Zatsu Tabi episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Zatsu Tabi episode 2 will be released on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 10:00 pm JST. In its first episode, this slice-of-life anime has established the main premise of aspiring mangaka Chika Suzugamori and her desire to travel to overcome her weary days since her drafts are constantly getting rejected by the publishing company Kadokawa.

Ad

The bulk of the most recent installment was focused on Chika traveling and enjoying the experience while also moving away from her usual routine, so she could get the inspiration to draw again. Zatsu Tabi episode 2 is bound to show another journey for the protagonist while also giving the supporting cast a proper introduction after they were briefly present in this one.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Zatsu Tabi series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Ad

Trending

Zatsu Tabi episode 2 release date and time for all regions

Chika Suzugamori starting her journey in the story (Image via Makaria)

As per the information that has been provided across multiple platforms online, Zatsu Tabi episode 2 is set to be released on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 10:00 pm JST across multiple regions. The release times for several parts of the world are listed in the following list:

Ad

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 6:00 am Monday April 14, 2025

Central Time 8:00 am Monday April 14, 2025

Eastern Time 9:00 am Monday April 14, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 1:00 pm Monday April 14, 2025

Central European Time 3:00 pm Monday April 14, 2025

Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm Monday April 14, 2025

Philippine Time 9:00 pm Monday April 14, 2025

Australia Central Time 10:30 pm Monday April 14, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Zatsu Tabi episode 2?

Chika enjoying the hotsprings in the most recent episode (Image via Makaria)

When it comes to anime fans who are living in Japan and want to watch this new slice-of-life series, they can go ahead and do so on platforms such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and YTV.

Ad

Moreover, for international anime fans who wish to watch this anime, they can stream the English-subbed version of Zatsu Tabi episode 2 on Crunchyroll; however, they will have to pay for a subscription.

The premise of the series

Chika enjoying tourism in the most recent episode (Image via Makaria)

As mentioned previously, Chika Suzugamori is presented as a young, aspiring mangaka working with Kadokawa, but her editor rejects her three drafts because she feels something is missing to hook the reader. Chika goes home saddened but decides to travel to get fresh ideas. She posts a poll on social media to get people's opinion, with her mangaka friend with 20,000 followers sharing it, giving her a lot more votes.

Ad

Ultimately, the protagonist decides to travel, and the bulk of the episode is centered around her enjoying these new experiences. She spends time in the hotel in the town she decided to visit, bathing in hot springs, and eating several meals as she goes outside to sightsee around the place.

She constantly posts the events on social media so her voters and her friends can see that she is keeping her promise. The climax of the episode is when she walks 1225 steps to reach the top of a temple, working as a representation that what matters is the experience and not the view on said top. Once she goes home, her draft is rejected again and she wants to travel once again.

Ad

What to expect from Zatsu Tabi episode 2?

Chika Suzugamori reaching the top of the temple in the most recent episode (Image via Makaria).

Zatsu Tabi episode 2 will continue depicting Chika Suzugamori's struggles as a mangaka since this first journey wasn't enough to come up with a promising manga premise. Therefore, it is very likely that the next installment will focus on her traveling again and perhaps introduce some of her friends, who were teased in this debut episode but were not given a proper showing.

Ad

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More