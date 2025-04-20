10 best anime to watch if you like Witch Watch

Released in 2025, Witch Watch won over fans with its fresh spin on supernatural school comedy. Centered around a witch, Nico Wakatsuki, and her reluctant ogre familiar Morihito “Moi” Otogi, this hilarious rom-com sees the odd couple navigating teenage life while dealing with Nico’s magical mishaps.

As they pursue normalcy despite the prophecy predicting Nico’s downfall, their contrasting personalities lead to plenty of comedic moments. Supporting characters like arrogant werewolf Keigo, Kanshi, and fellow witch Nemu further add to the hijinks as Nico and Moi inch towards romance.

If you loved the supernatural hijinks and heartwarming dynamics of Witch Watch, these 10 anime will cast a similar spell. With lovable characters, romantic sparks, and touches of folklore and magic, each series offers enchanting adventures that fans of Nico and Morihito are sure to enjoy.

10 must-watch anime for fans of Witch Watch

1) The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. (Image via J.C. Staff and Egg Firm)

Quirky, fast-paced, and utterly absurd, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. features a powerful psychic teenager just trying to get through high school unnoticed. But with an eccentric cast of friends and family surrounding him, protagonist Kusuo Saiki’s paranormal abilities inevitably cause all manner of troubles.

Like Witch Watch, this anime employs tons of physical comedy while fleshing out a lovable ensemble cast. As Saiki attempts to keep a low profile despite his uncontrollable psychic gifts getting him into predicaments, viewers are treated to irreverent supernatural shenanigans with an underlying heart.

2) Kamisama Kiss

Kamisama Kiss (Image via TMS Entertainment)

When high schooler Nanami Momozono inherits a local shrine from a man she helps, she also inherits a handsome fox spirit named Tomoe as her familiar.

Quarrelsome and stubborn, he initially frustrates Nanami—but the two slowly form a bond as she adjusts to her new divine duties. With a smart female lead, supernatural hijinks, and a slow-burn romance featuring plenty of yokai, Kamisama Kiss anime hits all the right notes.

Fans of Nico and Morihito’s gradually budding relationship should eat up all the sweet moments between Nanami and grumpy fox spirit Tomoe.

3) Noragami

Noragami (Image via Bones)

Blending action, drama, and plenty of humor, Noragami revolves around forgotten god Yato, who strives to build his following by taking odd jobs for only 5 yen.

When he rescues teenager Hiyori Iki from being hit by a bus, she becomes a half-phantom unable to fully return to her physical body. As she assists Yato to gain more worshippers, they are joined by sweet, loyal Regalia Yukine.

The trio battles sinister phantoms called Ayakashi while confronting emotional issues from the past. Boasting gorgeous animation and a stellar Japanese voice cast, Noragami nails the same blend of humor, supernatural adventure, and endearing character relationships as Witch Watch.

4) Little Witch Academia

Little Witch Academia (Image via Studio Trigger)

For viewers who craved more of Nico’s witch academy antics, Little Witch Academia has you covered. Following Akko Kagari and her friends Sucy and Lotte at a school for young witches, this anime subverts the "magical girl" genre by focusing on their educational adventures, discovering themselves through magic.

Tonally similar to Witch Watch, Little Witch Academia employs an all-female ensemble cast while exploring themes of friendship. However, Akko herself mirrors Nico even more as an endlessly optimistic, magic-obsessed girl striving to overcome her shortcomings and realize her supernatural potential.

5) Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun!

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun! (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Unlucky teenager Iruma Suzuki gets adopted by the demonic Demon Lord Sullivan, who sends him undercover to the Netherworld’s Babyls Demon School. Forced to hide his human status, Iruma discovers greater confidence in himself while embarking on amusing misadventures with his new demonic friends.

Centered on a human mingling in a supernatural realm, this comedy anime has a similarly offbeat tone and premise as Witch Watch. Both shows balance slice-of-life school stories with addictive fantasy elements. Iruma’s underdog growth into a stronger, more self-assured person also mirrors Nico’s coming-of-age story.

6) Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches

Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Delinquent high school student Ryu Yamada, one day, accidentally kisses honor student Urara Shiraishi, realizing afterward they swapped bodies. It turns out Urara is one of seven witches with different magical powers at their academy—and kissing triggers a body swap between Ryu and his victim.

What follows is a zany, romance-filled supernatural comedy as Ryu discovers a variety of other magical powers among the school's seven witches while trying to reverse his own. Fans of Witch Watch’s lighter romantic moments and supernatural school setting need to schedule this one next on their watch list.

7) Fruits Basket (2019)

Fruits Basket (2019) (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The beloved shoujo manga gets new life with this critically acclaimed 2019 anime adaptation. Orphan high schooler Tooru Honda stumbles upon the home of classmate Yuki Soma and his cousins—who happen to be possessed by the spirits of the Chinese zodiac.

Moved by their kindness, Tooru vows to keep their secret while helping this family plagued by generational trauma. More dramatic than comedic, Fruits Basket still centers on a supernatural found family filled with emotional healing.

Like Witch Watch, a kind female protagonist pledges herself to a group of guys with mystical secrets in tow. So if you crave more character depth beyond the madcap laughs, be sure to check out this recently rebooted classic that adapts the full manga story.

8) Kyoukai no Rinne

Kyoukai no Rinne (Image via Brain's Base)

Guiding lost souls to the afterlife can be tough work, but high school student Sakura Mamiya selflessly takes up the task when she discovers her classmate Rinne Rokudo is a shinigami.

As Rinne helps lingering spirits cross over to either heaven or hell, Sakura assists him while learning more about the supernatural realms. Boasting the same manga author behind iconic series Ranma ½, Kyoukai no Rinne employs Takahashi’s signature blend of romantic comedy, Japanese lore, and paranormal hijinks.

With a similar vibe to Witch Watch but centered on a shinigami instead of witches, Rinne’s otherworldly adventures offer plenty to enjoy.

9) Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 (Image via Bones)

If phenomenal animation, vibrant style, and psychics sound appealing, look no further than Mob Psycho 100. Protagonist Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama appears unassuming, but harbors dangerous psychic abilities tied to his emotions.

As he works for con man Reigen Arataka’s bogus phantom-hunting business, Mob attempts to repress his powers while occasionally letting loose. With stunning visuals and endearing character bonds, this action comedy anime has wide appeal for Witch Watch fans craving supernatural antics.

While more violent than Witch Watch, Mob Psycho 100 centers on a powerful main character keeping explosive abilities bottled up—leading to both comedic and emotional scenes.

10) Ah! My Goddess

Ah! My Goddess (Image via AIC)

Hapless college student Keiichi Morisato accidentally dials the “Goddess Relief Agency” one day, summoning the charming goddess Belldandy to grant him a wish.

When he jokingly asks for Belldandy to stay by his side, she takes his request literally—beginning a complicated romance as this magical being attempts to live with him on Earth. This classic series loosely infuses Norse mythology into a humorous slice-of-life romance between a mortal man and an immortal goddess.

While tamer than Witch Watch, this lighthearted story nonetheless offers the same fantasy appeal—but mellows things out with sentimentality as Keiichi and Bell’s relationship develops.

Conclusion

For fans enraptured by Witch Watch’s perfect blend of supernatural comedy, fantasy action, and tender character moments, these stellar anime titles will feel like discovering your new best familiar.

Offering their own spins on mythologies, yokai folklore, magical realms, and offbeat world-building, each recommendation delivers the same wonderfully witty writing and eccentric charm. So gather your coven and get started on powering through these delightful series.

Just be prepared to laugh, maybe shed some tears, and definitely fall in love with another batch of endearing characters and fantastical friend groups.

About the author Manish Kapoor I am an expert article writer and data analyst with two years of experience in the field. In my free time, I enjoy watching a lot of anime, movies, and web series. Currently, my favorite anime is Naruto. Know More