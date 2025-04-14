  • home icon
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 2: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Apr 14, 2025 19:30 GMT
Kanon Hisui as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 2 will be released on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime will first be broadcast on CBC/TBS networks in Japan. Following that, the anime episode will be available to watch online both locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Red Keeper become growingly frustrated over Blue Keeper's death. Elsewhere, Hibiki Sakurama learned about a recent mystery surrounding a monster causing children to disappear. Soon after, the anime's premiere saw Hibiki get appointed into his Ranger Squadron.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 2 release date and time

Hibiki Sakurama as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Image via Yostar Pictures)
Hibiki Sakurama as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Image via Yostar Pictures)

According to the anime's official website, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 2 will premiere on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. However, due to varying time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide, the anime episode may get delayed in certain regions and be released the next day.

also-read-trending Trending

The upcoming episode will be titled "For This School, in This Moment."

The second episode of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time07:30 amSundayApril 20
Eastern Daylight Time10:30 amSundayApril 20
British Summer Time03:30 pmSundayApril 20
Central European Summer Time
04:30 pmSundayApril 20
Indian Standard Time08:00 pmSundayApril 20
Philippine Standard Time10:30 pmSundayApril 20
Japanese Standard Time11:30 pmSundayApril 20
Australia Central Standard Time12:00 amMondayApril 21
Where to watch Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 2?

Angel Usukubo as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Image via Yostar Pictures)
Angel Usukubo as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 2 will first be aired on CBC/TBS and its 28 affiliated networks in the "Agaru Anime" programming block. Later, the anime episode will also air on BS11 and AT-X.

The same anime episode will also be available to stream on U-Next, DMM TV, d Anime Store, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Lemino, and others in Japan.

As for anime audiences worldwide, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 2 will be available to stream on Disney+. The anime will also stream on HULU in the United States.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 1 Recap

Chidori as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Image via Yostar Pictures)
Chidori as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 1, titled Look! The Dragon Keepers!, saw the Red Keeper become growingly frustrated after Blue Keeper's death caused their formation to look off. This not only affected the meetings but also the Sunday Showdowns the Dragon Keepers tried to cover up the Blue Keeper's spots.

Later, the episode saw Hibiki Sakurama go out with his sister Sesera. During this, he meets a peculiar man called Chidori investigating the mysterious disappearances of children in the locality. The anime ended with Hibiki and Angel Usukubo being drafted into the Green Squadron under Kanon Hisui.

What to expect from Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 2?

Sesera Sakurama as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Image via Yostar Pictures)
Sesera Sakurama as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 2, titled For This School, in This Moment, will most likely see Hibiki Sakurama and Angel Usukubo join Kanon Hisui to investigate the mysterious disappearances of children in the locality. The Rangers believed a monster was responsible for the mystery, thus the Green Squadron will likely be dispatched to investigate it.

As suggested by the episode title, this investigation might see Sakurama, Usukubo, and Hisui head to a school.

Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

