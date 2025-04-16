Fire Force season 3 episode 3 preview teases Shinra and Joker vs. Captain Leonard Burns and more

On Wednesday, April 16, 2025, the official site and X (formerly Twitter) account for the series revealed the preview synopsis and images for Fire Force season 3 episode 3. Titled Incarnation of Fire, the episode will be released on Friday, April 18, 2025, at 9:53 am PT, which means Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 1:53 am JST, on the Animeism timeslot on TBS, MBS, CBC, and various other Japanese channels.

In the previous episode, Shinra Kusakabe learned about the White Clad's plan to implant Akitaru Obi with an infernal insect via an Adolla Link with Leonard Burns. Branded as traitors, Shinra and others from the 8th took refuge in Joker's base. After formulating a plan, Shinra and his friends headed for the Fuchu prison to save their Captain.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Fire Force season 3 episode 3.

Fire Force season 3 episode 3 preview hints at Shinra and Joker teaming up against Leonard Burns

According to the preview synopsis, Fire Force season 3 episode 3 will continue the events from the previous installment and show Shinra Kusakabe and Joker breaking into the Fuchu prison where Captain Akitaru Obi is being held captive. They will look to free Obi, who, according to Joker, is the light that will guide the Empire to its correct state.

However, Shinra and Joker will have a work cut out for them, as they will have to face Captain Leonard Burns — a traitor dressed in white robes. Undoubtedly, the episode will show Shinra Kusakabe demanding an answer from Leonard as to why he allied with the White Clad members. As evident from the preview images, Leonard Burns will showcase his flames against Shinra.

Shinra and Joker in the preview image (Image via David Production)

As a result, Shinra might also reveal the new power he has awakened during his training with Benimaru Shinmon in Asakusa. Besides, the episode might also show Joker in action after a long time. In addition to Shinra & Joker vs. Leonard Burns, Fire Force season 3 episode 3 will focus on Hinawa and his team confronting Gold the Destroyer.

The previous episode teased Gold, who had a vial with an infernal insect. It remains to be seen what sort of powers Gold possesses. In the preview images, Gold's arm is seen with bright blue flames. Moreover, Hinawa is also seen focused with his gun. Thus, Fire Force season 3 episode 3 will witness a fascinating battle that will test the rest of the 8th company's resolve.

Gold, as seen in the preview image (Image via David Production)

At the same time, the episode could focus on Hibana and other side characters, who are directly affected by the empire's latest move. Since Hibana and Benimaru's team have cooperated with the 8th, and the Empire has branded the 8th company members as criminals, they are torn between loyalty and friendship.

At any rate, Fire Force season 3 episode 3 will focus on plenty of action, as evident from the preview images and the synopsis. The episode will commence with Fire Force Company 8's deadly battle against the White Clad & the Empire to rescue Akitaru Obi.

