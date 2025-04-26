How old is Shinra in Fire Force? Age explained

With the rise in popularity of the Fire Force anime, many fans were intrigued the first time they saw the protagonist, Shinra Kusakabe. The David Production anime released its third season in April 2025, further boosting the series' popularity.

While there are several interesting and unique characters in the series, fans have seemed to develop a particular liking for Shinra. Keeping aside his pyrokinetic powers and brave personality, many fans have also started asking, how old is Shinra in Fire Force? Shinra Kusakabe is 17 years old at the time of his introduction in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime/manga.

Shinra Kusakabe's age in Fire Force, explained

Shinra Kusakabe (Image via David Production)

Based on facts presented in the Fire Force manga and anime series, Shinra Kusakabe, the protagonist, is 17 years old when he is first introduced in the anime and joins the Special Fire Force's Company 8. His birthdate, October 29th, is revealed in the series, though the year is never mentioned.

Despite being only 17 years old, Shinra manages to accomplish several feats throughout the series, even though the anime features characters who are considerably older and more experienced than he is. The mangaka, Atsushi Ohkubo, did an excellent job building Shinra's character and his personality development throughout the series.

More about Fire Force's Shinra Kusakabe

Shinra Kusakabe is a brave, confident, and intelligent individual who jumps at helping others whenever the opportunity presents itself. He is determined to become a hero after being critiqued by others for having an awkward smile and being called a "devil."

His awkward smile comes from the tragic incident he witnessed when he was a young toddler, watching his mother and younger brother, Sho Kusakabe, burn in front of his eyes. At the time, he thought the incident was a result of Spontaneous Human Combustion, but it was actually an Adolla Burst.

Apart from his helpful personality, Shinra is extremely powerful. He was the Fourth Pillar to possess an Adolla Burst and a unique third and fourth-generation pyrokinetic. Shinra can control and produce flames and use the Adolla Link, connecting to the other pillars and other individuals influenced by the Adolla.

At the end of the series, during the Epilogue arc, Shinra becomes the supreme leader of the World Hero Force at the age of 42. Alongside other members of the Special Fire Force who lost their powers during the Great Cataclysm arc, the World Hero Force fights monsters that appear in the new world created by Shinra.

Final thoughts

Shinra Kusakabe as shown in the anime (Image via David Production)

As this article has answered, Shinra Kusakabe is 17 years old in Fire Force when he is first introduced. His feats in the series have shown why he is so popular among fans. His constant efforts to help others and become a hero have shown his determination as an individual.

With the series currently airing its third season, the anime is nearing the end of its manga origin. With several intriguing revelations unfolding in the series, the anime is at its peak popularity, keeping fans on the edge of their seats as they await what's next to come.

