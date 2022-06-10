4 canon relationships in Demon Slayer that people like (& 4 fan-made ships that don't make sense)

Demon Slayer is without doubt one of the most popular anime and manga series at the moment, and fans are gearing up for the third season featuring The Swordsmith Village arc. There’s tons of exciting content that anime-only fans can look forward to.

That being said, the fanbase continues to discuss the series on numerous forums and social media platforms. They have always talked about the canon relationships prevalent in the show, and a good chunk of the fanbase have suggested ships that don’t make sense either.

Let’s look at canon relationships that everyone liked and some fan-made ships that don’t make sense in Demon Slayer.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Demon Slayer: Some canon relationships struck the right chord

1) Tanjiro and Kanao

Tanjiro and Kanao training (Image via Koyoharu Gotoueg/Shueisha, Viz, Demon Slayer)

Tanjiro Kamado and Kanao Tsuyuri share a strong bond throughout the series. The latter had been through a lot when she was a child, and as a result, she couldn’t make decisions for herself.

When Tanjiro was recovering in the Butterfly Mansion, he spent some time with her and helped her make decisions for herself. She clearly cherished Tanjiro’s company, and his pure-hearted nature helped her overcome trauma from her previous hardships.

2) Uzui and his wives

Uzui and his wives share an intimate moment (Image via Koyoharu Gotoueg/Shueisha, Viz, Demon Slayer)

There is no doubt that Tengen Uzui having three wives is quite the problem. Despite this, fans expressed their interest in the relationship dynamics between the four.

Tengen is someone who cares a lot for them and is ready to sacrifice his life for his wives. As ninjas, they were taught to be mere soldiers and that their lives were dispensable.

However, Uzui cherished their company, and they felt the same for him. The fact that he wanted to retire and spend the rest of his life with them was also quite wholesome.

3) Mitsuri and Obanai

Mitsuri and Obanai enjoy a meal (Image via Koyoharu Gotoueg/Shueisha, Viz, Demon Slayer)

Mitsuri Kanroji is one of the kindest characters in the entire series. She is someone who would do anything for her comrades and her loved ones.

Obanai Iguro is someone who seems quite aggressive and unapproachable, but he is dependable at the end of the day. He was in love with Mitsuri, and she liked him as well.

Ultimately, the two were fatally wounded during the fight against Muzan. While their relationship wasn’t explored all that much, fans realized they were characters in love. Obanai held Mitsuri in his arms moments before they died and hoped he’d find her in the next life and marry her.

4) Inosuke and Aoi

Inosuke and Aoi being themselves (Image via Koyoharu Gotoueg/Shueisha, Viz, Demon Slayer)

This is yet another relationship that wasn’t explored. Due to the number of missions assigned to the demon hunters, they often recuperated in the Butterfly Mansion.

Aoi Kanzaki was someone who overlooked the recovery process to a certain extent. She and Inosuke Hashibira did interact, but most of that was because the latter was extremely hungry and would resort to stealing food.

While the series might not have shown this, their relationship certainly developed, and proof of that was the last chapter, in which their descendants were siblings. Fans wished this relationship received more attention since it seemed wholesome and devoid of ulterior motives.

Demon Slayer: Some fan-made ships that are best forgotten

1) Nezuko and Muzan

A Muzan and Nezuko ship (Image via mausvanoduoi/Wattpad)

It’s extremely bizarre to see that there are people that ship these two characters. Not only is it problematic on numerous levels, but it’s pretty appalling as Kibutsuji Muzan was responsible for the death of Nezuko Kamado’s entire family.

She was a child while he was a grown adult, which is the biggest reason why it’s pretty alarming to see that a small chunk of the fanbase continues to ship these two characters from the series.

2) Shinobu and Doma

Shinobu and Doma in another fanart (Image via anko_run/Twitter)

Shinobu Kocho’s elder sister and former Flower Hashira, Kanae Kocho, was killed by none other than Doma, but fans think these two characters should have a romantic relationship. It defies logic since he was responsible for the death of both sisters.

Wanting these two characters to be romantically involved indicates their affinity for toxicity. This is yet another ship that fans continue to support despite there not being a single instance that suggested these characters could have a potential romantic relationship.

3) Kaigaku and Zenitsu

One antagonist and one good guy (Image via Ai-shinobi/Tumblr)

This ship would make sense if Kaigaku actually liked Zenitsu Agatsuma as a person or was close to him when they trained in the same dojo. However, it doesn’t make sense because the former is not only rude to Zenitsu, but he also murdered the one person very close to the latter.

Kaigaku even spoke ill of his former master in front of Zenitsu. There is no reason why this ship should be canon in the series, considering the amount of animosity and hatred they harbored for each other.

4) Tanjiro and Nezuko

💤 † @saintofsloth Am I the only person that ships Tanjiro and Nezuko? Am I the only person that ships Tanjiro and Nezuko? https://t.co/ux3r0etcv5

𝘂𝘀𝗮𝗴𝗶 🌙 @tsuwukii "demon slayer is one of my favorite animes!"

"I ship tanjiro and nezuko, wbu?" "demon slayer is one of my favorite animes!""I ship tanjiro and nezuko, wbu?" https://t.co/2JHKCCyCN5

This is probably one of the worst ships in the series, and it defies logic in every possible way. Tanjiro and Nezuko share a strong bond and love each other, but all of that is platonic because they’re siblings at the end of the day.

Tanjiro is someone who cared deeply for his entire family and was struck with grief to see that his whole clan, except Nezuko, be murdered. But the fanbase thinks these characters can have an in***tuous relationship, which is scarring.

This is a fan-made ship that should never exist in the series.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same. Also, the views in this list solely reflect the writer’s opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far