The Catcher in the Ballpark season 1 complete release schedule

The Catcher in the Ballpark season 1 is one of the latest inclusions of the 2025 spring anime season, focusing on a romantic comedy with the sport of baseball as the backdrop. This show is produced by EMT Squared, who have also backed the popular anime series I Want to Escape From Princess Lessons.

Anime and manga fans are excited about The Catcher in the Ballpark season1's release schedule. The first episode has already premiered on April 2 on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. Global anime fans can watch it with a Crunchyroll subscription. We'll look at the release schedule for this show, including the weekly release date and time, as well as the alleged episode count for the season.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

How many episodes will The Catcher in the Ballpark season 1 have?

Many netizens speculate that The Catcher in the Ballpark season 1 is set to run for 12 episodes; however, there is no official confirmation. There is no information on how much of the original manga will be adapted in this anime series, although its episodic nature allows for each installment to adapt different storylines in one sitting.

The anime’s first episode aired on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 12:00 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). New episodes will continue to air in Japan every week. The vast majority of international viewers will be able to watch the episodes on Tuesdays due to the time difference.

The full release schedule that has been expected for The Catcher in the Ballpark season 1, per the Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), British Summer Time (BST), and India Standard Time (IST) timings, has been shared below:

Episodes Date Release Timings (PDT/BST/IST) 1 Friday, April 2, 2025 8:00 AM/4:00 PM/8:30 PM 2 Friday, April 9, 2025 8:00 AM/4:00 PM/8:30 PM 3 Friday, April 16, 2025 8:00 AM/4:00 PM/8:30 PM 4 Friday, April 23, 2025 8:00 AM/4:00 PM/8:30 PM 5 Friday, April 30, 2025 8:00 AM/4:00 PM/8:30 PM 6 Friday, May 7, 2025 8:00 AM/4:00 PM/8:30 PM 7 Friday, May 14, 2025 8:00 AM/4:00 PM/8:30 PM 8 Friday, May 21, 2025 8:00 AM/4:00 PM/8:30 PM 9 Friday, May 28, 2025 8:00 AM/4:00 PM/8:30 PM 10 Friday, June 4, 2025 8:00 AM/4:00 PM/8:30 PM 11 Friday, June 11, 2025 8:00 AM/4:00 PM/8:30 PM 12 Friday, June 18, 2025 8:00 AM/4:00 PM/8:30 PM

There are might be some potential delays that could change this schedule, one that there is no official confirmation from the studio and second, there might be production issues leading to any weekly delays. Although, it's speculative, as we're yet to receive any official response.

Where to watch The Catcher in the Ballpark season 1

Ruriko as seen in the anime (Image via EMT Squared).

The Catcher in the Ballpark season 1 has been airing on platforms such as TXN (TV Tokyo), AT-X, and BS NTV. It will be streamed on Crunchyroll for the international audience.

Crunchyroll will stream the series internationally with English subtitles as it airs weekly in Japan. This was officially confirmed via the platform’s reveal of its full lineup and schedule for the spring 2025 anime broadcast season. There is no confirmation whether the anime series will be dubbed in other languages or not.

What to expect from The Catcher in the Ballpark season 1

Ruriko and Murata as seen in the anime (Image via EMT Squared).

The Catcher in the Ballpark season 1 will focus on Ruriko, a girl who sells beer at a baseball stadium, and Murata, an overworked salaryman who goes there to relax after a long day. They meet during one game, and begin to bond, a common premise in romantic comedies, with the events and characters involved at the stadium making up the different short stories that happen there.

