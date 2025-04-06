Lazarus episode 1: Axel Gilberto is hunted down for the Lazarus project

Lazarus episode 1, which aired on April 6, 2025, has recently started and has already made a lot of noise for being the new production of Shinichiro Watanabe, the creator of Cowboy Bebop, and having Studio MAPPA in charge of the animation. Furthermore, this episode established the threat of Dr. Skinner's Hapna and Axel Gilberto as the main characters.

Focusing on the development of the story itself, Lazarus episode 1 focuses on setting up the world by explaining how Dr. Skinner's Hapna drug seemed to have fixed most health problems in the human race. However, it is revealed that it came with a massive effect and now a mysterious woman named Hersch is setting up a team to track the doctor down, with Axel, a convict, being considered for said coalition, but ends up escaping prison on his own.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Lazarus. Reader's discretion is advised.

Lazarus episode 1: Dr. Skinner reveals the truth to the world

Axel Gilberto with a police officer in the most recent episode (Image via MAPPA).

Lazarus episode 1 starts with a small introduction that explains the mechanics of Dr. Skinner's actions, creating a drug called Hapna that could, on paper, heal any disease. However, when focusing on the present, Hersch is seen meeting in prison with Axel Gilberto, showing him a video of Skinner that recently came out.

A video is released to the public stating that the drug has a massive side effect, which is going to lead to people dying in the coming months. As this video is being shown, several characters of the cast are introduced, such as Douglas Harding, Christine, Leland, and Eleina, and they react to this news.

Hersch mentions that she is making an offer to Axel to help them track Skinner down, but he refuses, starting his new attempt to escape prison, which is something he has become known for. He manages to do so, and Hersch calls Douglas, explaining that he has left prison and they are going to have to hunt him down.

Lazarus episode 1: Axel is hunted by the authorities

Axel Gilberto, the protagonist, as seen in the first episode (Image via MAPPA).

The second portion of Lazarus episode 1 has Axel, still dressed as a convict, talking with a police officer and pretending that he was playing dress up. Once he got a chance to escape, he got new clothes, and the episode then features several characters, such as Elaina, Christine, and Leland, preparing to go after him.

The following portion of the installment is a heavy action-focused scene where the protagonist can display his acrobatic abilities as he escapes through the train and buildings from the authorities. When it seems that he was cornered by Douglas on the top of a building, the former jumps and manages to survive thanks to the use he made of one of the flying machines hunting him down.

However, he was found by Christine, and the latter managed to knock him down. He wakes up in a barber shop surrounded by the group, and Hersch, through a screen, welcomes him to the Lazarus organization.

Final thoughts

Lazarus episode 1 mainly provided a context and explanation for the genesis of the story while also giving the audience a glimpse of what Axel Gilberto can do as the protagonist. The next installment is likely going to set up the group's first adventure as a unit..

