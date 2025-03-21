10 best unforgettable anime series that you should try

Anime captivates global audiences with its boundless creativity, bringing vivid worlds and characters to life. Through anime, we can experience epic adventures in faraway lands, pulse-pounding battles between good and evil, hysterical comedic spectacles, or heart-wrenching tales that anime has to offer for all tastes.

Amid new releases, some classics remain masterpieces, captivating millions with their vision and storytelling. Even years after airing their final episodes, they continue to be widely discussed, recommended, and rewatched while influencing both anime and mainstream pop culture.

If you're new to anime or a longtime fan seeking some epic series to dive into, here are 10 unforgettable anime spanning various genres that deserve their esteemed statuses as the very best the medium has to offer.

10 unforgettable anime that redefine the genre

1) Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio/MAPPA)

One of the most unforgettable anime, Attack on Titan has enthralled viewers with its dark, unpredictable post-apocalyptic narrative. In a world where mindless Titans have pushed humanity to the brink behind massive walls, hotheaded Eren Yeager joins the military.

Driven by vengeance, he vows to eradicate the Titans after they destroy his hometown and devour his mother. As elite elite Survey Corps take the war to the Titans, they uncover revelations that steadily unravel everything known about their cruel world, its history, and the hidden nature of the monstrous Titans themselves.

Attack on Titan has kept fans utterly hooked with its masterfully crafted plot exploring thought-provoking themes, creative worldbuilding, and kinetic action sequences as humans take flight battling the bizarrely grotesque Titans.

2) Death Note

Death Note (Image via Madhouse)

With its cat-and-mouse psychological thriller premise, Death Note has enthralled millions of viewers globally. It chronicles brilliant yet disturbed high school student Light Yagami who acquires a supernatural Death Note allowing him to kill anyone by simply writing their name and picturing their face.

As crime rates plummet due to Light's secret endeavors punishing criminals, enigmatic master detective "L" takes on the case to track down this mysterious serial killer. A tense battle of wits unfolds between Light, pursuing his twisted crime-free world, and L, the eccentric genius determined to stop him.

The striking character designs and soundtrack accentuate the building tension. Both the calculating, morally complex Light and quirky yet brilliant L make for compelling leads. Their complex motives and relationship add further intrigue.

3) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Bones)

This epic saga chronicles brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric, two talented young alchemists who attempt to resurrect their deceased mother using forbidden techniques only for disaster to strike. Edward loses his limbs while Alphonse's soul is bound to a hulking suit of armor.

Together, they embark on a perilous nationwide quest to find the mythical Philosopher's Stone, hoping to regain what they lost through its immense power over alchemy. It brilliantly examines philosophical themes about morality, redemption, and the human cost of pursuing power through the lens of magic.

Its carefully structured narrative juggles comedy, adrenaline-fueled action, and genuine drama across interconnected story arcs centered on Elric's meeting allies and enemies nationwide with competing agendas surrounding the Stone's secrets.

4) Steins;Gate

Steins;Gate (Image via White Fox)

A one-of-a-kind sci-fi thriller series, Steins;Gate is a twisting, mind-bending ride right from its first episode. Eccentric "mad scientist" Rintarou Okabe accidentally discovers time travel leading to disaster and goes back repeatedly to find the perfect solution in an attempt to rescue his friends.

With a labyrinthine plot filled with surprises, vivid characters, and a touch of comedy mixed into its grim, suspenseful atmosphere, this unforgettable anime is widely regarded as a perfectly paced, brilliantly written time travel tale.

It keeps you utterly hooked with relatable, quirky characters faced with terrible choices and the emotional consequences of messing with fate across alternate timelines. From plot twists that shift your perception entirely to a bittersweet, immensely satisfying ending, it is a stunning must-watch.

5) Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop (Image via Sunrise)

Considered a landmark series, Cowboy Bebop is regarded as one of the most stylish, iconic, and influential series. Set in a unique sci-fi future, it focuses on a ragtag crew of bounty hunters aboard the spaceship Bebop chasing criminals for reward money as they try to cope with their tragic pasts.

Blending genres from action, comedy, and drama to western and film noir, the episodic plot of this unforgettable anime covers a range of adventures that are riveting despite being mostly self-contained.

Complemented by a phenomenal jazz and blues soundtrack, slick animation, and colorful visual flair, its style, atmosphere and cool characters like heroes Spike Spiegel and Jet Black make it endlessly appealing. Fun yet philosophical, this groundbreaking series is one exhilarating ride.

