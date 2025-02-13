10 best anime to watch if you like Kamisama Kiss

Released in 2012, Kamisama Kiss follows Nanami Momozono, a high schooler who becomes a deity after a man drowning in debt gives her the deed to a local shrine.

She soon meets Tomoe, a surly fox yōkai who becomes her divine messenger. Despite a rocky start, a heartwarming romance develops between them as they adapt to Nanami's new supernatural responsibilities and face episodic threats.

With its playful heroine, Japanese mythological elements, dashes of comedy and drama, and a fantasy romance that tugs at heartstrings, Kamisama Kiss makes for a whimsical watch. If you enjoyed all those ingredients, here are 10 more enchanting anime to add to your watchlist.

10 best anime for fans of Kamisama Kiss

1) Fruits Basket

Fruits Basket (Image via Studio Deen/TMS Entertainment)

This supernatural romance drama follows Tohru Honda, a sweet, orphaned high school girl who secretly lives in a tent after losing her mother. She ends up living with her popular classmate Yuki Soma and his cousins when they discover her circumstances.

She then learns their family secret—certain members of the Soma family transform into animals from the Chinese zodiac when hugged by the opposite gender or under stress. As Tohru becomes involved with the mysterious family, she changes their lives with her cheerful idealism and inner strength.

There is plenty of swoon-worthy romance in this tender coming-of-age story, which features endearing characters in magical complications they must unravel together.

2) InuYasha

InuYasha (Image via Sunrise)

InuYasha has a similar premise to Kamisama Kiss—a human girl, Kagome, travels back in time and unseals the dog demon Inuyasha, only to discover that she is the reincarnation of the priestess Kikyo, who sealed Inuyasha years ago.

Naraku orchestrated a misunderstanding, leading Kikyo to seal Inuyasha years ago. They reluctantly join forces on an adventure, facing demons, uncovering sacred shards, and battling a former ally turned nemesis.

Fans of Tomoe and Nanami's growing relationship will enjoy the romance that blossoms between stubborn half-demon Inuyasha and kind Kagome spanning their perilous feudal-era adventures. Blending humor, horror, action, and Japanese folklore seamlessly like Kamisama Kiss.

3) Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits

Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits (Image via Gonzo)

Fans wanting more of Kamisama Kiss' focus on Japanese cooking and food culture would do well to check out Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits. The show stars Aoi Tsubaki, who can see spirits and is shocked when she's suddenly whisked away to the magical hidden realm of Ayakashi Inn.

Aoi learns that her grandfather had promised her hand in marriage to the handsome but brusque demon Lord Odanna, who owns the inn, in exchange for saving his life.

She must now work to pay off this life debt. As Aoi cooks delightful traditional meals for the inn's spirit clientele with Odanna's help, they slowly open up to each other. With its mouthwatering cuisine and a dash of cultural history, this anime provides a beautiful spirit-filled love story.

4) Natsume's Book of Friends

Natsume’s Book of Friends (Image via Brain’s Base/Shuka)

Orphaned from a young age, Takashi Natsume discovers he can interact with yōkai due to inheriting spiritual powers from his late grandmother Reiko, a woman who bullied ayakashi.

In Natsume's Book of Friends, after unsealing a book she left behind, which contains contracts binding various spirits, Natsume resolves to free all the yōkai that Reiko once subdued.

Accompanied by his feline-esque bodyguard, Madara, Natsume’s journey leads him to cross paths with humans and ayakashi alike as he reconciles with his grandmother’s troubling legacy. Beautiful animation and poignant, reflective themes make this a bittersweet coming-of-age tale accented by comedy.

5) The World is Still Beautiful

The World is Still Beautiful (Image via Pierrot)

The World is Still Beautiful is perfect for those wanting another heart-fluttering romantic comedy like Kamisama Kiss. The story follows Nike Lemercier, a princess with the power to control the wind and rain, who becomes the bride of Livius I, the intimidating Sun King.

