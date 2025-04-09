The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 3 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 12 am JST. This romantic comedy anime continues the story of Ruriko selling beer at the baseball stadium, with the latest installment featuring several new characters.

The recent episode features three different storylines. The first one shows Ruriko dealing with making a Ninsta account on social media. The second storyline depicts the wife of a baseball player supporting him, and then, the third narrative focuses on a young woman selling food in another section of the stadium. The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 3 is likely to follow a similar structure, although it may adapt two storylines from the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Catcher in the Ballpark series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 3 release date and time for all regions

Ruriko as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared).

According to the release schedule for the series, The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 3 is scheduled to premiere next week in several different regions, as listed in the table below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 8:00 am Tuesday April 15, 2025

Central Time 10:00 am Tuesday April 15, 2025

Eastern Time 11:00 am Tuesday April 15, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 3:00 pm Tuesday April 15, 2025

Central European Time 4:00 pm Tuesday April 15, 2025

Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday April 15, 2025

Philippine Time 11:00 pm Tuesday April 15, 2025

Australia Central Time 12:30 am Wednesday April 16, 2025

Where to watch The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 3?

Yuki Takino as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared).

For those anime fans who are living in Japan can go and watch this baseball series on platforms like TXN (TV Tokyo) and AT-X. On the other hand, international fans can watch the English-subbed version of The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 3 on Crunchyroll. It's important to note that viewers will have to pay for a subscription to access these streaming services.

Recap of the previous episode

Murata through Yamada's lenses as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared).

The first part of the episode focuses on a new character, Yuki Takino, who is going to the baseball game on a train. She dislikes fans of the sport, which includes Ruriko, voiced by the renowned seiyuu Fairouz Ai, who is on the road there.

It is revealed that Yuki is the wife of Kojiro, a veteran player, and even gets into an argument with a fan. Her husband ends up scoring a home run after Ruriko shares some baseball analytics she took from Murata, with Yuki leaving happily.

The second storyline of this installment shows the other girls who sell beer, as already seen in the promotional trailer, talking about their Ninsta accounts on social media. Ruriko is frustrated because she doesn't know how to make one. After having been told to be careful of potential harrassers, three guys try to get her personal information but she creates a scene and they teach her how to make a Ninsta account.

The third storyline sheds light on Kano Yamada, a girl who wants to sell beer but ends up working at another spot selling food. She does very well and her position improves but she is frustrated. Murata randomly supports her and cheers her up. This episode concludes with Yamada getting a promotion and continuing in this rat race.

What to expect from The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 3?

Kano Yamada as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared).

The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 3 is likely to continue with the episodic nature of this romantic comedy and provide new characters whose experiences in the stadium connect with Ruriko. Additionally, it was already shown in the previous episode that this EMT Squared production can adapt several short stories from the manga in a single installment, so viewers can expect a lot of content.

