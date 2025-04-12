Black Butler season 5 episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Black Butler season 5 episode 3 is slated to be released on April 19, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other channels in Japan, as per the anime's official site. The episode will also be available digitally on Crunchyroll, Muse Asia, and other services in selected countries, with English subtitles.

In the previous episode, Sieglinde Sullivan invited Ciel Phantomhive and his group to her Emerald Castle. She revealed her identity and explained the lore surrounding the Werewolf Forest. In addition, the episode saw Ciel and Phantomhive go through a terrifying experience in the forest at night. Given how the episode ended, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Black Butler season 5 episode 3.

Black Butler season 5 episode 3 release date and time

Sieglinde Sullivan, as seen in the anime (Image via Cloverworks)

According to the anime's official website, Black Butler season 5 episode 3 will be released on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Japanese channels. However, because of the differences in time zones, many viewers can watch the episode at varying times.

Here are the release dates and timings for Black Butler season 5 episode 3, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, April 19, 2025 9 AM Central Standard Time Saturday, April 19, 2025 11 AM Eastern Standard Time Saturday, April 19, 2025 12 PM Brazil Standard Time Saturday, April 19, 2025 1 PM Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, April 19, 2025 4 PM Central European Time Saturday, April 19, 2025 5 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday, April 19, 2025 9:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, April 20, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, April 20, 2025 1:30 AM

Where to watch Black Butler season 5 episode 3?

Finnian, as seen in the anime (Image via Cloverworks)

Anime lovers in Japan can watch the TV broadcast of Black Butler season 5 episode 3 on Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and later on MBS and AT-X networks. In addition, fans in Japan can watch the episode on d Anime Store, DMM TV, U-NEXT, and other services.

On the other hand, interested global viewers from North America, South America, Central America, Oceania, CIS, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and India can stream Black Butler season 5 episode 3 on Crunchyroll. Additionally, the episode will be streamed on Muse Asia and Bilibili Global in selected regions.

Black Butler season 5 episode 2 recap

The old woman and Ciel (Image via Cloverworks)

The episode begins with Sieglinde Sullivan inviting Ciel and others into her Emerald Castle. The Phantomhive servants remain on the ground floor, while Sieglinde takes Ciel and Sebastian upstairs. Meanwhile, Ciel observes that Sieglinde practices foot binding, a practice which is commonly seen in China.

He wonders why someone from Germany would do that. Meanwhile, Sieglinde gets hungry, so Wolfram goes to the kitchen to prepare dinner. Interestingly, Sebastian joins him and cooks a sumptuous meal for Sieglinde. At this moment, Hilde informs everyone that the great Werewolf has been seen in the village.

Ciel, Sieglinde, and others head to the village plaza and find a young woman with injuries on her back. An elderly woman blames Ciel and the others for this, as the outsiders aren't allowed in the Werewolf forest. Meanwhile, Wolfram tells everyone not to go into the forest for the time being.

Sieglinde reveals the Werewolf Forest's story (Image via Cloverworks)

After returning to the castle, Sieglinde reveals that she's a witch who can read the thoughts of others. She also explains the Werewolf story. Sieglinde reveals how the witches were known as people who could drive away misfortune and save human beings with herbs.

Yet, they were seen as heretics. As such, they fled to the werewolf's forest to save themselves from their pursuers. One of the witches, named the Emerald Witch, offered her legs to a werewolf and formed a contract. She did that to save her kind. As such, her successors had to follow the ritual and bind their legs so that they couldn't walk.

Sieglinde thinks the original Emerald Witch's contract with the great Werewolf must have worn out. After that, Sieglinde tells Ciel that she hasn't left the village since she was born. She also hands him an amulet that will save him from the werewolf. That's how she befriends Ciel Phantomhive.

Sebastian, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

Meanwhile, at night, Ciel and Sebastian head to the forest to begin their investigation. At this moment, tears flow uncontrollably from Ciel's eyes. The duo also notices the werewolf nearby. Sebastian quickly returns Ciel to the castle and goes alone to pursue the mysterious being.

However, as he runs through the forest, the demon butler senses tears in his eyes. The episode ends with Michaelis Sebastian perplexed, as he cannot understand why someone like him, who is devoid of emotions, would cry.

What to expect in Black Butler season 5 episode 3?

Ciel Phantomhive, as seen in the anime (Image via Cloverworks)

Considering how the latest installment ended, Black Butler season 5 episode 3 will likely reveal more about Michaelis Sebastian and Ciel Phantomhive's condition.

There's a huge possibility that they have been affected by the Witch's curse for venturing into the forest at night. As a result, Sebastian might seek Sieglinde's assistance to cure himself and Ciel.

