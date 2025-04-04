Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 2 is set to premiere on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 11:56 pm JST, continuing with the premise of Lilisa Suzunomiya and her life at a top school where she has to behave as a "proper lady." Furthermore, the latest episode establishes her ambition to earn the institution's Noble Lady award for undisclosed reasons and the love she has for rock music, although she has abandoned it.

In this regard, episode focuses on establishing Lilisa's character, her struggles while trying to keep up at school, and her first meeting with Otoha Kurogane. It is revealed that Otoha, despite her status as the most popular girl and being quite sophisticated, is extremely intense when it comes to drumming. She ends up jamming with Lilisa since the latter is a guitarist, reigniting the protagonist's love for music.

Read on to learn more about the release details of Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 2.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Rock is a Lady's Modesty series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 2 release date and time for all regions

Lilisa and Otoha as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures).

According to the release schedule, Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 2 is set to debut next week in various regions, as shown in the table below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 7:56 am Thursday April 10, 2025

Central Time 9:56 am Thursday April 10, 2025

Eastern Time 10:56 am Thursday April 10, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 2:56 pm Thursday April 10, 2025

Central European Time 3:56 pm Thursday April 10, 2025

Indian Standard Time 8:26 pm Thursday April 10, 2025

Philippine Time 10:56 pm Thursday April 10, 2025

Australia Central Time 12:26 am Friday April 11, 2025

Where to watch Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 2?

Otoha's guitar pick as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures).

Viewers residing in Japan who are interested in this series about musicians can watch it on platforms such as JNN (also known as TBS).

Meanwhile, international fans can choose Hidive to stream the English-subbed version of Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 2. Viewers must pay for a subscription to access these services.

The premise of the series

Lilisa and Otoha jamming as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures).

As mentioned, the beginning of the episode focuses on introducing the protagonist, Lilisa Suzunomiya, who is depicted as elegant and intelligent as she waxes lyrical about classical music with her friends. She also talks about her favorite tune in that genre.

However, her inner monologue suggests that she gained this knowledge as she studied about it the previous night. She actually doesn't care about that musical genre. Moreover, it is shown that her mother married a business tycoon and Lilisa got enrolled into this school.

The first portion of the episode depicts Lilisa's struggles as she is trying to keep up her facade with the people of the school, but everything changes when she crosses paths with Otoha Kurogane, the most popular girl at school. Lilisa finds a guitar pick on the floor and it is revealed the next day that it could belong to Otoha.

Since they are surrounded by people, she decides to follow Otoha to an abandoned house where she is seen playing drums. They end up having a jam where Lilisa gets to play guitar and relive her love for the instruments, although Otoha insults her for playing so poorly.

What to expect from Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 2?

Lilisa playing guitar as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures).

As shown in the promotional trailers, Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 2 will continue with the premise of Lilisa and Otoha jamming together, with the protagonist likely to play with the latter once more. Furthermore, the next installment is expected to provide greater context to Lilisa's family structure and also what she wants to do with music.

