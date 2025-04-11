Fire Force season 3 episode 2 review: David Production's direction salvages an uneventful setup episode

Following a somewhat disappointing premiere to the anime’s final season, fans were hoping to see David Production step it up in Fire Force season 3 episode 2. Officially released on Friday, April 11, 2025, the latest installment was certainly a step in the right direction, but still relatively uneventful like the premiere.

However, Fire Force season 3 episode 2 does at least end on an exciting note, setting up the start of the third season’s action in its third release next week. This, combined with David Production’s direction, manages to salvage what is an otherwise relatively humdrum outing for the franchise.

Fire Force season 3 episode 2 review: David Production’s direction and setup for action are the greatest of the latest

As mentioned above, one of the greatest strengths of Fire Force season 3 episode 2 is its decision to eliminate all necessary setup before diving into the action. While this results in a somewhat boring viewing experience, the decision to get all of this setup out of the way here is certainly shrewd. The specific focus on the other companies who once allied with the eighth is a great choice, eliminating the need to interrupt the action and showcase them later on.

Setting up the action in this way also drives home how dangerous a situation the Eighth finds itself in and how alone they are. This serves to add further stakes to the coming action, confirming that at least for now the members of the Eighth are (mostly) on their own. This also makes for one of the more exciting parts of the episode, as it teases fan-favorite characters like Benimaru Shinmon slowly but surely getting involved.

Fire Force season 3 episode 2 is also particularly impressive for David Production’s directorial choices throughout. One of the most impressive is the Eighth’s fated meeting with Joker, where he asks them to make a decision on their path forward. The visual split of the Eighth in light and Joker and Licht in dark is particularly impressive and memorable. The dialogue here is also impactful, expertly paired with shots which drive home the season’s narrative.

Joker and Licht's presences in Fire Force season 3 episode 2 are a major source of elevation for its quality (Image via David Production)

Another especially impressive scene from a production and direction standpoint is the focus on Leonard Burns in Fuchu Prison. Having him look out onto a stylized sun and world perfectly communicates the character’s mentality currently, looking only at ideals rather than the practical world before him. This also shows to drive home how truly committed he is to supporting the Evangelist, even seeing the world differently as a result of this delusional devotion.

Fire Force season 3 episode 2 also has plenty of great animation to speak of and pair with these directorial decisions. While each of the aforementioned scenes are incredibly well animated, another particular highlight is the introduction of Gold. While her introduction is already ominously menacing enough, the emphatic animation of the gold coins and objects she seemingly controls floating around her drives home this uneasiness.

Without a doubt, it’s this extra effort from David Production which manages to keep this episode to be somewhat engaging. Beyond these major points, the voice acting is also fairly impressive, especially Kenjiro Tsuda’s performance as Joker. Tsuda perfectly maintains the edge in his voice which Joker should have, even if he is speaking with new allies. While no performances in this episode are particularly awful, Tsuda undoubtedly steals the show in Joker’s season 3 debut.

Fire Force season 3 episode 2 review: A second week of setup is the albatross around the episode’s neck

As touched on above, virtually the only major disappointment in Fire Force season 3 episode 2 is that nothing of particular importance or shock happens. More specifically, it’s the fact that neither the season premiere nor its followup episode have any particularly memorable, shocking, or unexpected events. While this choice is a positive in how it sets up the rest of the season’s focus, it’s undoubtedly a major negative in isolation.

Virtually the only development fans wouldn’t have seen coming is the introduction of Gold given that the Eighth’s eventual partnership with Joker has always been expected. While it’s unfair to expect every episode to have incredible twists, the fact that an enemy’s introduction is the major “shock” of the season’s first two episodes is an issue. Even with the benefits such an approach has, it nevertheless creates a large enough issue to justify criticism against it.

Fire Force season 3 episode 2 review: Final thoughts

Fire Force season 3 episode 2's biggest achievement is setting up the Eighth's coming fights for the third episode (Image via David Production)

Fire Force season 3 episode 2 is sadly a mixed bag with major issues like the premiere. Although there is plenty to get excited about with the action set to finally begin, it’s certainly an underwhelming installment in isolation. Thankfully, David Production’s directorial flair and impressively consistent animation quality saves the day here. Combined with this installment getting through all of the major narrative setup, fans can at least get excited for the future.

