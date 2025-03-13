Yandere Dark Elf anime unveils main trailer ahead of April 2025 premiere

On Thursday, March 13, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for Yandere Dark Elf anime unveiled the main promotional video. The short clip previewed the cast members' character voices, as well as the opening and ending theme songs. The series is slated to be released on April 7, 2025, on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other networks.

Under the production of Studio Elias, Yandere Dark Elf anime serves as an adaptation of the fantasy manga series, written and illustrated by Nakanosora. Takeshobo's Web Comic Gamma Plus site has been serializing the manga since September 2021, releasing four tankobon volumes thus far.

Yandere Dark Elf anime's main trailer showcases Minami and Rei's unique chemistry

The official staff posted the main promotional video for the Yandere Dark Elf anime on Thursday, March 13, 2025. The short clip doesn't only feature the main duo, Hinata Sunohara and the dark elf, Mariabelle, but also Hinata's classmate, Sakura Mochida, the demi-human Mei, and the priestess, Cecil.

In addition, the trailer includes their character voices for the first time. The trailer showcases Mariabelle's bold advances toward Hinata, whom she adores. In fact, she follows the boy to his real world, just to be with him as his roommate. At the same time, the trailer previews the opening theme, Omoi Ai, performed by Hatenko fu-fu, and the ending theme, Sunadokei by Kecori.

Yandere Dark Elf anime will air on Tokyo MX and BS11 channels from April 7, 2025, at 1:05 am JST. The series will also be released on the AT-X channel. The anime's uncensored version will be streaming on AnimeFesta and DMM TV.

Mariabelle and Hinata (Image via Studio Elias)

The series stars Minami Takahashi as Mariabelle, the dark elf, Rie Kawamura as Hinata Sunohara, the former hero, Hinako Takahashi as Cecile, the priestess, Ayumi Mano as Mei, Hinata's former party member, and Kyoka Maruyama as Hinata's schoolmate, Sakura Mochida.

Toshikatsu Tokoro, who has contributed to the Plus-Sized Elf anime, directs the fantasy series at Studio Elias, with Yuki Takabayashi composing the series. Kazuhiko Tamura is enlisted as the character designer, while Manami Koyama is the art director. Yoshikazu Miyagawa is the show's director of photography, while Chihiro Endo is the music composer.

About the anime

Hinata, Mariabelle, and their friends in the latest PV (Image via Studio Elias)

Yandere Dark Elf anime centers around Hinata Sunohara, who returns to his normal life on Earth after defeating an evil Overlord in another world. As he resumes his normal school life, Hinata finds his fervent ally, Mariabelle - the dark elf - following him home.

Hinata's daily life takes an unexpected turn as Mariabelle decides to stay with him as his roommate. The fantasy rom-com anime explores Mariabelle and Hinata's exhilarating moments.

