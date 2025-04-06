Witch Watch episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Witch Watch episode 2 is going to be released on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 5.00 pm JST. This hit manga series started this adaptation by showing the witch Nico Wakatsuki, who has completed her training, and her childhood friend and human-looking ogre named Morihito Otogi, who is going to be her familiar.
They grew up together, and Nico had a crush on him, which continues to this day, and now they will have to live together as they help people on a daily basis with the protagonist's inconsistent spells. Witch Watch episode 2 is bound to continue with this premise and introduce new characters to the main cast, as evidenced by the opening.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Witch Watch series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.
Witch Watch episode 2 release date and time for all regions
As was previously stated, and as per the release schedule, Witch Watch episode 2 is going to come out on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 5.00 pm JST in various regions, with the release time of other parts of the world shown in the following table:
Where to watch Witch Watch episode 2?
Anime fans who are currently residing in Japan and want to give this series about witches a chance can go and watch it on platforms such as JNN (MBS, TBS).
International fans can choose a wide variety of platforms to stream the English-subbed version of Witch Watch episode 2, such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu, but it is worth pointing out that the last one is exclusive to the United States.
Recap of the previous episode
The episode starts with a scene of kid versions of Nico Wakatsuki and Morihito Otogi saying goodbye, with the former in tears and claiming that she is going to return as a capable witch. In the present day, Morihito is a teenager who keeps himself from fighting with bullies because of his heritage from ogres, as explained by his father in the following scene.
It is revealed by Morihito Otogi's father that he is going to work as Nico's familiar because their families made a deal a long time ago. The father is leaving to work abroad and they are going to live together. Nico shows up, breaking a glass door, and shows different spells with side effects, such as one that makes her completely plain. She is about to die when trapped between two concrete walls when Morihito, also known as Moi by her, uses her special powers to save her.
This romantic comedy then shows them saving an innocent woman from a fire, but the wand can only withstand the weight of two people. Therefore, Nico uses a spell so the main duo becomes lighter, but also affects their personalities. The episode ends with Morihito's memory of his father telling him that Nico is in danger because of a prophecy and that only her familiar can save her.
What to expect from Witch Watch episode 2?
Witch Watch episode 2 will continue with the adventures of Nico and Morihito, especially considering the former's spells and their side effects. There is a very good chance that the next episode is also going to introduce new characters for the main cast, as evidenced by the opening.
Related articles:
- Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Zatsu Tabi episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more
- The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Witch Watch episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more