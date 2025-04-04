Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 1: Lilisa meets Otoha as they begin to rock

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 1, which aired on April 3, 2025, has started this new production by Bandai and focuses on the character of Lilisa Suzunomiya, who recently joined this high status because her mother got married to a business tycoon. However, while she tries to be a perfect student at her new school, aiming for the Noble Lady award, she is still struggling with her own identity.

Ad

When it comes to the most recent installment, Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 1 focuses on Lilisa's life at this new school, and how hard she has to work to keep up appearances. It also introduces the character of Otoha Kurogane, who is the most popular girl at school and happens to be a major drummer, with the two rehearsing at the climax of the episode.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Rock is a Lady's Modesty. Reader's discretion is advised.

Ad

Trending

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 1: Lilisa's double life at school is introduced

Lilisa and Otoha as they meet in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 1 starts with small glimpses of Otoha playing drums while the school is introduced, showing they are an all-girls institution of the highest caliber. Afterward, there is a scene where the girls are eating and sharing their interest in classical music, with Lilisa being introduced and speaking highly of her favorite tune in that genre.

Ad

While the other students are incredibly impressed, this is when Lilisa's inner monologue is presented, and it is revealed that she studied all that yesterday and doesn't really like that kind of music. Rock is a Lady's Melody episode 1 moves forward with the character voicing her intentions to win the Noble Lady award and ends up running into Otoha Kurogane, who is revealed to be the most popular girl at school.

Ad

Lilisa is impressed by Otoha's beauty and presence as she walks away from the rest of the students, only for the protagonist to find a small skull-themed guitar pick on the floor. She doesn't know who it belongs to, but she is surprised to see one in this setting.

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 1: Lilisa and Otoha jam together for the first time

The two characters jamming as seen in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

When it comes to the second part of Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 1, Lilisa, the next day at school, watches as Otoha searches for something on the floor. The protagonist thinks that perhaps the pick belonged to her, but she is not sure, although she decides to follow her to ask Otoha in private since they are surrounded by other girls.

Ad

Lilisa follows Otoha to an abandoned house on the outskirts of the school, and witnesses as she begins to play drums. After a small conversation where the protagonist reveals that she played guitar but abandoned it, she agrees to a jam. It is an intense session that reveals Lilisa's complex past with her father and Otoha's extremely intense attitude, insulting her for playing so poorly.

Final thoughts

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 1 established the struggles Lilisa is going through at her new school, and also the possible trauma she could be having regarding her father.

Ad

Furthermore, this installment showed her new potential partnership with Otoha, which is going to be fundamental moving forward in the series.

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback