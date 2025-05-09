Fire Force season 3 episode 6, titled The End of Prayer, was released on Friday, May 9, 2025. The episode witnessed the battle between Shinra Kusakabe and Leonard Burns unfold. Shinra wanted to emerge victorious in the clash of ideologies and save the ones dear to him.

Likewise, Burns wanted to see if the boy could surpass him. The end result was a visual fest. David Production has done an exceptional job of capturing the memorable moments from Atsushi Ohkubo's manga in the anime format. The episode perfectly encapsulated Burns's ideologies and Shinra's heroic resolve. Moreover, the episode saw Benimaru Shinmon's entry.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Fire Force season 3 episode 6.

Fire Force season 3 episode 6: Shinra Kusakabe's heroics vs. Leonard Burns's unyielding spirit

Leonard Burns in the episode (Image via David Production)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, Fire Force season 3 episode 6 commences with Shinra Kusakabe's battle against Leonard Burns. Shinra aims to surpass Burns's expectations, while the latter remains fixated on following his own ideals. Burns wants to see if Shinra can prove him wrong, which is why he decides not to evade any of his attacks.

Following that, the narrative for Fire Force season 3 episode 6 delves into a flashback and shows moments from Leonard Burns's past. Prior to becoming a firefighter, Leonard was a priest. He devoted his whole being to his prayers. As such, the Emperor granted him the name, Leonard - the lion that banishes evil.

Burns in his younger days (Image via David Production)

Leonard Burns remembers his earnest devotion to God as a Servant. He remembers how he turned into the Empire's Lion to banish all devils. Soon after that, the episode shows another flashback scene, featuring Burns and Joker. The anti-hero wonders where Burns's prayers are going since he doesn't believe in God.

Yet, Burns continued to pray because he was a priest working for God. Even if there was no God, Burns couldn't disregard the miracles of the Amaterasu that saved people. Then, finally, he saw the Divine Madness in Adolla. Burns believed that he had touched the overwhelming answer he had always sought. Previously, his prayers were innocent. But now, he has found it beyond what his prayers reach.

Burns vs. Shinra in the episode (Image via David Production)

After the flashback scenes, Fire Force season 3 episode 6 shifts the focus to the Burns vs. Shinra battle. The episode showcases Leonard Burns initiating Voltage Nova: Third Stage to envelope himself in flames. Shinra Kusakabe charges at Burns with a Corna kick, but the veteran firefighter resists the attack. The pressure of his own flames pushes away the fiery wrath of Shinra's Corna.

Leonard states that Shinra won't be able to change anything at his current level. However, Shinra says that he hasn't even begun warming up yet. Following this, Fire Force season 3 episode 6 witnesses an interesting combat between Shinra and Leonard, where the latter only resists the boy's attack. Yet, Shinra doesn't lose hope.

Shinra's Corna in the episode (Image via David Production)

He gets up and charges at Burns with his flames. Meanwhile, Joker senses that Shinra is accumulating energy. He wonders if that's how he intends to overpower Burns. During the battle in Fire Force season 3 episode 6, Shinra Kusakabe realizes that he must raise his speed to have any chance against Burns's increasing strength.

That's why he repeatedly lunges at Burns. However, the veteran firefighter intercepts Shinra's attack with his body, and then counters with his fists alone. Eventually, Leonard Burns gets hold of Shinra and aims to deliver a decisive punch to his face. At this moment, Shinra smiles. He offshoots his pressure onto his legs to deliver another flame-burst at Burns' face.

Shinra Kusakabe, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

Yet, the counterattack does nothing. Shinra realizes that he doesn't have a moment to rest against Burns, and he needs to be faster. Meanwhile, Burns continuously questions Shinra's ideology. He wonders whether running aimlessly is the only good thing he can do. Shinra says when you don't know what to do, there's no option but to run aimlessly.

