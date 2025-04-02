  • home icon
The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Kevin Tanza
Modified Apr 02, 2025 14:00 GMT
The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 2 release date and more (Image via EMT Squared)
The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 2 release date and more (Image via EMT Squared)

The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 2 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 12 am JST. This romantic comedy series began this week by introducing the main duo, Ruriko and Murata, as they meet during a baseball game, and their relationship starts to blossom throughout the story.

Additionally, the latest installment clarifies that this EMT Squared production is distinctly episodic. The second episode focuses on an older security guard, Igarashi, who has been working at the stadium for three decades. The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 2 is likely to follow a similar formula and continue to highlight Ruriko's antics while she is working there.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Catcher in the Ballpark series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 2 release date and time for all regions

Ruriko and Murata as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared).
Ruriko and Murata as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared).

According to the release schedule for the series, The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 2 is scheduled to premiere next week in several different regions, as shown in the table below:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Time8:00 amTuesdayApril 8, 2025
Central Time10:00 amTuesdayApril 8, 2025
Eastern Time11:00 amTuesdayApril 8, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time3:00 pmTuesdayApril 8, 2025
Central European Time4:00 pmTuesdayApril 8, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmTuesdayApril 8, 2025
Philippine Time11:00 pmTuesdayApril 8, 2025
Australia Central Time12:30 amWednesdayApril 9, 2025
Where to watch The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 2?

Murata as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared).
Murata as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared).

Anime fans living in Japan can watch this baseball series on platforms like TXN (TV Tokyo) and AT-X.

Meanwhile, international fans can stream the English-subbed version of The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 2 on Crunchyroll. However, it's important to note that viewers will have to pay for a subscription to access these streaming services.

Recap of the previous episode

The beer girls during the first episode&#039;s opening (Image via EMT Squared).
The beer girls during the first episode's opening (Image via EMT Squared).

The first episode begins by introducing the girls who sell beer at the baseball stadium, including Ruriko, voiced by the renowned seiyuu Fairouz Ai. It then shifts focus to the character of Murata. As he describes himself, he is an overworked salaryman who spends his free time at the stadium watching baseball to relax and enjoy the game, although Ruriko interrupts his inner monologue.

The next part, already seen in the promotional trailer, showcases Ruriko's eagerness to persuade him to buy a beer during a conversation filled with romantic undertones. However, when they’re apart, both reflect on their insecurities. The next time they meet, they forge a connection, and Murata agrees to be her regular customer.

The second section highlights a young security guard who has joined the stadium, working alongside Igarashi, who has been there for thirty years. The two men assist Ruriko with a girl who can't find her parents, prompting the young guard to remember how Igarashi once helped him. The episode concludes with an emotional moment shared between the two guards.

What to expect from The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 2?

Ruriko crying as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared).
Ruriko crying as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared).

The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 2 will likely continue its plot centered around the baseball stadium and incorporate elements of romantic comedy. Additionally, viewers can expect new characters to be introduced and fresh plot points related to Ruriko's work life.

Edited by Shreya Das
