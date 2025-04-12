Fire Force season 3 episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Fire Force season 3 episode 3 is slated to be released on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 1:53 am JST on TBS, CBC, and other pertinent networks in Japan, as per the anime's official site. After its release, the episode will be digitally available on Crunchyroll and other platforms, with English subtitles.

Ad

In the previous episode, Shinra Kusakabe discovered that the Empire wanted to turn Akitaru Obi into an infernal. As a result, the 8th rushed to their Captain's rescue, all the while evading the military's eyes. Interestingly, they found an ally in Joker, who guided them through the "darkness" to launch a successful rescue operation. Given how the episode ended, fans can't wait to find out what happens next in Fire Force season 3 episode 3.

Ad

Trending

Fire Force season 3 episode 3 release date and time

Shinra and Joker in the anime (Image via David Production)

As per the anime's official website and the complete release schedule, Fire Force season 3 episode 3 will be released on April 19, 2025, at 1:53 am JST. However, due to the varying time zones and the differences in the simulcast times, many viewers can watch the episode on Friday, April 18, 2025.

Ad

The release dates and times for Fire Force season 3 episode 3, based on their corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, April 18, 2025 11 AM Central Standard Time Friday, April 18, 2025 1 PM Eastern Standard Time Friday, April 18, 2025 2 PM Brazil Standard Time Friday, April 18, 2025 3 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, April 18, 2025 7 PM Central European Time Friday, April 18, 2025 8 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, April 18, 2025 11:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Saturday, April 19, 2025 2 AM Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, April 19, 2025 3:30 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Fire Force season 3 episode 3?

Benimaru, as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

Anime lovers and fans of the series in Japan can watch the television broadcast of Fire Force season 3 episode 3 on MBS, TBS, CBC, and other channels, like BS-TBS, NBC, etc. Furthermore, the episode will be available on Netflix in Japan.

Ad

Similarly, international anime lovers excluding Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, and Taiwan can watch Fire Force season 3 episode 3 on Crunchyroll, though a paid subscription is required.

Fire Force season 3 episode 2 recap

Shinra Kusakabe in Adolla (Image via David Production)

The episode kicks off with Shinra Kusakabe learning about the Empire's plan to implant Akitaru Obi with an infernal insect through an Adolla Link with Captain Leonard Burns. Meanwhile, Hinawa informed everyone that they need to leave the HQ immediately as the military could come at any moment. Shinra then tells Hinawa and others about his vision.

Ad

The episode then delves into a flashback, revealing a moment between Hinawa and Akitaru Obi from when the 8th Company was founded. Akitaru wanted to build the 8th into a company where everyone valued their own lives and others'. Elsewhere, in a prison cell, Akitaru exercises to maintain his shape. He waits for his comrades, who carefully evade the eyes of the empire, to find a secret base.

Shinra and his friends in the episode (Image via David Production)

Interestingly, Licht guides them to Joker and informs them about his acquaintance with him. Licht calls himself and Joker the Dark Heroes, who fight against the Spontaneous Human Combustion from the Shadows. Joker guides Shinra and the 8th to his base, located in the Nether.

Ad

After settling in, Hinawa and others formulate a plan. Joker reveals that Akitaru Obi is at the Fuchu Prison, which happens to be the home to Tokyo's most dangerous criminals. Following that, the episode briefly shows a moment between Leonard Burns and Hauema, where the White Clad lady learns about the genuine devotion of the former.

Gold, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

On the other side, a Destroyer named Gold meets Akitaru Obi at the Fuchu Prison and reveals a vial containing an Infernal Bug. She mentions that the Empire will set Akitaru Obi free, but he will be an Infernal. Next, the episode shows Shinra Kusakabe and Joker heading off to the Fuchu prison first through the underground station.

Ad

After a while, Vulcan, Hinawa, and others follow them. It is revealed that Vulcan has gathered enough equipment for everyone. Hinawa wonders whether they can trust Joker. Licht assures him that if he can trust him, he can blindly trust Joker as well. Meanwhile, Shinra comments on how he has finally teamed up with Joker.

Licht and Joker in the episode (Image via David Production)

He asks the Dark Hero why he's helping them. Joker reveals that, being in the darkness, he knows the light when he sees one. He tells Shinra that Akitaru Obi is the light that will guide the Empire in the right direction. Not only him, but he intends to protect Shinra from harm.

Ad

Finally, the duo arrives at the location. While they initiate the rescue operation, the White Clad members chain up Akitaru Obi. The episode ends with Shinra Kusakabe determined to become the real hero to save his captain.

What to expect in Fire Force season 3 episode 3? (speculative)

Leonard Burns and Haumea in the anime (Image via David Production)

Considering how the latest episode concluded, Fire Force season 3 episode 3 will likely show Shinra Kusakabe's confrontation with Leonard Burns. He will likely ask Leonard why he has joined the White Clad's cause.

Ad

On the other hand, it remains to be seen whether Hinawa and others combat the Destroyers, who are likely awaiting their arrival. Overall, Fire Force season 3 episode 3 promises to provide fans with an action-packed narrative.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More