6) Neon Genesis Evangelion

Neon Genesis Evangelion (Image via Gainax/Tatsunoko Production)

A profoundly influential anime, Neon Genesis Evangelion took the mecha genre to darker, avant-garde psychological depths while finding mainstream global recognition.

In a post-apocalyptic future, the fate of humanity's last refuge Tokyo-3 against invading celestial Angels falls on the shoulders of anxious teenager Shinji, forced to become pilot of the giant Biomech Evangelion Unit-01 built by the shadowy organization Nerv.

While featuring giant robot action scenes rife with tension and excitement, NGE explores psychologically complex themes as damaged characters struggle with identity, depression, social trauma, and the heavy burden of global survival magnifying their inner turmoil.

7) Hunter x Hunter

Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

Hunter x Hunter masters the shounen action-adventure formula to perfection with clever writing and creative worldbuilding. It chronicles young Gon Freecss determined to become a licensed "Hunter" - an elite, highly capable individual who specializes in tracking, capturing, or hunting.

He befriends skilled applicants Killua, Kurapika, and Leorio during the rigorous Hunter exams as they bond and face ever more dangerous threats together. What sets this unforgettable anime apart is its expansive, living breathing fantasy world full of intricate power systems for Hunters.

With enthralling, carefully plotted story arcs building on intriguing lore, it immerses you completely into spectacular adventures. Combined with a diverse, multifaceted cast with complex bonds and growth, exhilarating action, and surprising plot twists, Hunter x Hunter hits all the right notes for an all-time great shounen anime.

8) One Piece

One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Charting a ragtag pirate crew's swashbuckling adventures across magical seas led by their rubber-powered captain Monkey D. Luffy in pursuit of fame and fortune, One Piece beautifully marries high-seas adventure with emotive storytelling on personal dreams coming true through perseverance and nakama.

Spanning approximately 1,100+ episodes thus far, creator Eiichiro Oda's story seamlessly blends spectacular action sequences with quirky comedy, world-building wonder, and heartwarming camaraderie between characters.

Advanced by interconnected story arcs expanding its lore, One Piece remains peerless as an anime phenomenon whose masterful animation has given vibrant life to one of fiction's most unforgettable worlds filled with treasures, allies, and fearsome enemies during Luffy's quest to become King of the Pirates.

9) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer centers on kindhearted teenager Tanjiro Kamado whose family is slaughtered by demons with his sister Nezuko turned into one. Seeking to return her to human form, Tanjiro joins the secretive Demon Slaying Corps, battling supernatural threats lurking in the shadows.

Elevated by studio Ufotable's phenomenal animation exemplified through its dazzlingly choreographed action setpieces, Demon Slayer seamlessly blends high-octane sword-clashing spectacle with genuine drama between characters.

Anchored by emotional themes of love and perseverance amplified beautifully by its orchestral score, Demon Slayer captured viewers' hearts rapidly. Its record-breaking popularity and acclaim continue surging exponentially, cementing its status as an exhilarating modern anime great.

10) Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Protagonist Yuji Itadori is an ordinary high school student who swallows a severed demonic finger to save lives, becoming the host of its owner - the immensely powerful and utterly psychotic ancient sorcerer Ryomen Sukuna whom Yuji must learn to eventually destroy.

Under mentorship from skilled jujutsu sorcerers, Yuji helps them combat deadly curses while maintaining control as Sukuna occasionally takes over his body. Backed by MAPPA’s polished animation and strong characters, Jujutsu Kaisen thrills with its paranormal battles and clever cursed techniques.

Balancing pulse-pounding battles against monstrous curses with insightful commentary on morality, redemption, and resolve between its volatile cast, Jujutsu Kaisen puts a stylish modern spin on long-running shonen tropes into a creative dark fantasy thriller.

Conclusion

Beyond their gripping narratives, these unforgettable anime series reveal the unique storytelling capabilities of animation to construct fully realized worlds inhabited by some of fiction's most beloved, unforgettable characters. Their global influence endures as new fans discover their lasting impact.

Whether you want a post-apocalyptic thriller, time-traveling mind-bender, spacefaring adventure, alchemical quest, or demon slayer spectacle, the incredible masterpieces on this list deserve their iconic statuses as essential, must-watch anime.

Their sheer quality and vision cement them all as classics for the ages that have rightfully earned their places in viewers' hearts.

