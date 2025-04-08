Zatsu Tabi episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Zatsu Tabi episode 2 will be released on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 10:00 pm JST. In its first episode, this slice-of-life anime has established the main premise of aspiring mangaka Chika Suzugamori and her desire to travel to overcome her weary days since her drafts are constantly getting rejected by the publishing company Kadokawa.
The bulk of the most recent installment was focused on Chika traveling and enjoying the experience while also moving away from her usual routine, so she could get the inspiration to draw again. Zatsu Tabi episode 2 is bound to show another journey for the protagonist while also giving the supporting cast a proper introduction after they were briefly present in this one.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Zatsu Tabi series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.
Zatsu Tabi episode 2 release date and time for all regions
As per the information that has been provided across multiple platforms online, Zatsu Tabi episode 2 is set to be released on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 10:00 pm JST across multiple regions. The release times for several parts of the world are listed in the following list:
Where to watch Zatsu Tabi episode 2?
When it comes to anime fans who are living in Japan and want to watch this new slice-of-life series, they can go ahead and do so on platforms such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and YTV.
Moreover, for international anime fans who wish to watch this anime, they can stream the English-subbed version of Zatsu Tabi episode 2 on Crunchyroll; however, they will have to pay for a subscription.
The premise of the series
As mentioned previously, Chika Suzugamori is presented as a young, aspiring mangaka working with Kadokawa, but her editor rejects her three drafts because she feels something is missing to hook the reader. Chika goes home saddened but decides to travel to get fresh ideas. She posts a poll on social media to get people's opinion, with her mangaka friend with 20,000 followers sharing it, giving her a lot more votes.
Ultimately, the protagonist decides to travel, and the bulk of the episode is centered around her enjoying these new experiences. She spends time in the hotel in the town she decided to visit, bathing in hot springs, and eating several meals as she goes outside to sightsee around the place.
She constantly posts the events on social media so her voters and her friends can see that she is keeping her promise. The climax of the episode is when she walks 1225 steps to reach the top of a temple, working as a representation that what matters is the experience and not the view on said top. Once she goes home, her draft is rejected again and she wants to travel once again.
What to expect from Zatsu Tabi episode 2?
Zatsu Tabi episode 2 will continue depicting Chika Suzugamori's struggles as a mangaka since this first journey wasn't enough to come up with a promising manga premise. Therefore, it is very likely that the next installment will focus on her traveling again and perhaps introduce some of her friends, who were teased in this debut episode but were not given a proper showing.
Related articles:
- Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Witch Watch episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more
- The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Lazarus episode 1: Axel Gilberto is hunted down for the Lazarus project