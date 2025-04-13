  • home icon
Witch Watch episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Kevin Tanza
Modified Apr 13, 2025 22:30 GMT
Witch Watch episode 3 release date and more (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)
Witch Watch episode 3 release date and more (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Witch Watch episode 3 is going to be released on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 5:00 pm JST. The most recent episode focused on Morihito and Nico starting their new year at school, with the latter very excited to make friends, which leads to some of her usual shenanigans with magic.

This installment was divided into three short stories, mainly focusing on Nico's first adventures at school and the consequences of her spells. Witch Watch episode 3 is expected to continue with a very similar formula while also introducing new characters to the cast.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Witch Watch series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Witch Watch episode 3 release date and time for all regions

Nico Wakatsuki as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)
Nico Wakatsuki as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

As mentioned earlier, and following the information regarding the schedule of the franchise, Witch Watch episode 3 is set to be released on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 5:00 pm JST in various regions, with the release time of other parts of the world shown in the following table:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Time1:00 amSundayApril 20, 2025
Central Time3:00 amSundayApril 20, 2025
Eastern Time4:00 amSundayApril 20, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time8:00 amSundayApril 20, 2025
Central European Time9:00 amSundayApril 20, 2025
Indian Standard Time1:00 pmSundayApril 20, 2025
Philippine Time4:00 pmSundayApril 20, 2025
Australia Central Time5:30 pmSundayApril 20, 2025
Where to watch Witch Watch episode 2?

Nico and Morihito as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)
Nico and Morihito as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Those viewers who are living in Japan at the moment and want to give this series about witches an opportunity, it is currently being shown on platforms such as JNN (MBS, TBS).

Moreover, international fans have several choices to pick from as far as streaming platforms for the English-subbed version of Witch Watch episode 3 goes, with the likes of Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu being the most prominent, but it is worth pointing out that the last one is exclusive to the United States.

Recap of the previous episode

Kara Minami and Kukumi Ureshino as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)
Kara Minami and Kukumi Ureshino as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

The episode starts with Nico Wakatsuki and Morihito Otogi going to school for the first time in the series, much to the protagonist's excitement. When the class members are introducing themselves, Morihito's eraser breaks in half, and Nico decides to use a spell to make it bigger for him, but she misses and the young man ends up getting bigger himself, which leads to her having to confess that she is a witch.

The next portion of the episode features two students, Kara Minami and Kukumi Ureshino, inviting Nico to a restaurant, with Morihito Otogi giving her permission to go on her own. While the three ladies talk about the protagonist living with Morihito, the latter is fighting against three men who were stalking the girls, which is something Nico notices later.

This romantic comedy has another short story where the class asks Nico to show them some of her magic, which leads to her creating a field where they can fly for a while since she always felt it was unfair that regular humans couldn't do it.

It is revealed that Morihito has a hard time revealing that he is an ogre, although he saves the class with his superhuman strength from a truck and reveals himself, with the students saying they don't mind.

What to expect from Witch Watch episode 3?

Witch Watch episode 3 will feature more of Nico and Morihito, with the former continuing with her spells and its consequences. Moreover, fans can also expect new characters to be introduced and more details regarding the duo's main mission in the series.

Kevin Tanza

Kevin Tanza

Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.

With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.

He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.

Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.

When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football.

