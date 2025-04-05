Black Butler season 5 episode 1: Ciel and Sebastian embark on a new mission in Germany

Black Butler season 5 episode 1, titled His Butler, Doing Fieldwork, was released on Saturday, April 5, 2025. The episode saw Ciel Phantomhive, Michaelis Sebastian, and the Phantomhive servants head to Germany to investigate a series of mysterious deaths at the behest of the Queen.

Ad

After inquiring about the deaths in Germany, Ciel and others found out about the existence of the Werewolf forest. According to the locals, every victim had gone to the forest and was afflicted with the Witch's curse. Eventually, the party went to the forest and came across a village inhabited only by women. The episode also saw the party meet Sieglinde Sullivan, the village's liege lord.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Black Butler season 5 episode 1.

Ad

Trending

Black Butler season 5 episode 1: Ciel and Sebastian get a new request from the Queen

The two hunters in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

Black Butler season 5 episode 1 begins with two hunters - Reinald and Briegel, chasing after a few dogs that ventured into the woods. One of them is slightly apprehensive about going inside, as he recalls a sinister rumour about the place being cursed. Yet, his partner tells him not to pay heed to such superstitions. As such, they enter the woods and begin their search.

Ad

After some time, the hunters bump into an old woman who warns them about a curse and urges them to run away. However, they don't listen to her words and venture deeper into the forest. Soon after, they notice their dogs barking at something. Black Butler season 5 episode 1 shows a werewolf-like creature emerging from the bushes.

The hunters run away as fast as they can and return to their castle. Yet, as soon as they return, they bleed to death due to an unknown cause. What's worse, their faces are disfigured following their death. Following the opening scene, the narrative for Black Butler season 5 episode 1 shifts to the Phantomhive manor, where Ciel Phantomhive is seen studying German under Michaelis Sebastian's supervision.

Ad

The Werewolf, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

Black Butler season 5 episode 1 then reveals that Ciel has received a message from the Queen to look into a series of mysterious deaths in Germany. He wonders why he must go all the way to Germany when the Phantomhives are supposed to manage the underground society in England.

Ad

However, since the Queen has many relatives in Germany, she wants Ciel and Sebastian to investigate whether the deaths are occurring due to an epidemic. That way, she can send medical support immediately. She mentions how neither Kaiser nor the German Government has given her a proper reply.

Ciel mentions how he has already thought of using the Phantomhive's information network to gather details about the situation in Germany. After that, Black Butler season 5 episode 1 shows Ciel and Sebastian meeting Claus to discuss the matter. Claus talks about his recent travels to Germany.

Ad

Ciel Phantomhive, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

After learning about the incident from Ciel, he directly went to the village and the mansion where the deaths occurred. However, it didn't seem like it was due to an epidemic. Moreover, when Claus asked the locals about the deaths, they said that it was due to the Witch's Curse.

Ad

In addition, all the victims have one thing in common: they all visited the Werewolf's forest - an occult forest that's regarded a taboo by the locals. However, Ciel Phantomhive doesn't believe in witches and the curses. Since there's no other information available, he decides to head to Germany and investigate the matter himself.

Black Butler season 5 episode 1: Ciel and others head to Germany

Ciel and Sebastian, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

The narrative for Black Butler season 5 episode 1 shows Ciel and Sebastian arriving at the outskirts of Nuremberg, Germany. Ciel Phantomhive becomes frustrated when a man talks to him, as he cannot understand the southern dialect. As such, Michaelis Sebastian becomes the mediator. The man says he won't accompany them to the forest, as he has no wish to die.

Ad

He continues, saying how the victims, who went to the forest, had their faces swollen. Moroever, their skins also got buddy, as if they were on the verge of melting. The man claims that there was a mysterious survivor, who kept on shouting that the werewolves were coming.

Black Butler season 5 episode 1 then shifts the focus to Ciel, who feels they should go to the forest directly and investigate themselves. The man refuses to let them take his carriage, so Sebastian buys it from him. Meanwhile, the Phantomhive servants - Finnian, Snake, Mey-Rin, Baldroy, and Tanaka wait for Ciel and Sebastian.

Ad

The Phantomhive servants (Image via Cloverworks)

Once they procure the carriage, the party ventures into the Werewolf's forest. Black Butler season 5 episode 1 shows Sebastian's notes uncontrollably spinning in the forest. Ciel thinks it might be due to the minerals buried underneath the ground. After that, they discuss the witches. Ciel Phantomhive thinks the witches are human beings who have been falsely accused in trials.

Ad

Moreover, it's also unusual for witches to curse someone. However, Sebastian doesn't quite follow that, He recalls an incident of a sabbath summoning, where a qualified being can summon a demon when they are prepared to sacrifice their soul. As they discuss this further, Ciel and others detect a village in the forest.

Black Butler season 5 episode 1: The meeting with Sieglinde Sullivan

The angry villagers in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

Black Butler season 5 episode 1 shows a mysterious village, which looks well-maintained. Even though there are many houses, they all seem vacant. At this moment, Finnian shouts to see if anyone is there. Suddenly, many women come out with farming tools. They surround the party and call them intruders.

Ad

Seeing them all, Ciel is convinced that there are only women in the village. The villagers think the intruders must be after their liege lord. As such, they want to punish them with a death sentence. At this moment in Black Butler season 5 episode 1, the village's Liege Lord arrives with her butler. She introduces herself as Sieglinde Sullivan. The other man is Wolfram Geizer, who aggressively approaches Sebastian and asks where he has come from.

Ad

Wolfram and Sieglinde (Image via Cloverworks)

Sieglinde snaps at Wolfram for his rude behavior and apologizes to the demon butler in his stead. However, she falls into silence after seeing Ciel Phantomhive. Wolfram informs everyone that their village doesn't permit visitors and asks them to leave. Moreover, he's surprised by the fact that they have come to the village unscathed since a werewolf protects the place.

Ad

At this moment in Black Butler season 5 episode 1, Sieglinde whispers something into her butler's ear. Wolfram then changes his tone and tells Ciel and others to stay the night in their castle. Ciel, Sebastian, and the Phantomhive servants follow the Liege Lord and her butler.

While following them, Ciel notices the village and how it looks slightly abnormal, with torture instruments lying around. He suspects something occult must be going on in the village. Black Butler season 5 episode 1 ends with Ciel Phantomhive, Michaelis Sebastian, and others arriving at the Emerald Castle.

Ad

Conclusion

The Emerald Castle in Black Butler season 5 episode 1 (Image via Cloverworks)

Black Butler season 5 episode 1 has nicely started the latest installment, focusing on Ciel Phantomhive and Sebastian's new mission. The episode introduced Sieglinde Sullivan and the Werewolf Forest's mystery.

Ad

Undoubtedly, the episode has set up the premise perfectly well. It remains to be seen how CloverWorks studios approach the Emerald Witch Arc's adaptation with the upcoming episodes.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More