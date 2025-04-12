Black Butler season 5 episode 2: Sieglinde Sullivan's identity revealed as Ciel and Sebastian confront the Werewolf

Black Butler season 5 episode 2, titled His Butler, Sounding the Alarm, was released on Saturday, April 12, 2025. The episode witnessed Ciel Phantomhive, Sebastian, and the Phantomhive servants settling in the Emerald Castle. They also discovered Sieglinde Sullivan's identity and the village's history.

Moreover, Black Butler season 5 episode 2 saw Ciel Phantomhive and Michaelis Sebastian go through a perilous situation after venturing into the Werewolf's Forest at night. Undoubtedly, the episode has added more depth to the narrative, showcasing Ciel and Sebastian's dynamics in a new light.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Black Butler season 5 episode 2.

Black Butler season 5 episode 2: Sieglinde Sullivan reveals her identity and the story of the Emerald Witch

Finnian, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, Black Butler season 5 episode 2 begins with Sieglinde Sullivan inviting Ciel Phantomhive and others into her Green mansion. As Finnian reaches to touch a suspicious-looking flower, Sieglinde tells him not to since it's poisonous. The Phantomhive servants remain on the ground floor, while Ciel and Sebastian follow the liege lord and her butler upstairs.

Interestingly, Ciel Phantomhive notices that Sieglinde Sullivan practices foot binding, a practice commonly seen in China. He wonders why someone would do that in Germany. Following that, the narrative for Black Butler season 5 episode 2 shifts the focus to Sieglinde, whose stomach growls in hunger.

Ciel and Sebastian realize that Wolfram, who has gone to prepare dinner in the kitchen, is late. Thus, Michaelis Sebastian volunteers to go and check what's taking Wolfram so long. Sebastian's absence leaves Ciel in discomfort, as he doesn't know what to say. Yet, he manages to hold small talks with Sieglinde, who discovers that Sebastian is Ciel's butler. She also asks Ciel about his parents, and he tells her that they are dead.

Sieglinde Sullivan, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

The narrative for Black Butler season 5 episode 2 shifts to the manor's kitchen, where Wolfram meticulously prepares the dinner. However, when Sebastian reveals to him that Sieglinde is seriously hungry, he begins to show haste. Seeing Wolfram struggling, Sebastian assists him with the dinner preparations.

Black Butler season 5 episode 2 shows Sebastian preparing a German local dish for Sieglinde, who loves it a lot. She then asks Wolfram whether he has made the soup. However, Wolfram says he hasn't. Eventually, Sebastian and Wolfram work together to prepare gorgeous meals for Ciel and Sieglinde.

The old woman and Ciel, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

Just then, in Black Butler season 5 episode 2, Hilde barges into the mansion, crying that a werewolf has been sighted. Ciel, Sebastian, Sieglinde, and Wolfram head to the plaza and find a young woman brutally injured with claw marks on her back. The sight shocks Sieglinde, who claims that a werewolf has never done this before. She applies a mysterious substance to the woman's injury.

Meanwhile, she realizes that the woman hasn't kept her talisman with her. Elsewhere, Ciel and Sebastian observe the situation. At this moment in Black Butler season 5 episode 2, an old woman appears and says the werewolf has attacked the girl because of the outsiders' arrival.

Ciel Phantomhive, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks) orks)

She blames Ciel and others for the unfortunate incident. Wolfram urges everyone not to venture into the Werewolf's forest alone for the time being. Following that, the party returns to the Emerald castle. Sebastian notices the liege lord eavesdropping on him and Ciel Phantomhive.

At this moment in Black Butler season 5 episode 2, Sieglinde Sullivan reveals that she's a witch who can read other people's thoughts. Sebastian, on the other hand, asks Sieglinde about the werewolf. Sieglinde begins the story by explaining the witch hint. According to the episode, the witches were originally perceived as people who could drive away misfortune with spells and save humans with herbs.

Sieglinde and Wolfram in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

Yet, the locals deemed them as heretics. As a result, they fled to the Werewolf's forest to escape from their pursuers. One of them, called the Emerald Witch, who happens to be Sieglinde's ancestor, offered her legs to protect her kind. She also formed a contract with a werewolf.

That's why her successors must bind their feet so that they cannot walk. According to Sieglinde in Black Butler season 5 episode 2, it's been hundreds of years since the Emerald Witch made the contract with the great werewolf. Sieglinde feels the contract must have worn out, which is why the werewolf is attacking the villagers. Sebastian attentively listens to Sieglinde's story and feels the villagers are imprisoned by the werewolf.

Black Butler season 5 episode 2: Ciel and Sebastian's haunting experience at the Werewolf Forest

Sebastian and Sieglinde in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

Black Butler season 5 episode 2 shifts the focus to Sieglinde, who urges Ciel to tell him about the outside world since she hasn't left the village since birth. Eventually, Ciel Phantomhive befriends Sieglinde, and as a token of friendship, he receives an amulet from the girl, which she says will protect him from the werewolf.

At night, Ciel Phantomhive and Michaelis Sebastian head to the Werewolf Forest to start their investigation. They feel uneasy due to the foggy atmosphere and the eerie silence in the forest. At this moment, Ciel begins to experience tears flowing uncontrollably. Moreover, Ciel and Sebastian witness the Werewolf nearby.

Ciel Phantomhive, as seen crying in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

After returning Ciel to the castle, Sebastian goes alone to pursue the werewolf. As the butler runs through the forest, he realizes that tears are glowing from his eyes as well. Black Butler season 5 episode 2 ends with Michaelis Sebastian wondering why he is crying, when he should be devoid of showing such emotions as a Demon.

Conclusion

Sieglinde explains the lore concerning the Werewolf Forest (Image via Cloverworks)

One of the major highlights of Black Butler season 5 episode 2 was Ciel Phantomhive's dynamic with Sieglinde Sullivan. The episode perfectly portrayed their bond and showcased memorable moments between them. Moreover, the episode revealed that Sieglinde Sullivan was a successor to the Emerald Witch.

At the same time, the episode featured an interesting moment at the end, where Ciel and Sebastian confronted the Forest's miasma. Undoubtedly, the episode had plenty of intriguing moments to captivate the audience. Black Butler season 5 episode 2 was narratively rich, showcasing interesting character interactions and lore.

