 2025 11:30 PM/9 AM/5 PM/9:30 PM 11 June 14, 2025 11:30 PM/9 AM/5 PM/9:30 PM 12 June 21, 2025 11:30 PM/9 AM/5 PM/9:30 PM 13 June 28, 2025 11:30 PM/9 AM/5 PM/9:30 PM

Ad

Although the above table lists the full release schedule for the series, readers must note that the dates and times mentioned can be changed depending on the official staff or studio's decisions. Yet, the staff hasn't reported any delay as of this writing.

Where to watch Black Butler season 5?

Ciel Phantomhive, as seen in the anime (Image via Cloverworks)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can catch the episodes of this television anime series on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, BS11, Tochigi TV, and later on AT-X and MBS syndications. Moreover, interested viewers from the nation can stream the episodes on U-NEXT, DMM TV, d Anime Store, and other platforms.

Ad

Furthermore, fans from North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, Southeast Asia, CIS, the Middle East, and India can stream the episodes of Black Butler season 5 on Crunchyroll every week. In addition, the series will be available on Muse Asia and Bilibili Global in selected countries.

What to expect from Black Butler season 5?

Ciel and Sebastian, as seen in the anime (Image via Cloverworks)

Based on Yana Toboso's dark fantasy manga series, the anime adapts the Emerald Witch Arc. The fifth installment focuses on Ciel Phantomhive and Sebastian Michaelis as they head to Germany to investigate a series of eerie deaths at the Queen's request.

Ad

After an initial investigation, Ciel and Sebastian discover that those mysterious deaths are due to the Witch's Curse. Moreover, every victim had ventured into a place called the Werewolf Forest. Eventually, Ciel and others went to the forest and found a village where only women lived.

Moreover, they met the village's liege lord, Sieglinde Sullivan. As such, the series will show Ciel and his party unraveling the secret behind the Witch's Curse and the Werewolf Forest's lore.

Ad

Black Butler season 5 episodes archive

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More