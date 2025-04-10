The Beginning After the End episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Beginning After the End episode 3 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will air on Fuji Television, Kansai Television, AT-X, and some other Japanese TV channels. International fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll.

The previous installment saw the Leywin Family going on a trip to the main city, hoping to get Arthur a proper teacher. During the trip, Arthur fought one of Reynolds' party members, proving his strength. While the group was crossing a valley, they were attacked by a group of bandits, and during this frenzy, Arthur fell down the cliff into a thick forest.

The Beginning After the End episode 3 release date and time for all regions

The Beginning After the End episode 3 will be released on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 11:30 pm (according to Japanese Standard Time). However, the release date and timings will vary according to different regions of the world. Some of these release dates and times are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Wednesday April 16, 2025 7:30 am Eastern Time Wednesday April 16, 2025 10:30 am British Summer Time Wednesday April 16, 2025 3:30 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday April 16, 2025 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday April 16, 2025 8:00 pm Philippine Time Wednesday April 16, 2025 10:30 pm Japanese Standard Time Wednesday April 16, 2025 11:30 pm Australian Central Time Thursday April 17, 2025 1:00 am

The Beginning After the End episode 3: Where to watch

According to local airing timings in Japan, The Beginning After the End episode 3 will air on the TV channels Fuji Television, AT-X, Tokai Television, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, Fukushima Television, Ishikawa Television, and Kansai Television.

The episode will be available for streaming on local Japanese streaming sites like d Anime store and U-Next, a day after the TV airing (April 16, 2025). For international fans, The Beginning After the End episode 3 is only available for streaming on Crunchyroll as part of the streaming website's Spring 2025 anime lineup.

The Beginning After the End episode 2 recap

Arthur Leywin as seen in the anime (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The Beginning After the End episode 2, titled The King Under Attack, commenced with a focus on the Leywin Family as Reynolds tried his best to teach Arthur and nurture his strength. However, Arthur was much stronger than his father. So, Reynolds and Alice engaged in a debate to send Arthur to the main city, which ended with everyone going on a trip to find Arthur a worthy teacher.

The next day, the Leywin Party got ready for their trip as the old party mates of Arthur's parents arrived to pick them up. Arthur introduced himself to the party mates as everyone left. During this trip, Arthur and company were attacked by a group of wolves. However, through their skills, the party mates took care of everything and feasted on the wolves' meat.

Arthur Leywin and his mother as seen in the anime (Image via Studio A-Cat)

While Arthur was having his meal, he noticed his mother acting weirdly. After everyone had finished their meal, Arthur engaged in a heated battle with one of Reynolds' party mates and proved his strength. The next day, while the group was crossing a valley, they were attacked by a group of bandits. The bandits wreaked havoc, and their leader got Reynolds.

It was at this point that Reynolds revealed the news of Alice's pregnancy, prompting Arthur to escape with his wife. However, one of the mages from the bandit's group attacked Arthur and Alice. In the nick of the moment, Arthur pushed his mother aside and took the bandit's blow, which forced him to fall off the valley and enter a thick forest.

Also Read: The Beginning After the End anime does the biggest disservice to its source

What to expect from The Beginning After the End episode 3?

Arthur Leywin as seen in the anime (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The Beginning After the End episode 3 title is yet to be revealed. As observed from the previous episode's climax, the next episode might see the encounter between Arthur and the smiling beast.

Given how the beast knew the protagonist's name, their meeting might have a deeper meaning. The episode might also venture into revealing Arthur's escape plan from the woods as he is worried about his parents' well-being.

