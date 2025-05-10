Black Butler season 5 episode 6: Ciel Phantomhive overcomes his fear as Sebastian reminds him of the Contract

Black Butler season 5 episode 6, titled His Butler, Despairing, was released on Saturday, May 10, 2025. In the episode, Sebastian Michaelis receives Queen Victoria's letter from her aide, John Brown. After reading the letter, Sebastian realized they had to quickly move ahead with their investigations.

Additionally, Black Butler season 5 episode 6 witnessed Sebastian Michaelis approach Ciel Phantomhive with the intent to devour his soul. While trembling with fear, Ciel fought another battle against his alter ego.

Eventually, he emerged victorious and recovered from psychological trauma. Furthermore, Ciel read the Queen's letter and discovered intriguing facts about the Werewolves' Curse.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Black Butler season 5 episode 6.

Black Butler season 5 episode 6: Sebastian Michaelis wants to devour Ciel's soul after receiving the Queen's letter

John Brown, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, Black Butler season 5 episode 6 begins with John Brown appearing before Sebastian Michaelis and Snake to deliver a letter from His Majesty, Queen Victoria.

Sebastian asks John whether he has come by horse. John is irked by the question and says he hasn't used his horse because he can't bear to see his companion face such a terrible road.

During an exchange, Sebastian informs John that Ciel has fallen sick so that he will pass on the letter. However, John states that the Queen has ordered the letter to be read immediately. As such, the demon butler begins to read the letter's content. Black Butler season 5 episode 6 shows Sebastian astonished by what he has read.

Sebastian and Snake (Image via Cloverworks)

Following this, John announces his leave and instructs Sebastian to tell Earl (Ciel) to take care. Likewise, Sebastian tells John Brown to be aware of the werewolves. After the Queen's aide leaves, Sebastian tells Snake that they can finally pick up pace. Elsewhere, in Black Butler season 5 episode 6, Wolfram tells Sigelinde that it's almost time for dinner.

However, Sieglinde appears slightly morose. She wonders if she can see off Ciel and the rest when they leave. Wolfram immediately rejects such an idea and says it's for the sake of her security. Sieglinde begins to cry, stating she wants to see the outside world. Yet, Wolfram remains adamant in his stance.

Sieglinde Sullivan, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

At this moment in Black Butler season 5 episode 6, Sieglinde tries to go after Wolfram and falls as a result. The butler then hugs Sieglinde and apologizes. Meanwhile, Sieglinde says she will complete the Ultimate Spell, which shall protect everyone.

The narrative for Black Butler season 5 episode 6 then shifts the focus to Ciel's room, where he has just awakened. At this moment, Finnian opens the door and finds Sebastian Michaelis inside. Finnian tells Sebastian to go away as his presence will only scare Ciel. However, Sebastian orders Finnian to leave the room for a while.

He mentions that he wants to discuss something important with Ciel. Meanwhile, Ciel gets agitated by Sebastian's presence. Finnian then steps in between them and urges Sebastian to leave. However, the demon butler grabs Finnian and throws him out of the room.

Finnian protects Ciel (Image via Cloverworks)

After shutting the door, Sebastian approaches Ciel, who trembles with fear. The butler informs Ciel that they have received a letter from the Queen and that they have to leave the village the next day. He menacingly tells Ciel to end his fretful act and take action. When Ciel refuses, a dark aura emits from the butler and binds the boy.

Black Butler season 5 episode 6 then shows Sebastian Michaelis reminding Ciel Phantomhive that abandoning revenge midway is against the Faustian Contract. He is displeased with how "boring" Ciel has become and is prepared to devour his soul. Ciel Phantomhive wonders whether he will die before fulfilling his revenge.

Black Butler season 5 episode 6: Ciel's internal struggles and the eventual outcome

Sebastian's haunting form in Black Butler season 5 episode 6 (Image via Cloverworks)

Sebastian Michaelis's terrifying form turns Ciel petrified with fear, as he doesn't know what to do. Meanwhile, he struggles with his past memories. Black Butler season 5 episode 6 then explores Ciel's consciousness, where his alter ego asks him to stay with him forever. The alter ego reminds the boy that no one has ever asked him to take revenge.

