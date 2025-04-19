Fire Force season 3 episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Fire Force season 3 episode 4 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 1:53 am JST on TBS, MBS, CBC, and various other networks in Japan, as per the anime's official website. Following that, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll and other services, with English subtitles.

In the previous episode, Shinra Kusakabe and Joker confronted Captain Leonard Burns at Fuchu Prison during their operation to rescue Akitaru Obi. Shinra unleashed his flames when he realized that Burns had changed his ideals.

Elsewhere, Hinawa and his others faced Gold, one of the Destroyers from the White Clad. Given how the episode ended, fans cannot wait to see what happens next in Fire Force season 3 episode 4.

Fire Force season 3 episode 4 release date and time

Shinra Kusakabe, as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

As per the anime's official website and the full release schedule, Fire Force season 3 episode 4 will be released on April 26, 2025, at 1:53 am JST. However, due to the time zone differences and the simulcast timings, many interested fans can catch the episode on Friday, April 25, 2025.

Below are the release dates and timings for Fire Force season 3 episode 4, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, April 25, 2025 11 AM Central Standard Time Friday, April 25, 2025 1 PM Eastern Standard Time Friday, April 25, 2025 2 PM Brazil Standard Time Friday, April 25, 2025 3 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, April 25, 2025 7 PM Central European Time Friday, April 25, 2025 8 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, April 25, 2025 11:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Saturday, April 26, 2025 2 AM Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, April 26, 2025 3:30 AM

Where to watch Fire Force season 3 episode 4?

Tamaki, as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can watch the TV broadcast of Fire Force season 3 episode 4 on CBC, TBS, MBS, and other networks, like NBC, and BS-TBS. Moreover, fans in Japan can stream the episode on Netflix.

Furthermore, global viewers, excluding China, Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Macau, and Taiwan, can watch Fire Force season 3 episode 4 on Crunchyroll through a paid subscription.

Fire Force season 3 episode 3 recap

Shinra and Joker in the episode (Image via David Production)

After a brief recap, the previous episode begins with Shinra Kusakabe and Joker searching for Captain Akitaru Obi at Fuchu Prison. However, they confront Leonard Burns. Shinra asks Leonard about Akitaru Obi and finds out that he intends to turn his Captain into an infernal.

During an exchange, Leonard Burns tells Shinra that he developed a doubt in God after witnessing the Adolla world. However, that doubt soon disappeared the moment he perceived the Evangelist. Thus, he wants to follow the Evangelist's will and bring the Great Calamity. Leonard Burns' change of faith infuriates Shinra.

Leonard Burns in the episode (Image via David Production)

At this moment, Burns raises Akitaru Obi, who is chained to a stake. Seeing Obi like that angers Shinra, who unleashes his flames. However, his flames don't have the capacity to critically damage Leonard. As such, Joker joins him in the battle and showcases his close combat moves. Joker thinks they should finish the battle soon, or else Burns's flames will become stronger.

Meanwhile, Haumea goes to the sanctum to collect the unconscious. Charon watches over her in deep sorrow, as he cannot stand to see the girl struggling. Yona appears at the scene and reveals that the end is nigh; they are already at the era of deciphering the Pi. Charon is glad because it means Haumea can finally rest.

Hinawa, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

Elsewhere, Hinawa leads his troops to the Fuchu prison. To rouse everyone's drooping spirits, he urges them to demolish the prison. On the other side of the Fuchu prison, the Destroyers, including Gold, sense Leonard Burns taking on Shinra and Joker. One of the destroyers asks Gold why they haven't killed Burns already, especially when he has experienced the Adolla Link.

Gold reveals that Haumea intends to link him to a doppelganger. Moreover, he's also a trump card that Haumea wants to use in the playground. Meanwhile, Gold tells the other Destroyers that they must intercept the other Company 8 members, who are on their way to the prison.

Gold, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

The episode then shifts the focus to Company 5 headquarters, where Hibana is seen engrossed in research about the dopplegangers. She realizes that every dot connects to the orphanage where she and Iris grew up. Elsewhere, Hinawa and his party finally meet Gold.

The Destroyer's unique abilities render Tamaki and Hinawa's powers almost useless. However, they don't give up. The episode ends with the Company 8 members determined to face their adversaries and save Captain Akitaru Obi.

What to expect in Fire Force season 3 episode 4? (speculative)

Joker, as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

Considering how the latest episode ended, Fire Force season 3 episode 4 will likely continue with Shinra Kusakabe and Joker's battle against Leonard Burns. The episode might finally see Shinra unleashing the fruits of his training at Asakusa.

On the other hand, Fire Force season 3 episode 4 may show the struggles of Hinawa's party against Gold. It remains to be seen whether or not Arthur comes to their rescue.

