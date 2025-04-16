The Beginning After the End episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Beginning After the End episode 4 will be released on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will air on Fuji Television, Kansai Television, AT-X, and some other Japanese TV channels. International fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll.

In the previous episode, Arthur encountered a giant dragon named Sylvia. Despite her scary appearance, Sylvia showed her mellow side to Arthur, making sure to teach the protagonist everything she knew. However, a dragon similar to her appearance arrived at the cave. To save Arthur, Sylvia stopped time and opened to help Arthur escape as the protagonist was transported to a forest.

The Beginning After the End episode 4 (Saikyou no Ousama, Nidome no Jinsei wa Nani wo Suru? episode 4) release date and time for all regions

The Beginning After the End episode 4 will be released on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 11:30 pm (according to Japanese Standard Time). However, the release date and timings will vary according to different regions of the world. Some of these release dates and times are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Wednesday April 23, 2025 7:30 am Eastern Time Wednesday April 23, 2025 10:30 am British Summer Time Wednesday April 23, 2025 3:30 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday April 23, 2025 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday April 23, 2025 8:00 pm Philippine Time Wednesday April 23, 2025 10:30 pm Japanese Standard Time Wednesday April 23, 2025 11:30 pm Australian Central Time Thursday April 24, 2025 1:00 am

The Beginning After the End episode 4: Where to watch

According to local airing timings in Japan, The Beginning After the End episode 4 will air on the TV channels Fuji Television, AT-X, Tokai Television, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, Fukushima Television, Ishikawa Television, and Kansai Television.

The episode will be available for streaming on local Japanese streaming sites like d Anime store and U-Next, a day after the TV airing (April 16, 2025). For international fans, The Beginning After the End episode 4 is only available for streaming on Crunchyroll as part of the streaming website's Spring 2025 anime lineup.

The Beginning After the End episode 3 recap

Arthur Leywin and Sylvia as seen in the anime trailers (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The Beginning After the End episode 3, Meeting the King, commenced where it left off as Arthur was standing before a smiling beast. As the beast tried to approach the protagonist, Arthur jumped, but couldn't block her attack. The beast then talked to Arthur, assuring him that his parents were still alive. The beast then introduced itself as a majestic dragon named Sylvia.

A few days passed as Arthur stayed in the cave with Sylvia, as the latter provided the protagonist with fruits. Sylvia then showcased her magic skills, prompting Arthur to request that the dragon teach her new skills. So, for the next few days, Arthur trained under Sylvia's supervision and eventually learned new skills.

Arthur Leywin and Sylvia as seen in the anime trailers (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Moreover, the time Arthur spent with Sylvia made him realize that Sylvia was kind, despite her scary appearance. However, one day, Sylvia threw Arthur to the side of the cave, asking him to avoid moving. Soon, a dragon with a similar appearance to Sylvia appeared in the cave, trying to kill Sylvia using its magic.

However, Sylvia molted her skin and emerged as a majestic white dragon. She then pushed the other dragon aside and stopped time, asking Arthur to come out. She gave Arthur an egg and opened a portal to transport him back to where he came. In a tearful goodbye, Arthur called Sylvia her grandmother and entered the portal.

What to expect from The Beginning After the End episode 4?

Arthur Leywin as seen in the anime trailers (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The Beginning After the End episode 4 title is yet to be revealed. The next installment might commence with a reveal of the location where Arthur was transported, through Sylvia's portal.

Moreover, The Beginning After the End episode 4 might also reveal the life status of Sylvia as she blasted the other dragon with a grand attack. While fans might be thinking that Arthur is transported near his home, things will be different because Sylvia claimed that she would not send Arthur home. So, where will the protagonist start his journey after escaping the cave?