Ciel's alter ego also asks him why he intends to seek revenge. Black Butler season 5 episode 6 then shows Ciel imagining himself locked in a cage, with his family, Vincent, Rachel, Angelina, Joker, and Doll, observing him intently. Ciel's alter ego reminds him that many have perished, wishing for revenge. It asks Ciel whether he wants the "Ciel Phantomhive" to forgive him.

Ciel Phantomhive and his alter ego (Image via Cloverworks)

At this moment, the spectators' phantoms ask Ciel some pressing questions. Angelina asks him if he wants to leave his weak self behind, while Joker enquires if he wants everything to become his. Likewise, Rachel wonders whether the boy seeks revenge for her and Vincent.

However, Ciel Phantomhive cannot answer any questions. At this moment in Black Butler season 5 episode 6, Sebastian Michaelis asks the boy why he put his soul on the line to sign the contract with him. Suddenly, Ciel remembers that he simply uses Sebastian's powers for himself. With this thought, he breaks out of the cage and runs toward Sebastian.

As he runs, Vincent and other figures dissipate into thin air. Ciel then calls Sebastian's name and regains consciousness. Black Butler season 5 episode 6 then shows Ciel Phantomhive regaining his original senses as he stubbornly orders Sebastian to let him go. He also snaps at the demon butler and rests his leg on his shoulder.

Ciel breaks free from the cage (Image via Cloverworks)

Sebastian smiles in delight as Ciel returns to his old ways. He greets him with good morning. Meanwhile, Ciel asks Sebastian whether he truly tried to eat him. Sebastian assures the boy that he was only "90% serious" about eating him. Moreover, the demon butler tells Ciel that Tanaka has advised him not to take any drastic measures.

Following that, in Black Butler season 5 episode 6, Sebastian asks Ciel why he became disoriented. At this moment, Ciel orders Sebastian to let the other servants in, as he also wants to tell them. As soon as Sebastian opens the door, the Phantomhive servants come stumbling in. Finnian notices that Ciel has recovered. He rushes toward him in joy.

Ciel Phantomhive regains his senses in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

Sebastian grabs Finnian before colliding with Ciel and thanks him for caring for his master. Finnian then holds Ciel's hands and cries. After that, Black Butler season 5 episode 6 shows Ciel apologizing to everyone for his behavior. While the servants feel Ciel doesn't have to be sorry, the boy disagrees. He promises them that they will never see his sorry side again.

Ciel Phantomhive then asks them to serve him again. Following that, Ciel mentions how he feared even the tiniest things and completely lost control over his senses.

Baldroy says it happens often on the battlefield, so it's not unnatural as such. Sebastian comments that his appearance had a massive impact when Ciel fell under the curse. He wonders whether it was a psychological blow.

The Phantomhive servants in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

The Demon Butler then hands over Queen Victoria's letter to Ciel. The Earl notices a code written on the letter. Sebastian tells Ciel that he had the Royal Family conduct an experiment on a plant from the werewolves' forest and that the magic potion had been used on Ciel since it was an emergency.

As Ciel reads the analysis report, he understands the secret behind the "Curse." Sebastian Michaelis then informs Ciel that Sieglinde Sullivan has only acted according to the werewolf's will and is now trying to finish the Ultimate Spell.

Ciel reads the Queen's letter (Image via Cloverworks)

Just then, in Black Butler season 5 episode 6, Ciel discovers another letter from the Queen, tucked under the previous one. As he reads the letter, he finds out that the Queen has requested Sieglinde Sullivan to have tea with her.

Conclusion

Black Butler season 5 episode 6 focused on Ciel Phantomhive's psyche and his interesting dynamic with Sebastian. The Demon Butler wanted Ciel to remember his "revenge" and the Faustian contract he signed. He was also ready to devour his soul if the boy hadn't gotten over his psychological trauma.

In that respect, Black Butler season 5 episode 6 also probed into Ciel's internal psyche as he fought a constant battle against his alter-ego, who wanted him to live without seeking revenge. Yet, Ciel overcame his inner doubts and regained his sense of self.

