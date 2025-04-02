The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 2 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 12 am JST. This romantic comedy series began this week by introducing the main duo, Ruriko and Murata, as they meet during a baseball game, and their relationship starts to blossom throughout the story.

Ad

Additionally, the latest installment clarifies that this EMT Squared production is distinctly episodic. The second episode focuses on an older security guard, Igarashi, who has been working at the stadium for three decades. The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 2 is likely to follow a similar formula and continue to highlight Ruriko's antics while she is working there.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Catcher in the Ballpark series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Ad

Trending

The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 2 release date and time for all regions

Ruriko and Murata as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared).

According to the release schedule for the series, The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 2 is scheduled to premiere next week in several different regions, as shown in the table below:

Ad

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 8:00 am Tuesday April 8, 2025

Central Time 10:00 am Tuesday April 8, 2025

Eastern Time 11:00 am Tuesday April 8, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 3:00 pm Tuesday April 8, 2025

Central European Time 4:00 pm Tuesday April 8, 2025

Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday April 8, 2025

Philippine Time 11:00 pm Tuesday April 8, 2025

Australia Central Time 12:30 am Wednesday April 9, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 2?

Murata as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared).

Anime fans living in Japan can watch this baseball series on platforms like TXN (TV Tokyo) and AT-X.

Ad

Meanwhile, international fans can stream the English-subbed version of The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 2 on Crunchyroll. However, it's important to note that viewers will have to pay for a subscription to access these streaming services.

Recap of the previous episode

The beer girls during the first episode's opening (Image via EMT Squared).

The first episode begins by introducing the girls who sell beer at the baseball stadium, including Ruriko, voiced by the renowned seiyuu Fairouz Ai. It then shifts focus to the character of Murata. As he describes himself, he is an overworked salaryman who spends his free time at the stadium watching baseball to relax and enjoy the game, although Ruriko interrupts his inner monologue.

Ad

The next part, already seen in the promotional trailer, showcases Ruriko's eagerness to persuade him to buy a beer during a conversation filled with romantic undertones. However, when they’re apart, both reflect on their insecurities. The next time they meet, they forge a connection, and Murata agrees to be her regular customer.

The second section highlights a young security guard who has joined the stadium, working alongside Igarashi, who has been there for thirty years. The two men assist Ruriko with a girl who can't find her parents, prompting the young guard to remember how Igarashi once helped him. The episode concludes with an emotional moment shared between the two guards.

Ad

What to expect from The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 2?

Ruriko crying as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared).

The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 2 will likely continue its plot centered around the baseball stadium and incorporate elements of romantic comedy. Additionally, viewers can expect new characters to be introduced and fresh plot points related to Ruriko's work life.

Ad

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback