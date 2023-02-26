Demon Slayer watch order in chronological order

Demon Slayer is an action-adventure anime based on the award-winning Japanese manga series created by Koyoharu Gotogue and everyone seems to be curious about the Demon Slayer watch order, which is not surprising. Japanese animation studio Studio Ufotable is behind the creation of the anime. Two successful seasons and one full-length movie have already been released since it premiered in the spring of 2019.

While many would like to begin watching the show, they are unsure of where to start. The best bet would be to start with the first season and work your way up. But it's not that simple for those looking to ride the thrill that this anime offers.

Veteran fans understand that the list of episodes in the Demon Slayer watch order, which includes all arcs, is crucial, which is why we have provided the complete chronological order for those who want to begin watching the show.

All you need to know about Demon Slayer watch order (movie included)

Before we get into the entire Demon Slayer watch order, viewers should be aware that the films are canon and should not be skipped. This is a brief chronological arrangement for the reader's convenience.

Chronological Demon Slayer watch order

Demon Slayer season 1 (episode 1-26) Demon Slayer: Mugen Train arc (movie) Demon Slayer season 2 (episode 1-17) Demon Slayer: Road to the Swordsmith Village arc (movie)

Filler list

Demon Slayer season 2 continuation ( episode 1-7)

In brief about the Demon Slayer watch order

Demon Slayer: Season 1

Demon Slayer's Tanjiro, Inosuke and Zenitsu (Image via Ufotable Studio)

First up on the Demon Slayer watch order list is the first season of the series. It tells the story of Tanjiro Kamado, the protagonist, who arrives home to discover his family dead and his sister, Nezuko, transformed into a demon.

He then sets out on a quest to find the demon or demons responsible for the mass slaughter of his family as well as a way to turn Nezuko back into a human. In order to acquire the skills he will need to survive his journey, Tanijro joins the Demon Slayer Corps. During his journey, Tanjiro met and traveled with fellow demon slayers Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira.

The first season has a total of 26 episodes. These are presented in a chronological order below.

Cruelty Trainer Sakonji Urokodaki Sabito and Makomo Final Selection My Own Steel Swordman Accompanying a Demon Muzan Kibutsuji The Smell of Enchanting Blood Temari Demon and Arrow Demon Together Forever Tsuzumi Mansion The Boar Bares its Fangs, Zenitsu Sleeps Something More Important Than Life The House with the Wisteria Family Crest Mount Natagumo Letting Someone Else Go First You Must Master a Single Thing A Forged Bond Hinokami Pretend Family Against Corps Rules Master of the Mansion Hashira Meeting Rehabilitation Training Tsuguko, Kanao Tsuyuri New Mission

Up next in the Demon Slayer watch order is its movie.

Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train

Demon Slayer Mugen Train (Image via Ufotable Studio)

The Mugen Train film figures next in the Demon Slayer watch order. Many fans must wonder if the film is canon or not and whether they should see it. Well, they will be happy to know that this film is canon. It picks up where season one left off.

The film's storyline follows Tanjiro and his gang as they are tasked with traveling on the Mugen train to aid Hashira Kyojuro. However, a demon breaks into the train, forcing them to kill it while also protecting 200 passengers. Towards the conclusion of the movie, we also get to see Kyujuro battle with the Upper Moon Akaza.

People will enjoy this movie and find it thrilling. Next in the Demon Slayer watch order is the latest release of the franchise's second season.

Demon Slayer: Season 2

Mugen Train arc

Demon Slayer's Kyojuro (Image via Ufotable Studio)

Demon Slayer's second season is next on the Demon Slayer watch list. This season contains two arcs, one of which is the Mugen Train arc, which consists of the first seven episodes of the second season.

If anyone missed the film, they could watch this and then move on to the next arc. You can skip these episodes if you've already seen the movie because they serve only as filler. The second season's animation is identical to that in the movie.

It is up to the fans whether they choose to watch it or not. Below is a list of episodes of the Mugen Train arc that falls under Demon Slayer watch order

Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku Deep Sleep Should Have Been Insult Move Forward! Akaza Set Your Heart Ablaze

Next in the Demon Slayer watch order is the Entertainment District arc.

Entertainment District arc

Demon Slayer's Uzui (Image vis Ufotable Studio)

The second arc that follows the Mugen train is the Entertainment District arc. It continues following the Mugen train. Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke follow the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui on their next assignment, infiltrating the renowned Yoshiwara red-light district, where demons are rumored to reside, four months after the Mugen Train episode.

What will happen in the entertainment district is for fans to watch. Below is the episode list of the Entertainment District arc that falls under the Demon Slayer watch order.

Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui Infiltrating the Entertainment District What Are You? Tonight Things Are Gonna Get Real Flashy!! Layered Memories Transformation Gathering Defeating an Upper Rank Demon Never Give Up No Matter How Many Lives

Demon Slayer: Road to the Swordsmith Village arc (movie)

Demon Slayer: Road to Swordsmith Village (Image via Ufotable Studio)

Because Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village is the most recent addition to the series, it's only natural that it's the last thing to watch in the series order. Fans will have plenty of time until then to catch up on previous seasons and movies before watching the new content.

Spin-off, ONA and Extras

Junior High and High School: Kimetsu Academy Story

Last but not least, on the Demon Slayer watch order list, is a spin-off miniseries set in Kimetsu Academy's parallel reality. All of the Demon Slayer characters have interesting and enjoyable short adventures here. These shorts aren't crucial to the main plot, but they're worth a look if you're looking for additional charming information after completing the series.

Those who have yet to begin watching the Demon Slayer series should do so now since this is the ideal time. The new Demon Slayer movie is just around the corner, and in the next spring there will be season three. Till then, one can revisit the old episodes.