Despite initial misunderstandings, Nike's lively and optimistic self eventually causes Livius' cold demeanor to melt. If the romance between a spunky heroine and a stern male lead appealed to you in Kamisama Kiss, be sure to catch this gem, too.

6) Snow White with the Red Hair

Snow White with the Red Hair (Image via Bones)

Shirayuki is an independent, resourceful apothecary gifted with stunning red hair that draws the obsessive interest of Raji Shenazard, the prince of her country.

To escape Raji’s intentions to make her his concubine due to her rare hair color, Shirayuki cuts her hair and flees to the neighboring kingdom Clarines. On arrival, Shirayuki befriends Prince Zen and begins forging a heartwarming bond.

Like the endearing heroine in Kamisama Kiss, Snow White with the Red Hair centers around another determined red-haired maiden whose fate intermingles with a dignified prince. The anime yields a fantasy romance punctuated by comedic moments.

7) Yona of the Dawn

Yona of the Dawn (Image via Pierrot)

Yona of the Dawn follows the titular protagonist Yona, a pampered princess who is forced to flee after her father is murdered. With her loyal bodyguard Hak accompanying her, Yona begins a coming-of-age journey to reclaim her kingdom.

Yona of the Dawn matches Kamisama Kiss by featuring a sheltered heroine who shows inner strength when thrust into trying situations. Yona's gradual transformation and touching relationship with Hak are highlights.

Bolstered by gripping political drama and bursts of comic relief, Yona’s tale proves quite the adventure.

8) Noragami

Noragami (Image via Bones)

Blending action and comedy against a background brimming with Japanese mythological beings, Noragami is another solid pick. The anime follows the estranged god Yato, who does odd jobs for humans to earn enough money to build his own shrine.

When he saves teenager Hiyori Iki from getting hit by a bus, it creates an unexpected link between them that gets her periodically drawn into his supernatural world. The concept of lesser-known gods and spirits coexisting in the human world strongly parallels Kamisama Kiss.

Add in the comedic moments stemming from Yato and Hiyori's unpredictable predicaments, coupled with emotional drama and romance, and Noragami offers the complete entertainment package for fans of the genre.

9) Ayashi no Ceres

Ayashi no Ceres (Image via Pierrot)

At its heart, Ayashi no Ceres explores the life of twins Aki and Aya Mikage. On their 16th birthday, they are attacked by their family, and Aya discovers her mysterious powers.

Shortly after, she learns she is the reincarnation of the tennyo (celestial maiden) Ceres, seeking revenge against the Mikage family. Forced to unleash Ceres and protect her loved ones, Aya is drawn into a dangerous struggle rooted in the past.

Like Nanami, embroiled in human and spiritual dilemmas, Aya has to balance her humanity and connection to the divine being Ceres. An emotional drama with supernatural action set against riveting family secrets, Ayashi no Ceres offers more than enough intrigue for enthusiasts of the genre.

10) Otome Youkai Zakuro

Otome Youkai Zakuro (Image via J.C. Staff)

For a lighter watch tinged with romance, drama, and paranormal beings, Otome Youkai Zakuro hits all the right notes. The plot is set in an alternate historical fantasy version of Japan where humans and spirits now coexist.

Half-human and half-spirit officers are enlisted to solve problems arising between the groups. Zakuro, a half-spirit, teams up with human soldier Kei Agemaki as a pair of such officers. Though initially at odds, they learn to get along as they work together.

Like Kamisama Kiss, the show portrays special relationships between humans and non-humans while weaving comedic, romantic, and dramatic moments into an entertaining storyline.

Conclusion

Whether you like the endearing romance, colorful characters, cultural touches, or supernatural elements of Kamisama Kiss, these recommendations capture parts of what made the original show so magical. The selected series excels in world-building, character growth, and romantic plots to present engaging shows appealing to Kamisama Kiss devotees.