He then asks Burns whether he intends to let all the young people play by the ball and never think outside the box. Burns says he accepts Shinra's vision with open arms. However, he wants to see if he can truly surpass his ideals. At this moment in Fire Force season 3 episode 6, Shinra Kusakabe remembers his promise to become a hero and protect everyone.

Sho Kusakabe in the episode (Image via David Production)

He is even prepared to fight against God to protect his family, be it Sho or the 8th. Elsewhere, Sho Kusakabe feels a shudder. He thinks an Adolla Link is interfering with his universe. Just then, Sho confronts a vision of Shinra's childhood. He wonders what the warm sensation is interfering with his universe.

Suddenly, he mumbles the word, "Brother." Elsewhere, in Fire Force season 3 episode 6, Shinra Kusakabe remembers his primary resolve to become a hero. As long as he has someone precious worth protecting, he won't think about losing the battle. Shinra Kusakabe's strong resolve helps him establish an Adolla Link.

Shinra defeats Burns in Fire Force season 3 episode 6 (Image via David Production)

Blessed with the Adolla Link, Shinra charges yet again at Leonard Burns, who unlocks Voltage Nova: Stage Four. Leonard's appearance changes, as more flames coat his body. Within moments, he achieves the fifth stage of the Voltage Nova. In this state, he becomes enveloped in a bright flame coat, resembling a lion.

As the Scorching Lion of the Empire, Leonard Burns receives Shinra's kick on his chest. He wants to see if the boy's kick can truly surpass his unyielding devotion to God. Interestingly, Shinra's resolve proves stronger, as his heroic sensibilities grant him the power to decimate Burns's defense. Fire Force season 3 episode 6 shows Shinra accelerating his kick to pierce through Burns's defense.

Fire Force season 3 episode 6: Pierced by the Doppelganger

Burns after the battle (Image via David Production)

Although Shinra Kusakabe defeats Burns, the veteran firefighter doesn't break a sweat. On the other hand, Shinra is drenched in sweat. Finally, Burns acknowledges Shinra's ideals. He believes the flames of the world are big. Yet, he states that his hope is within the youngsters. Shinra then asks Leonard whether he can at least recognize him now.

Burns replies that he always has. He thinks Shinra has grown stronger. He wants to see how Shinra can change the way of the world and eventually overcome it. Meanwhile, Haumea senses something approaching. She believes a new pillar has been born. At this moment in Fire Force season 3 episode 6, Shinra senses another Adolla Link.

Captain Burns's Doppelganger (Image via David Production)

Just then, a Demon's shadow emerges behind Leonard and impales him with its horns. Fire Force season 3 episode 6 shows Leonard Burns impaled by his Doppelganger. Elsewhere, the Company 8 members are still fighting against Dragon. The Destroyer's Commander demonstrates a Hyper Beam. Maki gets in front to resist the flames.

However, upon its impact, she realizes that everyone will die. Yet, as the smoke dissipates, Dragon notices that everyone is alive. Meanwhile, Iris keeps praying. Dragon then realizes that it must be the Evangelist's Grace. Elsewhere, Haumea is happy that everything went well. She instructs everyone to get rid of others except the pillars.

Benimaru disguised as Moonlight Mask (Image via David Production)

Meanwhile, Shinra is worried about Burns. However, Burns tells the boy to escape and leaves the rest to him. Just then, Fire Force season 3 episode 6 shows Leonard Burns mysteriously returning to the Adolla with his Doppelganger.

On the other side, Inca and others from the White Clad are ready to show their wrath. However, as they launch their flames, a mysterious figure stands before them. Fire Force season 3 episode 6 ends with Benimaru disguised as the "Moonlight Mask" (he is seen wearing a mask) arriving at the battlefield.

Conclusion

Fire Force season 3 episode 6 witnessed a marvelous narrative enriched with vibrant production by David Production. The episode brought alive the memorable battle between Burns and Shinra from Atsushi Ohkubo's manga in vivid animation. At the same time, the episode had some shocking elements, such as Burns's cruel fate. Overall, the episode had everything a fan would have wanted.

