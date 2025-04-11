Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 3 is going to come out on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 11:56 pm JST, continuing with the premise of Lilisa Suzunomiya and her life at a top school where she has to behave as a "proper lady." This time around, she is pursued by Otoha Kurogane since the latter wants to jam with her once again, but Lilisa continues to reject said proposal.

The episode goes to great lengths to explain that she doesn't want to play guitar anymore since she wants to reach the status of Noble Lady and help her mother find a comfortable life in high society. However, with the recent cliffhanger, Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 3 is going to show her jamming with Otoha once again, and prove that she can hold her own against her.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Rock is a Lady's Modesty series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 3 release date and time for all regions

Otoha Kurogane as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

According to the release schedule, Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 3 is set to debut next week in various regions, as shown in the table below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 7:56 am Thursday April 17, 2025

Central Time 9:56 am Thursday April 17, 2025

Eastern Time 10:56 am Thursday April 17, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 2:56 pm Thursday April 17, 2025

Central European Time 3:56 pm Thursday April 17, 2025

Indian Standard Time 8:26 pm Thursday April 17, 2025

Philippine Time 10:56 pm Thursday April 17, 2025

Australia Central Time 12:26 am Friday April 18, 2025

Where to watch Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 3?

Lilisa during a vision she had in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Viewers in Japan who are interested in this series about musicians can watch it on platforms such as JNN (also known as TBS).

International fans can choose Hidive to stream the English-subbed version of Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 3. Viewers must pay for a subscription to access these services.

Recap of the previous episode

Lilisa about to start playing in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

The most recent episode depicts the protagonist, Lilisa Suzunomiya, going to school the following day after her jam with Otoha Kurogane, highlighting the former's anger at the latter's claims that she is awful at playing guitar. She wants to continue with her goal to become a Noble Lady and realizes that Otoha is now following her across school so they can play together once again.

When she goes back home, she is seen playing violin with her step sister, Alice, but Lilisa struggles a lot with the instrument. Afterward, it is revealed that Alice hates her and that the protagonist wants to succeed as a Noble Lady so her mother can have a peaceful life in high society since they look down on them for their humble beginnings.

The following day, Lilisa tells Otoha Kurogane to stop pursuing her to play, but the protagonist ends up visiting her when the latter is playing drums. Lilisa has an inner monologue where she says she has abandoned guitar but ends up grabbing one and the episode ends with her starting to jam.

What to expect from Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 3?

Otoha and Lilisa jamming as seen at the end of the episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 3 is bound to show the clash between Lilisa and Otoha as they jam together, probably concluding that they should have a band together. Moreover, there is a good chance the next episode is going to show more of Lilisa's struggles at her home and introduce new characters as well.

