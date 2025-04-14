Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 2: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 2 will be released on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime will first be broadcast on CBC/TBS networks in Japan. Following that, the anime episode will be available to watch online both locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Red Keeper become growingly frustrated over Blue Keeper's death. Elsewhere, Hibiki Sakurama learned about a recent mystery surrounding a monster causing children to disappear. Soon after, the anime's premiere saw Hibiki get appointed into his Ranger Squadron.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 2 release date and time

Hibiki Sakurama as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Image via Yostar Pictures)

According to the anime's official website, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 2 will premiere on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. However, due to varying time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide, the anime episode may get delayed in certain regions and be released the next day.

The upcoming episode will be titled "For This School, in This Moment."

The second episode of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 07:30 am Sunday April 20 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Sunday April 20 British Summer Time 03:30 pm Sunday April 20 Central European Summer Time

04:30 pm Sunday April 20 Indian Standard Time 08:00 pm Sunday April 20 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Sunday April 20 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Sunday April 20 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Monday April 21

Where to watch Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 2?

Angel Usukubo as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 2 will first be aired on CBC/TBS and its 28 affiliated networks in the "Agaru Anime" programming block. Later, the anime episode will also air on BS11 and AT-X.

The same anime episode will also be available to stream on U-Next, DMM TV, d Anime Store, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Lemino, and others in Japan.

As for anime audiences worldwide, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 2 will be available to stream on Disney+. The anime will also stream on HULU in the United States.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 1 Recap

Chidori as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 1, titled Look! The Dragon Keepers!, saw the Red Keeper become growingly frustrated after Blue Keeper's death caused their formation to look off. This not only affected the meetings but also the Sunday Showdowns the Dragon Keepers tried to cover up the Blue Keeper's spots.

Later, the episode saw Hibiki Sakurama go out with his sister Sesera. During this, he meets a peculiar man called Chidori investigating the mysterious disappearances of children in the locality. The anime ended with Hibiki and Angel Usukubo being drafted into the Green Squadron under Kanon Hisui.

What to expect from Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 2?

Sesera Sakurama as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 2, titled For This School, in This Moment, will most likely see Hibiki Sakurama and Angel Usukubo join Kanon Hisui to investigate the mysterious disappearances of children in the locality. The Rangers believed a monster was responsible for the mystery, thus the Green Squadron will likely be dispatched to investigate it.

As suggested by the episode title, this investigation might see Sakurama, Usukubo, and Hisui head to a school.

