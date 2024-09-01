Do Tomoe and Nanami end up together in Kamisama Kiss anime? Explained

Kamisama Kiss is one of the shoujo manga series, combining the wholesomeness of characters with a proper rom-com plotline. The series follows the tale of Nanami Momozono, a girl burdened with the duty of becoming a shrine maiden accompanied by her hit-headed spirit Tomoe.

Surprisingly. Nanami developed romantic feelings for Tomoe but was rejected. However, Tomoe later reciprocated her feelings and these two were officially engaged in the last part of the manga series. Moreover, the last OVA of the anime adaptation also saw both of them transform into humans and continue their journey as a normal couple, as they also had a child.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Kamisama Kiss: What happened to Tomoe and Nanami at the end?

Tomoe and Nanami as seen in the Kamisama Kiss anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

After getting a place to stay at Mikage Shrine, Nanami realized how she could be burdened with taking care of the shrine. As she was about to leave, she was confronted by Tomoe and two other shrine spirits who mistook her for their true master, the land god Mikage.

After realizing their mistake, Tomoe refused to follow a human. Eventually, Nanami was burdened with the role of the land god of Mikage Shrine while she also continued her studies as a high schooler. Staying with a handsome spirit like Tomoe, Nanami started to develop feelings for him but she was eventually turned down by him due to his arrogance.

However, the tables turned pretty quickly because Tomoe was also attracted to Nanami due to her perseverance and attitude, but he was not brave enough to confess his feelings for Nanami. Later on, the series saw Nanami go into the past and see Tomoe's harsh childhood.

Nanami as seen in the Kamisama Kiss manga (Image via Hakusensha)

There, she met Yukiji and thought that this woman was the love of Tomoe, which could be the reason why Tomoe rejected Nanami to start with. The same was the case with Tomoe because the woman he met in the past wasn't Yukiji, but Nanami (because her diving in the past also affected the future).

After realizing their mistakes, these two got together and started dating. However, Nanami's high school was a problem so Tomoe showed his desire to transform into into a human as well. Kamisama Kiss chapter 124 showed Nanami announcing her marriage with Tomoe.

The last OVA of the anime adaptation, Kamisama Kiss: The God of the Eve of Marriage, showcased the situation afterward. After being engaged for a while, Tomoe decided to transform into a human being, and a proper date was selected for this deed.

Tomoe and Nanami as seen in the Kamisama Kiss OVA (Image via TMS Entertainment)

However, there was opposition from everyone because Nanami was a land god, and spending the rest of her life with Tomoe would mean that she had to abandon her duties as a land god and become a normal girl. Eventually, everyone agreed to Tomoe becoming a human after one year.

After one year, when Nanami graduated from her high school, the spirits came to pick her up. Her marriage ceremony with Tomoe also started at the same time. As these two walked away from the spirits, Nanami broke down in tears.

However, Tomoe assured her that he would keep her happy. The series then showcased a scene from the past where these two walked through a garden with their child in Nanami's hands.

