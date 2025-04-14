Yandere Dark Elf episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Yandere Dark Elf episode 3 is set to be released on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 1:05 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other networks in Japan, as per the anime's official website. After its release, the episode will be digitally distributed on HIDIVE and other services with English subtitles.

The previous episode mainly focused on Mariabelle adjusting to her new life in Hinata's realm. Since she couldn't go out much, she gathered knowledge about the world from books and TV shows. Yet, one day, she used a talisman on Hinata to peek into his school life.

The dark elf witnessed Sakura Mochida flirting with the boy. As a result, Mariabelle joined Hinata's school as a transfer student. Considering how the episode ended, fans cannot wait for the release of Yandere Dark Elf episode 3.

Yandere Dark Elf episode 3 release date and time

Mariabelle, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Elias)

According to the show's official site and the release schedule, Yandere Dark Elf episode 3 will be released on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 1:05 am JST. However, due to the differences in time zones and the simulcast timings, many fans from global regions can watch the episode on April 20, 2025.

Here are the release dates and timings for Yandere Dark Elf episode 3, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, April 20, 2025 9:05 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, April 20, 2025 11:05 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, April 20, 2025 12:05 PM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, April 20, 2025 1:05 PM British Summer Time Sunday, April 20, 2025 5:05 PM Central European Time Sunday, April 20, 2025 6:05 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, April 20, 2025 9:35 PM Philippine Standard Time Monday, April 21, 2025 12:05 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, April 21, 2025 1:35 AM

Where to watch Yandere Dark Elf episode 3?

Mariabelle and Hinata (Image via Studio Elias)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can watch Yandere Dark Elf episode 3 on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other channels nationwide. Moreover, the uncensored version will be available on Deregula. Interested viewers in Japan can also watch the episode on ABEMA, d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and other streaming platforms.

Furthermore, anime lovers from the US, UK, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, Australia, and Ireland can stream Yandere Dark Elf episode 3 on HIDIVE with a monetary subscription. Additionally, fans from Germany and France can catch the episode on Animation Digital Network. Besides these options, the episode will be available on Bahamut Anime Crazy.

Yandere Dark Elf episode 2 recap

Mariabelle eats breakfast (Image via Studio Elias)

The episode begins with Hinata Sunohara waking up in Mariabelle's arms in the morning. He asks the dark elf to change her dress while he prepares breakfast. After eating breakfast, Hinata heads out for school. Meanwhile, Mariabelle becomes sad as she has to spend time alone at home.

Hinata realizes that Mariabelle hasn't gone outside since she came to his realm. However, the dark elf reminds him that the complexity of human emotions and their fluctuations are sensitive to her kind. It can even severely make an elf ill. Therefore, she urges Hinata to wait until she can go out.

Meanwhile, at the school library, Hinata Sunohara searches for some books. When Sakura Mochida asks him why he's looking for books, he says that it's for his overseas friend who has come to visit Japan. Apparently, he wants to know about the nation. Elsewhere, Mariabelle becomes bored.

Mariabelle shows her Yandere aura (Image via Studio Elias)

Eventually, her curiosity gets the better of her as she peeks into Hinata's school life. To her shock, the dark elf finds Hinata in an uncompromising position with Sakura Mochida. When Hinata returns home, Mariabelle demands an answer. Eventually, she joined Hinata's school as a transfer student.

She encounters Sakura Mochida, who casually drops by to talk to Hinata. Mariabelle almost incinerates Sakura with her magic, but Hinata stops her. Mariabelle then becomes slightly embarrassed, thinking that her actions have disappointed Hinata.

At this moment, Sakura Mochida approaches Mariabelle and asks if she's truly an elf. Apparently, Sakura is obsessed with the fantasy world. Therefore, she almost begs Mariabelle to become her friend. The dark elf recalls how very few people approached her in her world. The episode ends with Mariabelle accepting Sakura as her friend.

What to expect in Yandere Dark Elf episode 3? (Speculative)

Mariabelle and Sakura (Image via Studio Elias)

Given how the episode ended, Yandere Dark Elf episode 3 will likely show Mariabelle, Hinata, and Sakura Mochida hanging out together as friends.

Since Mariabelle and Sakura have become friends, the former might want to know more about the girl's affection for Hinata. To Mariabelle, Sakura is still a rival. At the same time, she's her friend. Therefore, how the dark elf handles the situation in Yandere Dark Elf episode 3 remains to be seen.

